Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global pyrometers market is moderately concentrated with a handful of top players. However, these players are experiencing intense competition from unorganized Chinese market players in terms of price. Major players are continuously trying to retain their market shares by diversifying their product offering.

Therefore, they are experiencing consolidation in the market to increase their product portfolio, geographic presence, and expertise sharing. Top pyrometers manufacturers such as Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq together formed a third entity called the Fluke Process Instruments that increased their product lines and presence in the global pyrometers market.

"Small and unorganized market players are unable to offer vast product features and quality due to their low-cost models. End-users are more inclined toward reputed players that provide high-quality and premium pyrometers at a relatively higher price. Major players are expected to maintain their lead in the market through wide product and service offerings during the forecast period," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, lead automation analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Accurate Sensors Technologies

Accurate Sensors Technologies provides highly precise optics and infrared pyrometers that are designed especially for glass surfaces. The company's general pyrometers include highly precise digital infrared thermometers in single and dual wavelengths. General pyrometers are configured with a variety of cooling and mounting accessories along with software for data logging and parameter settings.

Fluke Process Instruments

Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq together form Fluke Process Instruments to expand their presence in the measurement tools sector by presenting a broad portfolio of industrial temperature measurement solutions. The company offers high performance contactless Thermalert series of infrared sensors for high-temperature applications ranging from -18º to 2,000°C.

KELLER HCW

KELLER HCW's core business is to construct machinery and plant for the heavy clay industry with solutions for logistics and handling tasks. In addition to this, KELLER HCW GmbH has stretched its business operation in automation, measuring and controlling, and plastics technology. Its portable pyrometers are designed to check temperature quickly and provide diagnostics for a wide range of applications with high accuracy at varying ranges from shorter to greater distance.

LumaSense Technologies

LumaSense Technologies manufactures temperature-sensing and gas-sensing equipment. The company assists customers worldwide to achieve predictable, verifiable, and sustainable improvements through process efficiency and waste reduction. With an enormous product portfolio in pyrometers, LumaSense Technologies provides solutions to many industries.

Optris

Optris manufactures a wide range of non-contact temperature measurement through infrared radiation. The company's pyrometers product ranges are available in 3 major variants: portable thermometers, fixed industrial thermometers, and infrared cameras. Its high-performance pyrometers series are designed with double laser sight and are widely used in industrial sectors as well as research and development centers.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

