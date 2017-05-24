TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PAR.UN) announces the results of voting conducted on May 24, 2017, at the REIT's Annual General Meeting of Unitholders.

A total of approximately 19,382,819 shares (approximately 56.67% of 34,200,480 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

A summary of Trustee voting results is presented below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grant Anthony 19,343,909 99.80% 38,910 0.20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jane Domenico 19,314,240 99.65% 68,579 0.35% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Allan Kimberley 19,194,122 99.03% 188,697 0.97% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simon Nyilassy 19,200,347 99.06% 182,472 0.94% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C. Ian Ross 19,179,093 98.95% 203,726 1.05% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional matters subject to vote were as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of Auditors 19,368,309 99.93% 14,510 0.07% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on the expansion and management of a portfolio of 35 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.5 million square feet of leasable space.

