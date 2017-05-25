Global 3D Printing Strategic Business Report 2015-2022: Children - The Next Target Market for 3D Printers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D Printing in US$ Thousand by the following types:
- 3D Printing Equipment
- 3D Printing Services
- Others
The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Consumer Products
- Medical
- Others
The report profiles 117 companies including many key and niche players such as
- 3D Systems Corporation (USA)
- Arcam AB (Sweden)
- envisionTEC GmbH (Germany)
- EOS GmbH (Germany)
- The ExOne Company (USA)
- Stratasys Ltd. (USA)
- MakerBot® Industries, LLC (USA)
- Solidscape, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- 3D Printing: A Transformative Technology
- Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations
- Commercial Applications of 3D Printing
- Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
- 3D Printing
- A Complementary Manufacturing Solution
- Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing
- Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
- A High Growth Market
- Current and Future Analysis
- Analysis by Type
- Material Advancements
- The Key to Success
- Analysis by End-Use Sector
- Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs
- Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
- Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology
- Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store
- Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review
- Consumer 3D Printing Market
- A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers
- Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market
- Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing
- Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption
- Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs
- What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
- Developed Nations Looking to Revive Domestic Manufacturing
- 3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow and Innovate
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
- 3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence
- Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised to Spur Demand
- Hybrid Systems Come into Focus
- Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor
- Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth
- Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)
- Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
- Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries
- Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes
- Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
- Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
- Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention
- DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing
- Select Open-source Hobbyist & Do-It-Yourself Systems
- Declining Prices to Foster Adoption
- Increasing Use of Online Service Providers
- Mass Customization is Key to Growth
- Creating Light & Strong Structures
- Potential for Growth
- 3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications
- 3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominence in Textile and Apparel Market
- Premise of Downloading Physical Objects: Turning into Reality?
- Expanding Applications of High-End 3D Printers Machines
- Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity
- Open Design: A Collaborative Approach to Designing
- Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology
- Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?
- 3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Management
- 3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers
- Can 3D Printing Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?
- 3DP Systems Pricing
- Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint
- Multi-Materials Limitations
- High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle
- Product Quality Concerns
- Inadequate In-house Expertise
- Integration to Operational Status Quo
- Intelligence Property Issues
- Build Envelope and Product Size
- Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market
- Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?
3. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE APPLICATIONS
- Current and Future 3D Initiatives of Leading OEMs using 3D Printing Technology
- 3D Printing Revolutionizing Industrial Manufacturing
- Consumer Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Jewelry: The New Fad
- Healthcare Industry
- Revolutionary Applications of 3D Printing in Healthcare Sector
- Creation of Models
- Customized Products & Prosthetics
- 3D Print-Temporary Implants
- A Niche Market Beckons
- 3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages
- Aerospace Industry
- Current and Potential Applications of AM Technology in Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Automobile Industry
- Printing Speed Critical for Future Growth
- Military/Defense Sector
- Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry
- Architecture and Architectural Services
- Printing Circuit Boards
- Footwear Manufacturing
- Other End-Use Applications
- Arts
- Food
- Distribution
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Industry Structure
- 3D Printing Solutions Providers: List of Major Market Participants
- Leading Global 3D Printing Players & their Core Technologies
- Major Vendors in 3D Printing Market
- Comparative Analysis of Leading Players in the 3D Printing Industry by Printing Process
- Stratasys & 3D Systems Lead 3D Printing Market
- 3D Systems Vs Stratasys: A Comparative Review
- Comparative Analysis of Leading Players in the 3D Printing Industry by Average Selling Price (ASP)
- Consolidation Picks Momentum in 3D Printing Market
- M&A Activity in the 3D Printing Landscape (2013-2017)
- Select Niche Innovators in 3D Printing Space
- 3D Hubs
- 3DPrinterOS
- 3D Slash
- BCN3D
- BigRep
- Body Labs
- Carbon
- ColorFabb
- ComeTrue3D
- Cytosurge
- Doob Group
- E3D
- e-NABLE
- Food Ink / By Flow
- Formlabs
- HP
- Local Motors
- Lulzbot
- Made In Space
- Markforged
- Nano Dimensions
- Printrbot
- Rize 3D
- Simplify3D
- SOLS
- Ultimaker
- Voxel8
- WASP
- XJET
- XYZprinting
- Siemens and Stratasys Partner for Advanced AM Composite Parts
- HP's Innovation Trails
5. 3D PRINTING - AN OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- What is 3D Printing?
- Evolution of 3D Printing
- Process of 3D Printing
- Printing Processes
- Comparative Analysis of 3D Printing Processes
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Binder Jetting
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Directed Energy Disposition
- 3D Printing Technologies
- Comparative Analysis of Major 3-D Printing Technologies
- Comparison of Prototype Attributes of Major 3D Printing Technologies
- Inkjet Printing
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
- Stereolithography
- Selective Fusing
- Microfabrication
- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
- Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
- 3D Printing Materials
- Applications of 3D Printing
- Advantages of 3D Printing
- Disadvantages of 3D Printing
- Do Benefits of 3D Printing Outweigh Costs?
