ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (NASDAQ: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Financial Highlights

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for daily rates and per share data) First quarter First quarter 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voyage Revenues $64,866 $46,257 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income/(loss) ($15,950) ($48,788) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (1) $14,374 ($14,089) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA (1) $18,074 ($7,309) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted Net income / (loss) (2) ($12,873) ($38,295) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings / (loss) per share basic and diluted ($0.26) ($1.11) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share basic and diluted (2) ($0.21) ($0.87) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Number of Vessels 67.3 71.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Time Charter Equivalent Rate ("TCE") (3) $8,176 $4,331 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet utilization 99.2% 93.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average daily OPEX per vessel (excluding pre- delivery expenses) $3,949 $3,591 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see the table at the back of this release for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). To derive Adjusted EBITDA we exclude non-cash gains / (losses), other than depreciation, and non-recurring items. (2) Adjusted Net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share basic and diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the table at the back of this release for a reconciliation to Net income / (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (3) Daily Time Charter Equivalent Rate ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table at the back of this release for a reconciliation to Voyage Revenues, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer of Star Bulk, commented:

"Star Bulk announced today its first quarter 2017 financial results, reporting $49.9 million in Net TCE Revenues, $18.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $6.1 million in operating cash flow and $3.7 million in free cash flow.

For the first quarter of 2017, our average TCE per vessel was $8,176/day, while our average utilization was 99.2%. We have also fixed approximately 81% of our available days in the 2nd quarter of 2017 at an average TCE of $10,150/day. Given our Q1 2017 average OPEX and net cash G&A expenses per vessel, adjusted for pre-delivery expenses and one-time restructuring costs of $3,949/day and $1,133/day respectively, we have an EBITDA of $18.1 million, compared to an EBITDA figure of -$7.3 million in Q1 2016. Furthermore, we remain committed to high quality and safety standards in operating our fleet, as evidenced by our continued presence among the top 3 dry bulk operators in Rightship vessel condition ratings.

We are also pleased to have successfully taken delivery of the 2 modern Kamsarmaxes acquired in early March of 2017 at competitive prices, especially against the backdrop of a continuous improvement in the dry bulk market this year. The commitment from a major lending institution to provide $16.0 million financing for those two vessels, demonstrates the continuous support of our lenders to the company."

Recent Developments

Vessel deliveries

On March 23, 2017 and May 15, 2017, we took delivery of M/V Star Charis and M/V Star Suzanna, respectively, two Kamsarmax vessels with carrying capacity of 81,711 deadweight tons each, built with high specifications at Jiangsu New Yangzijiang in 2013. On May 23, 2017, we executed a binding term-sheet with ABN AMRO N.V., in order to partially finance the two Kamsarmax vessels Star Charis and Star Suzanna, up to an amount of $16.0 million in aggregate.

Employment update

During the 1st quarter and until May 2017 we concluded the following medium to long term fixtures:

Star Ariadne, a 207,812 dwt Newcastlemax vessel which participates in a pool, at $19,550/day for a period of approximately 12 to 15 months, commencing from April 2017.

Star Virgo, a 207,810 dwt Newcastlemax vessel at an index linked time charter based on the Capesize 5 TC index plus 32%, for a period of approximately 12 to 15 months, commencing from January 2017.

Star Martha, a 180,274 dwt Capesize vessel at $15,750/day for a period of approximately 11 to 14 months, commencing from March 2017.

Star Fighter, a 61,455 dwt Ultramax vessel, at $10,750/day for a period of approximately 5 to 7 months, commencing from April 2017.

Star Antares, a 61,258 dwt Ultramax vessel, at $9,900/day for a period of approximately 4 to 6 months, commencing from March 2017.

Astakos, a 58,722 dwt Supramax vessel at $10,900/day for a period of approximately 5 to 7 months, commencing from March 2017.

Star Theta, a 52,425 dwt Supramax vessel, at $10,000/day for a period of approximately 4 to 6 months, commencing from March 2017.

Star Kappa, a 52,055 dwt Supramax vessel at $9,000/day for a period of approximately 10 to 12 months, commencing from March 2017.





