

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $685 million, or $0.40 per share. This was lower than $702 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $12.38 billion. This was up from $11.59 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $685 Mln. vs. $702 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $12.38 Bln vs. $11.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.59 to $1.66



