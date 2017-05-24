sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,168  Euro		-0,475
-6,21 %
WKN: A2AM06 ISIN: MHY8162K2046 Ticker-Symbol: 4FAP 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,219
7,449
23:01
7,252
7,434
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP7,168-6,21 %