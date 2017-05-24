Research and Markets - Global Printed Circuit Board Market Growth Opportunities 2017-2022 Featuring Nippon Mektron, Zhen Ding Technology, Young Poong Electronics, Unimicron Technology & Samsung Electro-Mechanics

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Printed Circuit Board Market" report to their offering.

The global printed circuit board market is expected to reach an estimated $72.6 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the printed circuit board (PCB) market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, computer/peripheral, and automotive industries. The major drivers of growth for this market are the strong demand for smart phones and tablets along with growing automation in industries, such as automotive and aerospace & defense.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the miniaturization of printed circuit boards and development of green PCBs.

Printed circuit board companies profiled in this market report include Nippon Mektron, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corp. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics.



The author forecasts that standard multilayer PCBs will remain the largest segment due to the growth in computer and communication industry. Lucintel predicts that the demand for rigid flex PCBs is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for smartphone and display applications.



Within the PCB market, the communication industry is expected to remain the largest market. Continuous innovations in smartphones and increasing demand from emerging economies are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing region due to the increasing production of electronic components and devices in this region.



The study includes a forecast of the global PCBs market through 2022, segmented by end user industry, substrate type, laminate type, raw material type, and region as follows:



Printed circuit board market by end use industry [$M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:



- Communications

- Consumer electronics

- Computer/peripheral

- Military/aerospace

- Industrial electronics

- Automotive

- Others



Printed circuit board market by substrate type [$M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:



- Rigid 1-2 sided

- Standard multilayers

- HDI/Microvia/Build-up

- IC substrate

- Flexible circuits

- Rigid-flex

- Others



PCB laminate market by type [$M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:



- Paper

- FR-4

- CEM

- Polyimide

- Others



PCB laminate market by raw material type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:



- Glass Fabric

- Epoxy Resin

- Kraft Paper

- Phenolic Resin



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis



4. Competitor Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Young Poong Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