- Future Prospects
6. KEY INNOVATIVE TRENDS
- New Innovations Driving Speed, Performance of 3D Printing, While Lowering Costs
- Metals and Metallic Printing
- Small Packages
- Diversifying Materials
- Speed Printing
- Hybrid Machine Tools
- Biomedicine Applications
- Human Organs
- Welding and Construction Automation
- Phone Printer
- 3D Printing in Space
- 3D Printed Food
- 3D Printed Homes
- 3D Printing and Augmented Reality Improve Consumer Experience
- Select Technological Developments in Recent Past
- University of Sheffield Augments Research on HSS Technology
- First Rapid 3D Nanoscale Printer Launched in MicroNano Research Facility (MNRF) in RMIT University Australia
- 3D Printed Musical Instruments!
- Researchers Create 3D Bioprinted Human Tissue with Functional Vascular Network
- 3D Printed Material for Wind Turbine Construction
- Energy Sector Embraces 3D Printing Technology
- US Army Studies New FALCom 3D Printing Composites
- DARPA Presents Open Manufacturing to Speed up Metal 3D Printing
7. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS
- WASP Debuts New 3D Printers and Extruders
- DWS Unveils DFAB set of SLA 3D Printer for Dentistry
- Stratasys Launches J700 Dental 3D Printing Solution for Orthodontics
- 3D Systems Launches the First Modular, Scalable and Fully- Integrated Additive Manufacturing Platform
- Stratasys Unveils new Fused Deposition Modeling- based F123 Series
- Polaroid Launches Three Models of 3D Printers and Pens
- 3D Systems Launches 3D Sprint 2.0 Software for Enhancing and Optimizing Printing Productivity
- Stratasys Introduces Next Generation Fortus 900mc, FDM Production 3D Printer
- EnvisionTEC Introduces Double Resolution Vector Hi-Res 3SP 3D Printer
- MakerBot Introduces 3D Printing Solutions, Addressing Needs of Educators and Professionals
- EnvisionTEC Unveils the New Continuous Digital Light Manufacturing (cDLM) Technology
- EnvisionTEC Launches the New 3D-Bioplotter Starter and Developer Series
- Hewlett Packard Unveils Line of 3D Printers with Multi Jet Fusion Technology
- Stratasys Unveils New Software Strategy to Simplify 3D Printing
- Stratasys Unveils J750, the First Full-Color Multi-Material 3d Printer
- EnvisionTEC Releases the New PolyPro MAX 3SP® Material
- Ricoh Company Releases its First 3D Printer, the RICOH AM S5500P
- The ExOne Company Announces the Availability of the Exerial, its Largest 3D Printing System
- Eastman Chemical and Helian Polymers Launch ColorFabb XT 3D Printing Filament
- BEEVERYCREATIVE Introduces the BEEPOINT 3D Print Service
- Filabot Releases New 3D Printing Filaments
- MakerBot Introduces New MakerBot-Ready App
- Blacksmith Group Introduces 3D Printer-Cum-Scanner
- Cimatron Unveils CimatronE 12 Software Supporting 3D Printing Technologies
- Lockheed Introduces 3D Printing into Space
- Amazon Introduces New Portal to Customize and Sell 3D Printed Products
- Zeni Kinetic Introduces Origin 3D Printers
- Autodesk Introduces Spark Open Software Platform
- 3D Systems Releases New iSense 3D Scanner
- MakerBot Introduces MakerBot® Developer Program
- Stratasys Introduces New Flexible Color Digital Materials for Objet500 Connex3 Color Multi-material 3D Printer
- 3D Systems Unveils Cube® 3 and CubePro 3D Printers
- Kudo3D Introduces Titan 1 DLP SLA 3D Desktop Printer
- EOS Introduces the EOS M 290 Metal Additive Manufacturing System
- Stratasys Launches Highest Precision Wax 3D printers
- Solidscape® Introduces Solidscape® MAX 3D Printer
- Tinkerine Rolls Out DittoPro 3D Printer
- EnvisionTEC Introduces 3D-Bioplotter® 3D Printing Technology
- 3D Systems Upgrades Popular Sense 3D Scanner with New Software and Features
- EOS Introduces New EOS Titanium Ti64 ELI and EOS StainlessSteel 316L Materials for Additive Manufacturing
- Stratasys Releases VeroGlaze Dental Material for Objet EdenV and OrthoDesk 3D Printers
- Stratasys Introduces Objet Eden260V Dental Advantage 3D Printer
- Stratasys Releases Objet500 Connex3 Color Multi-material 3D Printer
- 3D Systems Introduces New CubeJet 3D Printer
- 3D Systems Launches Haptic-Based, Consumer 3D Mouse
- 3D Systems Introduces ChefJet Series of 3D Printers
- 3D Systems Introduces Cubify® 2.0
- MakerBot Releases New 3D Printing Platform and 3D Ecosystem
- MakerBot Unveils MakerBot PrintShop
- MakerBot Introduces MakerBot Mobile App