Existing On the Water Fleet (As of May 24, 2017)

Capacity Date Delivered to Vessel Name Vessel Type (dwt.) Year Built Star Bulk 1 Goliath Newcastlemax 209,537 2015 July-15 2 Gargantua Newcastlemax 209,529 2015 April-15 3 Star Poseidon Newcastlemax 209,475 2016 February-16 4 Maharaj Newcastlemax 209,472 2016 July-15 5 Star Ariadne(1) Newcastlemax 207,812 2017 March-17 6 Star Virgo (1) Newcastlemax 207,810 2017 March-17 7 Star Libra (1) Newcastlemax 207,765 2016 June-16 8 Star Marisa (1) Newcastlemax 207,709 2016 March-16 9 Leviathan Capesize 182,511 2014 September-14 10 Peloreus Capesize 182,496 2014 July-14 11 Star Martha Capesize 180,274 2010 October-14 12 Star Pauline Capesize 180,274 2008 December-14 13 Pantagruel Capesize 180,181 2004 July-14 14 Star Borealis Capesize 179,678 2011 September-11 15 Star Polaris Capesize 179,600 2011 November-11 16 Star Angie Capesize 177,931 2007 October-14 17 Big Fish Capesize 177,662 2004 July-14 18 Kymopolia Capesize 176,990 2006 July-14 19 Big Bang Capesize 174,109 2007 July-14 20 Star Aurora Capesize 171,199 2000 September-10 21 Amami Post Panamax 98,681 2011 July-14 22 Madredeus Post Panamax 98,681 2011 July-14 23 Star Sirius Post Panamax 98,681 2011 March-14 24 Star Vega Post Panamax 98,681 2011 February-14 25 Star Angelina Kamsarmax 82,981 2006 December-14 26 Star Gwyneth Kamsarmax 82,790 2006 December-14 27 Star Kamila Kamsarmax 82,769 2005 September-14 28 Pendulum Kamsarmax 82,619 2006 July-14 29 Star Maria Kamsarmax 82,598 2007 November-14 30 Star Markella Kamsarmax 82,594 2007 September-14 31 Star Danai Kamsarmax 82,574 2006 October-14 32 Star Georgia Kamsarmax 82,298 2006 October-14 33 Star Sophia Kamsarmax 82,269 2007 October-14 34 Star Mariella Kamsarmax 82,266 2006 September-14 35 Star Moira Kamsarmax 82,257 2006 November-14 36 Star Nina Kamsarmax 82,224 2006 January-15 37 Star Renee Kamsarmax 82,221 2006 December-14 38 Star Nasia Kamsarmax 82,220 2006 August-14 39 Star Laura Kamsarmax 82,209 2006 December-14 40 Star Jennifer Kamsarmax 82,209 2006 April-15 41 Star Helena Kamsarmax 82,187 2006 December-14 42 Star Charis Kamsarmax 81,711 2013 March-17 43 Star Suzanna Kamsarmax 81,711 2013 May-17 44 Mercurial Virgo Kamsarmax 81,545 2013 July-14 45 Star Iris Panamax 76,466 2004 September-14 46 Star Emily Panamax 76,417 2004 September-14 47 Star Vanessa Panamax 72,493 1999 November-14 48 Idee Fixe (1) Ultramax 63,458 2015 March-15 49 Roberta (1) Ultramax 63,426 2015 March-15 50 Laura (1) Ultramax 63,399 2015 April-15 51 Kaley (1) Ultramax 63,283 2015 June-15 52 Kennadi Ultramax 63,262 2016 January-16 53 Mackenzie Ultramax 63,226 2016 March-16 54 Star Challenger Ultramax 61,462 2012 December-13 55 Star Fighter Ultramax 61,455 2013 December-13 56 Star Lutas Ultramax 61,347 2016 January-16 57 Honey Badger Ultramax 61,320 2015 February-15 58 Wolverine Ultramax 61,292 2015 February-15 59 Star Antares Ultramax 61,258 2015 October-15 60 Star Acquarius Ultramax 60,916 2015 July-15 61 Star Pisces Ultramax 60,916 2015 August-15 62 Strange Attractor Supramax 55,742 2006 July-14 63 Star Omicron Supramax 53,489 2005 April-08 64 Star Gamma Supramax 53,098 2002 January-08 65 Star Zeta Supramax 52,994 2003 January-08 66 Star Delta Supramax 52,434 2000 January-08 67 Star Theta Supramax 52,425 2003 December-07 68 Star Epsilon Supramax 52,402 2001 December-07 69 Star Cosmo Supramax 52,247 2005 July-08 70 Star Kappa Supramax 52,055 2001 December-07 --------- Total dwt: 7,425,272 =========

