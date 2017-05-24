

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber has admitted that it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City over the past two and a half years, according to a Wall Street Journal report.



Under the terms of nationwide driver agreement, Uber should have deducted its 25% commission from U.S. drivers based on fares after any taxes and fees were deducted. However, Uber deducted its commission from the full fare before accounting for sales tax and a local injury-compensation fund fee.



Uber told The Wall Street Journal it would refund the money plus interest, which comes to an average of about $900 per driver. The mistake is expected cost at least $45 million, based on an estimate of 50,000 drivers from the New York-based Independent Drivers Guild.



Uber said discovered the error while it was creating a more-detailed receipt for its drivers.



'We made a mistake and we are committed to making it right by paying every driver every penny they are owed, plus interest, as quickly as possible,' Rachel Holt, regional general manager of Uber in the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. 'We are working hard to regain driver trust, and that means being transparent, sticking to our word, and making the Uber experience better from end to end.'



