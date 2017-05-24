According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global outdoor adventure mat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006200/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global outdoor adventure mat market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Outdoor Adventure Mat Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and servicesresearch, "A growing number of people are participating in alternate physical activities such as camping, rafting, rock climbing, trekking, bird watching, scuba diving, leaf peeping, and hiking owing to increasing health-consciousness and the desire to stay fit and healthy. This development augurs well for the global outdoor adventure mat market."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global outdoor adventure mat market into three major product segments. They are:

Inflatable outdoor adventure mat market

Self-inflatable outdoor adventure mat

Foam outdoor adventure mat

Global inflatable outdoor adventure mat market

Inflatable air mattresses are sleeping pads that need to be inflated by the user himself. Inflatable mats are invariably much thicker than other mats once inflated and are, thus, more comfortable.

"Most inflatable mats do not provide insulation, but they consist of reflective materials and chambered construction designed to hold warm air near the user's body. These pads are much warmer compared to other types of pads. Their lack of insulation suits warm weather camping, and they can be packed into a small size," says Brijesh.

Global self-inflatable outdoor adventure mat market

Most self-inflatable outdoor adventure mats have a tough nylon outer cover with a thin layer of open cell foam inside, which is an excellent insulator and can be inflated with a couple of breaths of air. Self-inflatable pads are more expensive than closed-cell foam pads as they insulate well and are light and compact. Some pads include a layer of down fill or synthetic material, which provides additional warmth to the user.

Self-inflatable mats are most suitable for backpacking and hiking trips, canoe or car camping, and winter camping. A few examples of self-inflating mats include Therm-a-Rest proLite, Mountain Equipment Helium 3.8, Alpkit Airo 120, and Vango Trek 3 Short.

Global foam outdoor adventure mat market

The foam mats or popularly known as foam sleeping pads are one of the oldest equipment that people used to carry with them every time they set out on an adventure trip. They are the most common type of mats used by outdoor adventure enthusiasts due to their comfort and affordability. These mats are made of different types of foam and vary in terms of shape, the sleeping area they offer, thickness, the thermal insulation they provide, and durability. Closed-cell foam pads are the most common mats these days.

Foam mats are most suitable for fast and light trips, camping directly on rough ground, winter camping or mountaineering, or just to add a layer below an air or self-inflatable mat. Some of the best foam mats include Therm-a-Rest Z Lite Sol, Multimat Superlite 8, and Gossamer Gear ThinLight.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Cascade Designs

Klymit

Multimat

Exped

Vango

Browse Related Reports:

Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2017-2021

Global Cricket Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Projection Screen Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggage, pet supplies, and retail systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524006200/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com