(1) Subject to a bareboat charter accounted for as a capital lease.

Chartered-In Vessel (As of May 24, 2017)

Capacity Expected Vessel Name Type (dwt.) Year Built Redelivery Date --------------------- ---------- ------------- ---------- ------------------ Astakos (ex - Maiden Voyage) Supramax 58,722 2012 September 2017 ------------- Total dwt: 58,722 =============

Newbuilding Vessels (As of May 24, 2017)

Expected Capacity Delivery Vessel Name Vessel Type (dwt.) Shipyard Date 1 HN 1342 (tbn Star Eleni) Newcastlemax 208,000 SWS, China Jul-17 2 HN 1361 (tbn Star Magnanimus) (1) Newcastlemax 208,000 SWS, China Jan-18 3 HN 1343 (tbn Star Leo) Newcastlemax 208,000 SWS, China Jan-18 -------- Total dwt: 624,000 ========

(1) Subject to a bareboat charter that will be accounted for as a capital lease.

First Quarter 2017 and 2016 Results (*)

(*) Amounts relating to variations in period - on - period comparisons shown in this section are derived from the actual numbers in our books and records.

For the first quarter of 2017, total net voyage revenues were $49.9 million, compared to $26.7 million for the first quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in freight rates during the first quarter of 2017, which led us to record a TCE rate of $8,176 compared to a TCE rate of $4,331 for the first quarter of 2016, representing 89% increase, offset partially by a lower average number of vessels in our fleet during the first quarter of 2017 of 67.3 compared to 71.7 during the first quarter of 2016. We refer you to footnote 7 under the heading "Summary of Selected Data" set forth below for information regarding our calculation of TCE rates.

For the first quarter of 2017, operating loss was $5.3 million which includes depreciation of $19.6 million and a net loss on sale of vessel of $0.4 million. Operating loss of $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2016 includes a non-cash impairment loss of $6.4 million, depreciation of $20.5 million and a net gain on sale of vessels of $0.2 million.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $16.0 million, or $0.26 loss per share, basic and diluted, calculated based on 61,027,878 weighted average basic and diluted shares. Net loss for the first quarter of 2016 was $48.8 million, or $1.11 loss per share, basic and diluted, calculated based on 43,824,122 weighted average basic and diluted shares.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2017, mainly included the following non-cash items, other than depreciation expense:

Stock based compensation expense of $2.7 million, or $0.04 per share, basic and diluted, recognized in connection with common shares granted to our directors and employees;

Unrealized loss on forward freight agreements of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, basic and diluted;

Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps of $1.0 million or $0.02 per share, basic and diluted; and

Write-off of unamortized deferred finance charges of $0.4 million or $0.01 per share, basic and diluted, in connection with the cancellation of a previous loan commitment.





Net loss for the first quarter of 2016, mainly included the following non-cash items, other than depreciation expense:

Stock based compensation expense of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, basic and diluted, recognized in connection with common shares granted to our directors and employees;

Impairment loss of $6.4 million, or $0.15 per share, basic and diluted, mainly relating to (i) the sale of one of our operating vessels, which was delivered to its new owners in May 2016 and (ii) the termination of two newbuilding contracts during the first quarter of 2016;

Unrealized loss on interest rate swaps of $2.3 million or $0.05 per share, basic and diluted; and

Write-off of unamortized deferred finance charges of $1.2 million or $0.03 per share, basic and diluted in connection with: (i) the mandatory prepayment of outstanding amounts under several loans due to the sale of the corresponding mortgaged vessels and (ii) the cancellation of certain loan commitments resulting from (a) the sale of certain newbuilding vessels upon their delivery from the shipyards and (b) the termination of two newbuilding contracts.





Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2017, which excludes all non-cash items other than depreciation expense, amounted to $12.9 million, or $0.21 loss per share, basic and diluted, compared to $38.3 million, or $0.87, loss per share, basic and diluted for the first quarter of 2016. A reconciliation of Net income / (loss) to Adjusted Net income/ (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share basic and diluted is set forth below in the financial tables contained in this release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, which excludes all non-cash items, other than depreciation expense, was $18.1 million and $(7.3) million, respectively. A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities is set forth below in the financial tables contained in this release.

For the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, charter hire expense was $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, representing the expense for the lease back of the vessel Astakos (ex-Maiden Voyage), which we sold in September 2015.

For the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, vessel operating expenses totalled $24.4 million and $24.9 million, respectively. Vessel operating expenses for the respective quarters include one-time pre-delivery and pre-joining expenses of $0.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively, which we incurred in connection with the delivery of the new vessels in our fleet during each period. Excluding these amounts, our average daily operating expenses per vessel for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 amounted to $3,949 and $3,591, respectively. This increase is mainly due to an increase during the first quarter of 2017 in (i) maintenance expenses incurred to preserve the high quality and safety standards of our fleet and (ii) crew training expenses.

Dry docking expenses for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 were $1.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2017, one Post Panamax vessel and one Kamsarmax vessel, underwent their periodic dry docking surveys, while during the first quarter of 2016, one Kamsarmax and one Supramax vessel, completed their respective periodic dry docking surveys, each of which had started in December 2015.

Management fees for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 were $1.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively, including a daily fee of $295 per vessel to Ship Procurement Services S.A. The decrease is attributable to the lower average number of vessels during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period in 2016. Management fees are included in our average daily net cash general and administrative expenses per vessel discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 were $8.0 million and $6.2 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 include stock based compensation expense of $2.7 million and legal fees of $0.3 million in connection with the restructuring of our indebtedness. During the same quarter of 2016, general and administrative expenses included stock based compensation expense of $0.6 million and professional advisory services of $0.3 million that were not part of our ordinary course of business. Excluding the above mentioned stock based compensation expense and one-time expenses, our average daily net cash general and administrative expenses per vessel (including all management fees) for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 was $1,133 and $1,104, respectively. The increase is attributable to the increase of EUR/USD exchange rate during the first quarter of 2017 and to lower average number of vessels during the corresponding quarters.

As part of our hedging strategy we have entered into forward freight agreements, which are standardized contracts settled through creditworthy exchanges. During the first quarter of 2017, we recorded a loss on forward freight agreements of $0.8 million, representing realized and unrealized losses with respect to the settlement and mark to market of these contracts. During the first quarter of 2016, we did not enter into any forward freight agreements.

During the first quarter of 2016, we recorded an aggregate impairment loss of $6.4 million, in connection with the sale of one of our operating vessels, which was delivered to its new owners in May 2016, and the termination of two newbuilding contracts during the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, we recognized other operational gain of $2.2 million resulting from the settlement proceeds of a commercial dispute.

During the first quarter of 2017, we recognized a net loss of $0.4 million, in connection with the sale of Star Eleonora. During the first quarter of 2016, we recognized an aggregate net gain of $0.2 million in connection with the completion of the sale of eight of our vessels.

Interest and finance costs for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 were $11.1 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Despite the decrease in the weighted average balance of our outstanding indebtedness to $976.3 million during the first quarter of 2017 compared to $1,010.2 million for the same period in 2016, the increase in interest and finance costs is attributable to: (i) the increase in LIBOR between the corresponding periods and (ii) the decrease of interest capitalized from general debt in connection with the payments made for our newbuilding vessels to $0.7 million from $1.8 million, respectively, which is recognized as credit in the interest and finance costs. In addition, for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, interest and finance costs included realized loss on hedging interest rate swaps of $0.2 million and $0.3 million respectively.

