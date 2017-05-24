CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BCF) ("Builders Capital" or the "Company") announced today that, effective immediately, it has received the invitation from regulatory authorities to file the final materials associated with the Company's previously announced Prospectus Offering. The Preliminary Long Form Prospectus was filed on December 21, 2016 and contemplated a financing of up to $15 million through the issuance of up to 1.5 million Class A Non-voting shares.

"We are very pleased that the Builders Capital offering has successfully crossed this regulatory review threshold," said Sandy Loutitt, President of Builders Capital. "Our focus now is to quickly move to closing of the offering followed by the swift deployment of its proceeds."

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course of construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The company was formed on March 28, 2013 but did not commence active operations until December 12, 2013, on the closing of its initial public offering, following which it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies. Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and steady distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and staying within the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations, as defined in the Income Tax Act.

As a MIC, Builders Capital is not subject to income tax provided that it distributes all of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders within 90 days of its December 31st year-end. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same tax position as if their proportionate share of mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

