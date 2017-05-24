Fleet Management Systems Market 2015-2022: Lot More Than Just Track-and-Trace - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fleet Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fleet Management Systems in Thousand Units.
The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Fleet Management Systems: An Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Global Motor Vehicle Fleet Market
- An Insight
- Fleet Differences Galore in Various Regional Markets
- Commercial Fleets Market Shifts Focus on Operational Efficiencies
- Sustainability of Commercial Fleets
- PEVs for Fleets: The Next Frontier
- Competitive Scenario
- Consolidation Becoming New Constant
- Brief Glance at Select Industry Acquisitions
- Increasing Global Presence of Fleet Managers
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Fleet Management Systems: Lot More Than Just Track-and-Trace
- Fleet Management Systems Helping Companies to Better Handle Jobs
- Reducing Carbon Footprint
- Duty of Care
- Reducing Paper Trail
- Enabling Compliance with Working Hours Regulations
- Key Trends Impacting Fleet Management Systems Market
- Shifting Focus of Fleet Decision-making Process
- Cost-Containment
- Ever-changing Regulatory Landscape
- Unpredictability and Volatility of Fuel Prices
- Engine Downsizing, Extended Service Life: New Fleet Trend
- Vehicle Delivery Delays Forcing Fleets to Look for Various Options
- Globalization of Shared Services for Improving Consistency
- Utilizing Fleet Data for Improving Efficiency
- Reimbursement Issues
- Self-imposed Sustainability Targets
- Standardization of Safety Programs
- Increased Demand for Safety Features
- Increasing Vehicle Acquisition Challenges
- Shifting Segment Preferences
- Softer Resale Values on the Horizon
- Diesel Trucks Giving Way to Gasoline Powered Vehicles
- Falling Hardware Prices Propelling Commercial Vehicle Telematics Growth
- Technological Trends Impacting Global FMS Market
- Disintermediation of Vehicles
- Internet of Things to Play Significant Role in Fleet
- Digital Natives to Accelerate Technological Adoption in Fleets
- Technology Leading Growth Opportunities
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Challenges Galore on Vehicle Front
- Active Cargo Tracking Units Gaining Traction
- Commercial Vehicle Telematics Playing Vital Role in Improving Fleet Management Operations
3. FLEET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
- A Key Driving Force of Fleet Management System Solutions
- Few Must-Haves in Modern Fleet Management Software
- Customization
- Automated Alerts and Reports
- Seamless Integration with Existing Technology
- Data Management
- Generation of Various Reports
- Operational Reports
- Management Reports
- Customizable Reports
- Big Data Analytics
- Real-Time Analytics
- Predictive Analysis
- Connected Car Integration
- Interactive Safety Programs
- Video
- Major Trends in Fleet Management Software
- Cloud-Based Platforms: The New Buzzword in Fleet Management
- Cost Savings
- Scaleability
- Security
- Data Storage
- Performance
- Reducing Carbon Footprint: Goal of Next-Gen Fleet Management Platforms
- Vehicle Selection Analysis
- Driver Behavior
- Fuel Performance Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Route Optimization
- Vehicle Maintenance
4. STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS OF GLOBAL FMS MARKET - A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Fleet Management Systems
- Architecture of Fleet Management Systems
- Device Characteristics
- Operating System: Enhancing Management Efficiency
- Trailer Tracking
- Telematics
- GPS Fleet Management
- An Overview
- Employee Safety
- Fleet Investment Protection
- Ensuring Profitability
- GPS Location Technology
- Types of GPS Fleet Management Systems
- Passive (or Stored Data) System
- Active (or Real-Time) System
- Hybrid (or Combined) System
- L-E-O Satellite System
- Major Applications of Fleet Management Systems
- Vehicle Tracking
- Mechanical Diagnostics
- Driver Behavior
- Fleet Management Software
- Management of Ships
- Routing/Navigation
- Fleet Control and Security
- Remote vehicle disabling systems
- Fleet Replacement and Lifecycle Management
- Compliance
- Consumer versus Commercial Fleet Management Systems
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- DriverTech Rolls Out DT4000 Mobile Fleet Management Device with ELD Capability
- Vodafone Qatar Introduces New Fleet Management Service in Association with Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre
- Goodyear Unveils Connected Fleet Management Solutions
- Mahindra and Mahindra Unveils DiGiSense, a Fleet Management Platform
- Exeros-Technologies Unveils Vidi-matics, a Combined Online Video and Telematics Platform
- Matrix Telematics Announces Upgrade for Matrix IncidentCam
- Masternaut Introduces Maintenance Module for Masternaut Connect
- FTA Introduces Live Drive Pro Telematics
- XL Hybrids Rolls Out XL Link Telematics
- Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, a Telematics Car Insurance Services Company Launched in US
- Octo Telematics Unveils InPulse, an Integrated Telematics Solution
- Eicher Launches Eicher Live- an Advanced Telematics Solution for Commercial Vehicle Industry
- Ctrack Unveils Advanced Telematics Solution
- Tata Motors Rolls Out SIGNA Range of Commercial Vehicles with Inbuilt Telematics System
- Omnitracs Introduces Intelligent Vehicle Gateway, an Integrated Application Delivery System
- UK Fuels Launches Kinesis, a Fully Integrated Telematics and Fuel Card Management Product
- Detroit Connect Introduces New Features to Virtual Technician
- Geotab Introduces OBD Fleet Management Solutions in Partnership with O2
- Ford Motor Company Introduces Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis®
- Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Introduces Smart, Cost- Effective Telematics Service
- Tata Motors Introduces Tata SKOOLMAN, a Telematics Service
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- AmeriFleet Merges with MetroGistics
- Agero Inks Deal with Cambridge Mobile Telematics for Developing Real-time Accident Management Solution
- Verizon Communication Acquires Fleetmatics
- Aplicom Takes Over CARDIAN
- Pointer Telocation Buys Cielo Telecom
- Sierra Wireless Takes Over Genx Mobile
- Verizon Acquires Telogis
- Safe Fleet Buys FleetMind
- AirIQ Acquires Timeout Studios Inc., a Mobile Web Application Company
- ABAX Acquires Accessor Sverige AB and Ctrack Sverige AB, Strengthens Position in Europe
- Hyster-Yale Acquires Speedshield's Telematics Businesses in the US and the UK
- HARMAN Takes Over TowerSec
- RAC Buys Nebula Systems
- GTCR Buys Lytx®
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Takes Over Novatel Wireless' Telematics Business
- CalAmp Completes LoJack Acquisition
- TomTom Telematics Takes Over Finder S.A.
- Arval Service Lease Takes Over GE Capital's European Fleet Services
- Fleetmatics Acquires Visirun, Expands European Footprint
- BSM Technologies Completes Webtech Wireless Acquisition
- Faria Beede Instruments Takes Over FW Telematics
- CCC Information Services Buys DriveFactor
- Investcorp Takes Over Arvento
- Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Acquires Box Innovation Group, Expands European Footprint
- Novatel Wireless Takes Over DigiCore Holdings
- Element Financial Corporation Acquires GE Capital's Fleet Management Operations in Australia, Mexico and New Zealand
- Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division Acquires M-Tec Holding
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL COMPANIES
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