During the first quarter of 2017, we recorded $0.4 million loss on debt extinguishment representing the non-cash write-off of unamortized deferred finance charges in connection with the cancellation of a previous loan commitment. During the first quarter of 2016, we recorded $1.2 million loss on debt extinguishment in connection with the mandatory prepayment in full of outstanding loan balances following the sale of certain vessels as well as from the cancellation of certain committed loan amounts resulting from (i) the sale of certain newbuilding vessels upon their delivery from the shipyards and (ii) the termination of two newbuilding contracts agreed in February 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017 and 2016, we recorded a gain on derivative financial instruments of $0.2 million and a loss on derivative financial instruments $3.6 million, respectively, in connection with our interest rate swaps that did not qualify for hedge accounting. The decrease in the aforementioned loss is attributable to the increased LIBOR.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2017 was $6.1 million whereas net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2016 was $26.5 million.

The positive change is due to: (i) the general positive growth across the majority of our operational metrics as described above, which is reflected in the positive Adjusted EBITDA of $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million for the corresponding period in 2016, and (ii) a working capital outflow of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2017 compared to $9.2 million working capital outflow for the first quarter of 2016. The increase was, partially offset by higher interest expense for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first quarter of 2017 and 2016 was $101.9 million and $42.8 million, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2017, net cash used in investing activities consisted of:

$102.9 million paid for advances and other capitalized expenses for our newbuilding and newly delivered vessels;





a net increase of $6.7 million in restricted cash, as required under our loan agreements and sale proceeds received and held for the loan prepayment of the sold vessel;





offset partially by:

$7.7 million of proceeds from the sale of vessels;





For the first quarter of 2016, net cash used in investing activities consisted of:

$310.4 million paid for advances and other capitalized expenses for our newbuilding and newly delivered vessels;





offset partially by:

$80.5 million of proceeds from the sale of vessels;





$185.7 million of proceeds from the sale of certain newbuilding vessels, which were sold upon their delivery from the shipyard; and





a net decrease of $1.5 million in restricted cash required under our loan agreements.





Net cash provided by financing activities for the first quarter of 2017 was $127.4 million, whereas net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of 2016 was $0.2 million, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2017, net cash provided by financing activities consisted of:

an increase in capital lease obligations of $79.9 million, relating to two delivered newbuilding vessels, under bareboat charters; and





$50.6 million of proceeds from a private placement of our common shares, which was completed in February 2017, which is net of aggregate private placement agent's fees and expenses of $0.9 million;





offset partially by:

an aggregate of $3.0 million paid in connection with the capital lease installments and the partial prepayment of a loan facility due to the sale of the corresponding mortgaged vessel; and





financing fees of $0.1 million paid in connection with the restructuring of our indebtedness.





For the first quarter of 2016, net cash used in financing activities consisted of:

proceeds from loan facilities for an aggregate of $65.4 million for the financing of delivery installments for four of our newbuilding vessels delivered during the first quarter of 2016; and





an increase in capital lease obligations of $43.2 million, relating to one delivered newbuilding vessel subject to a bareboat charter;





offset partially by:

an aggregate of $108.8 million paid in connection with the regular amortization of outstanding vessel financings, capital lease installments and mandatory prepayment of several loan facilities due to the sale of corresponding mortgaged vessels.





