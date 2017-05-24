Global $14.42 Billion Pipe Coatings Market 2017-2022: Focus on Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pipe Coatings Market by Form (Powder, and Liquid), Type (Thermoplastic Polymer, Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Concrete Coatings), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing), and Region-Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global pipe coatings market size, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 14.42 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2021.

The high demand is attributed to the growing pipeline industry globally. Also the demand is driven by the growing technological advancements in the pipeline coatings market.

Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most-widely used type of pipe coatings, and comprise of PE, PP and PU coatings that are used in polyolefin coatings. 3LPE or 3LPP coatings are now being preferred on a large scale as they have the added advantage provided by thermoplastic polymer coatings and fusion bonded epoxy coatings. They are majorly used in the oil & gas industry.

Chemical processing is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry incorporating pipe coatings. Due to the increasing demand in the chemical industry, the demand for pipe coatings in this end-use industry is expected to grow. Also the market for chemical processing is growing due to the easy availability of shale gas.

North America is the global forerunner in the pipe coatings market, in terms of value and volume, and this trend is expected to continue till 2021. Countries in this region such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are witnessing growth in the oil & gas industry due to the easy availability of shale gas and discovery of oil reserves. Also, the chemical processing industry is expected to grow due to the availability of raw materials in this region.

Though the pipe coatings market is growing at a fast pace, a few factors are hampering its growth. The presence of VOCs in the coatings which are emitted into the environment, pose a threat to the environment. Hence governments are encouraging the use of powder coatings as these contain negligible to little VOC content.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Pipe Coatings Market, By Surface

7 Pipe Coatings Market, By Form

8 Pipe Coatings Market, By Type

9 Pipe Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

10 Pipe Coatings Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Akzonobel N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Shawcor Ltd.

Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

The 3M Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

