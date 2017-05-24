Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global bicycle carbon frames market to grow at a CAGR of 27.10% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is emergence of handmade carbon frames. In small steps, the entire frame layup is done by a single person while in bigger units, a specific layup is set for a specific portion of the frame. It is then passed to the next person in the production line to layup the other parts and is then placed in the final mold for curing. The post-cure processes, such as cleaning and painting, also need manual supervision.

According to the report, one driver in market is declining price of production of carbon fibers. Earlier, the large-scale production of carbon fibers was challenging, which led to the high price of these materials. However, the advancements in technology have led to a prototype injection molding for continuous fiber. Continuous fiber-reinforced composite structures are saturated with a very low viscose plastics matrix. Monomers get polymerized as these have short molecular chain and low viscosity. This helps in increasing the viscosity of the reactive plastic matrix. The displacement of the structural form leads to the wetting down of the fiber structure. This process helps in making fiberglass-reinforced polyamide that is useful in making carbon frames. The innovative production methods and improved technologies lead to a decline in the price of carbon fibers. Carbon composites are increasingly becoming efficient and cost effective due to the improving technologies used to process such materials.

Key vendors



Battaglin Cicli

CKT

Giant Manufacturing (Giant)

Fuji Bikes

Ritchey Design



Other prominent vendors



Viner Settanta

Pinarello

nüd Bicycles

Specialized Bicycle Components

TI Cycles (TI)