Summary of Selected Data

(TCE rates expressed in U.S. dollars) First quarter First quarter 2017 2016 ---------------------------- Average number of vessels (1) 67.3 71.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of vessels (2) 69 72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average age of operational fleet (in years) (3) 7.6 7.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ownership days (4) 6,058 6,529 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available days (5) 6,099 6,211 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet utilization (6) 99.2% 93.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Time Charter Equivalent Rate (7) $8,176 $4,331 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average daily OPEX per vessel (8) $4,030 $3,815 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average daily OPEX per vessel (excl. pre- delivery expenses) $3,949 $3,591 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average daily Net Cash G&A expenses per vessel (9) $1,188 $1,148 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our operating fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each operating vessel was a part of our operating fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period. (2) As of the last day of the periods reported. (3) Average age of operational fleet is calculated as of the end of each period. (4) Ownership days are the total calendar days each vessel in the fleet was owned by usfor the relevant period. (5) Available days for the fleet are the ownership and charter-in days after subtracting off-hire days for major repairs, dry docking or special or intermediate surveys and lay-up days, if any. (6) Fleet utilization is calculated by dividing available days by ownership days plus charter-in days for the relevant period. (7) Represents the weighted average daily TCE rates of our entire fleet. TCE rate is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel on a per voyage basis. Our method of calculating TCE rate is determined by dividing voyage revenues (net of voyage expenses and amortization of fair value of above/below market acquired time charter agreements) by available days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, as well as commissions. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period- to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., voyage charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under its vessels may be employed between the periods. We included TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and in evaluating our financial performance. (8) Average daily OPEX per vessel is calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days. (9) Average daily Net Cash G&A expenses per vessel is calculated by (1) deducting the Management fee Income from, and (2) adding the Management fee expense to, the General and Administrative expenses (net of stock based compensation expense) and (3) then dividing with the ownership days.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars First quarter First quarter except for share and per share data) 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- Revenues: Voyage revenues $ 64,866 $ 46,257 Management fee income - 47 -------------- -------------- Total revenues 64,866 46,304 -------------- -------------- Expenses: Voyage expenses (14,999) (19,562) Charter-in hire expense (855) (996) Vessel operating expenses (24,415) (24,905) Dry docking expenses (1,392) (849) Depreciation (19,645) (20,535) Management fees (1,814) (1,998) General and administrative expenses (8,032) (6,174) Gain/(Loss) on forward freight agreements (797) - Impairment loss - (6,355) Other operational gain 2,166 50 Gain/(Loss) on sale of vessels (369) 152 -------------- -------------- Operating income/(loss) (5,286) (34,868) -------------- -------------- Interest and finance costs (11,141) (9,472) Interest and other income/(loss) 620 267 Gain/(Loss) on derivative financial instruments 247 (3,593) Loss on debt extinguishment (358) (1,177) -------------- -------------- Total other expenses, net (10,632) (13,975) -------------- -------------- Income/(Loss) before equity in investee (15,918) (48,843) Equity in income of investee 33 55 -------------- -------------- Income/(Loss) before taxes $ (15,885) $ (48,788) ============== ============== US Source Income taxes (65) - -------------- -------------- Net income/(loss) $ (15,950) $ (48,788) ============== ============== Earnings/(loss) per share, basic $ (0.26) $ (1.11) Earnings/(loss) per share, diluted $ (0.26) $ (1.11) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 61,027,878 43,824,122 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 61,027,878 43,824,122

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 31, ASSETS March 31, 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,422 $ 181,758 Other current assets $ 54,137 $ 46,708 -------------- -------------- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 267,559 228,466 ============== ============== Advances for vessels under construction and acquisition of vessels and other assets 46,164 64,570 Vessels and other fixed assets, net 1,802,441 1,707,209 Other non-current assets 9,919 11,457 -------------- -------------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,126,083 $ 2,011,702 ============== ============== Current portion of long-term debt and lease commitments 18,416 6,235 Other current liabilities 21,251 21,884 -------------- -------------- TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 39,667 28,119 ============== ============== Long-term debt and lease commitments non- current (net of unamortized deferred finance 961,997 896,332 fees of $8,361 and $9,253, respectively) 8% 2019 Senior Notes (net of unamortized deferred finance fees of $1,136 and $1,243, 48,864 48,757 respectively) Other non-current liabilities 751 1,264 -------------- -------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,051,279 974,472 ============== ============== STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,074,804 1,037,230 -------------- -------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,126,083 $ 2,011,702 ============== ==============

Unaudited Cash Flow Data

Three months Three months ended March 31, ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 ---------------- ---------------- Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities $ 6,105 $ (26,533) Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities (101,883) (42,772) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 127,442 (242)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

