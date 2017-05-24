Aptar Food Beverage, a global leader in innovative dispensing solutions for on-the-go drinks in the beverage market, and GualapackGroup, a leader in premade spouted pouches, are pleased to announce that they are partnering to launch their first premade no-spill spouted pouch solution for the European beverage market. The two leaders entered a strategic agreement to introduce this unique product and technological solution to the market.

Introduced in early May at Interpack in Dusseldorf, Germany, the innovative no-spill pouch fitment offers the safety and convenience of Aptar's SimpliSqueeze valve in GualapackGroup's squeezable, eye-catching and easy-to-use spouted pouch called Cheer Pack. Aptar's SimpliSqueeze valve is a top-selling valve system worldwide with billions of units sold in the market. The Cheer Pack premade pouch is also a top-selling solution. Combining their expertise and consumer-trusted products into one unique packaging solution, this new product provides an innovative beverage delivery package for juices, flavored water or drinkable yogurts, among others. These can be efficiently filled and closed using GualapackGroup's system of premade pouches, caps and filling lines.

"The result is a unique package that intends to deliver the ultimate convenience and peace of mind for busy families and consumers of all ages," said Gael Touya, President, Aptar Food Beverage. "They will enjoy the easy 'squeeze and drink' capabilities of a product designed not to leak when tipped or held upside down, a first for the European pouched beverage market."

About Aptar Food Beverage

Aptar Food Beverage is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. AptarGroup is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