- MakerBot Introduces 3D Printable Curriculum Content to Thingiverse
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Stratasys and SIA Engineering Partner for Additive Manufacturing of 3D Printed Parts for Commercial Aviation
- Carpenter Technology Acquires Puris, Producer of Additive Manufacturing Powder
- Roboze Signs Distribution Agreement with YES01, Korean 3D Printer Reseller
- DMG MORI Acquires Majority Stake in REALIZER, German Additive Manufacturing Leader
- Solidscape and DesignTech Systems Sign Distribution Partnership for High Precision 3D Printers
- 3D Printing Specialist SD3D Acquires Printelize.com
- Stratasys Partners Siemens to Integrate the Latter's Digital Factory Solutions with AM Solutions
- GE Purchases Controlling Shares of Arcam
- Arcam's Canada based Powder Manufacturing Subsidiary AP&C Starts Building Second Powder Plant
- ExOne Collaborates with Lowe's to Expand Home Improvement Offerings
- Siemens Acquires Majority Stake in Materials Solutions, a SLM and AM Specialist
- Nike to Use HP's Jet Fusion 3D Printer for Manufacturing 3D Printed Footwear
- EnvisionTEC Partners Viridis3D for Sand Molds and Cores for Foundry Applications
- Arcam Delivers Arcam Q20plus to Alcoa, thus Expanding the Latter's AM Solutions Portfolio
- Stratasys Asia Pacific Partners Fuji Xerox Australia for Expanding 3D Printing Outreach in Australia
- Polaroid and UK Based EBP Group Enter into Three-Year 3D Printer Partnership
- 3D Systems and MirrorMe3D Partner to Deliver Improved Experience in Cosmetic Surgery
- Stratasys and Adobe Partner to Bring High Quality Color 3D Printing for Professionals
- MakerBot Expands Sales of Replicator® Mini Compact 3D Printer to All Sam's Club® Locations
- PTC and Stratasys Come Together for Providing Seamless Access of AM to Designers and Manufacturers
- 3D Systems Signs 3D Printing Product Distribution Agreement with Konica Minolta Australia
- MakerBot Signs agreement with D&H for 3D Printers and Scanners Distribution in the US
- 3D Systems Acquires China Based Easyway to Establish 3D Systems China
- 3D Systems Acquires Cimatron
- EnvisionTEC® Integrates 3Shape's Dental System and Cambridge with its 3Dent Machine for Dental Models
- EnvisionTEC Signs Distribution Agreement with DKSH for 3D Printing Solutions in Asia
- Arcam Acquires DiSanto Technology
- 3D Systems Takes Over LayerWise
- 3D Systems Acquires Simbionix
- 3D Systems Acquires American Precision Prototyping and American Precision Machining
- 3D Systems Acquires Laser Reproductions
- 3D Systems Takes Over Digital PlaySpace
- Stratasys Concludes Acquisition of Solid Concepts
- 3D Systems Takes Over Gentle Giant Studios
- 3D Systems Takes Over Medical Modeling
- Materialise Acquires e-Prototypy
- 3D Systems to Take Over Robtec
- 3D Systems Partners with Vortex VR and GameFace Labs
- MakerBot Enters into Partnership with Florida Polytechnic University
- 3D Systems Partners with Konica Minolta
- MakerBot Partners with Pretty Ugly
- Stratasys Collaborates with Jenny Wu
- EOS Collaborates with plasmo Industrietechnik
- Organovo Collaborates with J&J for 3D Bioprinting Drug Discovery Research
- Solidscape® Enters into Strategic Alliance with Kangshuo Electric Group
- MakerBot Enters into Distribution Agreement with Adorama
- Graphtec Enters into Agreement with CSIRO
- MakerBot Commences Shipment of New MakerBot Replicator Z18 3D Printer
- MakerBot Signs Distribution Agreement with Tech Data
- 3D Systems Expands Partnership with Canon Marketing Japan
- Spritzguss + Formenbau Bergmann Buys the EOSINT M 280 Metal Additive Manufacturing System
- MakerBot Commences Shipment of MakerBot Replicator Mini Compact 3D Printer
- 3D Systems Launches MAKE.DIGITAL Website
- 3D Systems Partners with ScanSource
- ETH Zurich Spin-off Launches Additively.com
- 3D Systems Teams Up with Hasbro
- Intel Capital Invests in CGTrader and makexyz
- 3D Systems Collaborates with Intel
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 117 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 120)
- The United States (49)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (51)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (12)
- - The United Kingdom (20)
- - Italy (5)
- - Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Middle East (4)