We consider EBITDA to represent net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which we assess our liquidity position, because it is a measure used by our lenders as a measure of our compliance with certain loan covenants and because we believe that it presents useful information to investors regarding our ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

We excluded certain gains/losses such as those related to sale of vessels, stock-based compensation expense, the write off of the unamortized fair value of above-market acquired time charters, impairment losses, change in fair value of forward freight agreements and the equity in income of investee, to derive Adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA and Adjusted Net income/(loss) from Net income/(loss). We excluded the items described above when deriving Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net income/(loss) because we believe that these items do not reflect the ongoing operational cash inflows and outflows of our fleet.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

First quarter First quarter (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 6,105 $ (26,533) Net decrease / (increase) in current assets 822 5,772 Net increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities, excluding current portion of long term debt 539 3,320 Impairment loss - (6,355) Loss on debt extinguishment (358) (1,177) Stock - based compensation (2,650) (632) Amortization of deferred finance charges (641) (772) Unrealized and accrued gain/(loss) on derivative financial instruments 975 (1,894) Change in fair value of forward freight agreements (714) - Total other expenses, net 10,632 13,975 Gain/(Loss) on sale of vessel (369) 152 Equity in income of investee 33 55 ------------- ------------- EBITDA $ 14,374 $ (14,089) ============= ============= Less: Equity in income of investee (33) (55) Gain on sale of vessel - (152) Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,650 632 Change in fair value of forward freight agreements 714 - Impairment loss - 6,355 Loss on sale of vessel 369 - ------------- ------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,074 $ (7,309) ============= =============

Net income / (loss) and Adjusted Net income / (loss) Reconciliation

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) First quarter First quarter 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Net income / (loss) (15,950) (48,788) Amortization of fair value of above market acquired time charter agreements - 207 Stock - based compensation 2,650 632 Unrealized (gain) / loss on forward freight agreements 714 - Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative financial instruments (963) 2,347 (Gain) / loss on sale of vessel 369 (152) Vessel impairment loss - 6,355 Amortization of deferred gain (18) (18) Loss on debt extinguishment 358 1,177 Equity in income of investee (33) (55) ------------- ------------- Adjusted Net income / (loss) $ (12,873) $ (38,295) ============= ============= Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 61,027,878 43,824,122 Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share (0.21) (0.87)

Voyage Revenues to Daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") Reconciliation

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except as otherwise stated) First quarter First quarter 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Voyage revenues 64,866 46,257 Less: Voyage expenses (14,999) (19,562) Amortization of fair value of below/above market acquired time charter agreements - 207 ------------- ------------- Time Charter equivalent revenues 49,867 26,902 ============= ============= Available days for fleet 6,099 6,211 ------------- ------------- Daily Time Charter Equivalent Rate ("TCE") 8,176 4,331 ------------- -------------

Conference Call details:

Our management team will host a conference call to discuss our financial results on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1(866) 819-7111 (from the US), 0(800) 953-0329 (from the UK) or + (44) (0) 1452 542 301 (international). Please quote "Star Bulk."

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, June 1, 2017. The United States replay number is 1(866) 247-4222; from the UK 0(800) 953-1533; the standard international replay number is (+44) (0) 1452 550 000 and the access code required for the replay is: 3128607#.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Star Bulk website (www.starbulk.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Greece. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SBLK". On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 73 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 8.0 million dwt, consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Our fleet currently includes 70 operating vessels and 3 newbuilding vessels under construction at a shipyard in China. All of the newbuilding vessels are expected to be delivered during 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the Company has one chartered-in Supramax vessel, under a time charter expiring in September 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Company's management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values, the strength of world economies the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, our ability to meet requirements for additional capital and financing to complete our newbuilding program and grow our business, the impact of the level of our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire, risks associated with vessel construction, potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments, potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, our ability to complete the restructuring transactions with our various lenders and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Contacts



Company:

Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris

Co - Chief Financial Officers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

c/o Star Bulk Management Inc.

40 Ag. Konstantinou Av.

Maroussi 15124

Athens, Greece

Email: info@starbulk.com

www.starbulk.com



Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: starbulk@capitallink.com

www.capitallink.com



