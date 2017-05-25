Membrane Separation Technology Market to Reach $28 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand from Medical & Pharmaceutical Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Membrane Separation Technology Market by Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Industrial Processing), Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global membrane separation technology market is projected to reach USD 28.10 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The membrane separation technology market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and this growth is projected to persist in the coming years as well. Membrane separation technology is used to separate and purify a specific component from the rest of the mixture. This technology is widely used for commercial and industrial purposes. With recent developments in the membrane separation technology market and increasing demand for the reduction of energy consumption in the chemical processing industry, newer membrane technologies and processes are being developed for new applications.



Membrane separation technology is used in various applications such as water & wastewater treatment, industrial processing, medical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others, which are the main applications considered in the report. In 2016, the water & wastewater treatment application accounted for the largest market share, followed by food & beverages, industrial processing, medical & pharmaceutical, and others. The growing demand for water desalination units and brackish water treatment is a major factor for the largest share of the water & wastewater treatment application in the membrane separation technology market. The medical & pharmaceutical application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 among all the applications. Due to high selectivity, reliability, permeability, and cost-effectivity, demand is increasing in the medical & pharmaceutical applications.



Various types of membrane separation technologies are considered in the report including Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), Microfiltration (MF), Nanofiltration (NF), and others. Among these technologies, RO accounted for the largest market share as it is cost effective. NF is the fastest growing technology owing to increasing usage to separate trace amounts of salts and other dissolved solutes from already treated water to produce ultrapure water for the electronics industry.

