Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - Bradstone Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) ("Bradstone Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 631,000 subordinate voting shares (a "Share") at a price of $0.13 per Share for gross proceeds of $82,030 (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is also subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Stock Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Carmichael, Chief Executive Officer

Bradstone Capital Corp.

Tel: (647) 225-4337

www.bradstonecapital.com

