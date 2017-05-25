Global 3D Printing Strategic Business Report 2015-2022: Children - The Next Target Market for 3D Printers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D Printing in US$ Thousand by the following types:

3D Printing Equipment

3D Printing Services

Others

The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Products

Medical

Others

The report profiles 117 companies including many key and niche players such as



3D Systems Corporation ( USA )

) Arcam AB ( Sweden )

) envisionTEC GmbH ( Germany )

) EOS GmbH ( Germany )

) The ExOne Company ( USA )

) Stratasys Ltd. ( USA )

) MakerBot® Industries, LLC ( USA )

) Solidscape, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



3D Printing: A Transformative Technology

Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations

Commercial Applications of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

3D Printing

A Complementary Manufacturing Solution

Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

A High Growth Market

Current and Future Analysis

Analysis by Type

Material Advancements

The Key to Success

Analysis by End-Use Sector

Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs

Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology

Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store

Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review

Consumer 3D Printing Market

A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers

Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption

Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs

What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?

2. MARKET DYNAMICS



Developed Nations Looking to Revive Domestic Manufacturing

3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow and Innovate

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence

Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised to Spur Demand

Hybrid Systems Come into Focus

Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor

Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth

Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention

DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing

Select Open-source Hobbyist & Do-It-Yourself Systems

Declining Prices to Foster Adoption

Increasing Use of Online Service Providers

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

Creating Light & Strong Structures

Potential for Growth

3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications

3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominence in Textile and Apparel Market

Premise of Downloading Physical Objects: Turning into Reality?

Expanding Applications of High-End 3D Printers Machines

Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity

Open Design: A Collaborative Approach to Designing

Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology

Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?

3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Management

3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers

Can 3D Printing Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

3DP Systems Pricing

Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint

Multi-Materials Limitations

High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle

Product Quality Concerns

Inadequate In-house Expertise

Integration to Operational Status Quo

Intelligence Property Issues

Build Envelope and Product Size

Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market

Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?

3. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE APPLICATIONS



Current and Future 3D Initiatives of Leading OEMs using 3D Printing Technology

3D Printing Revolutionizing Industrial Manufacturing

Consumer Products

Consumer Electronics

Jewelry: The New Fad

Healthcare Industry

Revolutionary Applications of 3D Printing in Healthcare Sector

Creation of Models

Customized Products & Prosthetics

3D Print-Temporary Implants

A Niche Market Beckons

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages

Aerospace Industry

Current and Potential Applications of AM Technology in Aerospace and Defense Industry

Automobile Industry

Printing Speed Critical for Future Growth

Military/Defense Sector

Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry

Architecture and Architectural Services

Printing Circuit Boards

Footwear Manufacturing

Other End-Use Applications

Arts

Food

Distribution

4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Industry Structure

3D Printing Solutions Providers: List of Major Market Participants

Leading Global 3D Printing Players & their Core Technologies

Major Vendors in 3D Printing Market

Comparative Analysis of Leading Players in the 3D Printing Industry by Printing Process

Stratasys & 3D Systems Lead 3D Printing Market

3D Systems Vs Stratasys: A Comparative Review

Comparative Analysis of Leading Players in the 3D Printing Industry by Average Selling Price (ASP)

Consolidation Picks Momentum in 3D Printing Market

M&A Activity in the 3D Printing Landscape (2013-2017)

Select Niche Innovators in 3D Printing Space

3D Hubs

3DPrinterOS

3D Slash

BCN3D

BigRep

Body Labs

Carbon

ColorFabb

ComeTrue3D

Cytosurge

Doob Group

E3D

e-NABLE

Food Ink / By Flow

Formlabs

HP

Local Motors

Lulzbot

Made In Space

Markforged

Nano Dimensions

Printrbot

Rize 3D

Simplify3D

SOLS

Ultimaker

Voxel8

WASP

XJET

XYZprinting

Siemens and Stratasys Partner for Advanced AM Composite Parts

HP's Innovation Trails

5. 3D PRINTING - AN OVERVIEW



Introduction

What is 3D Printing?

Evolution of 3D Printing

Process of 3D Printing

Printing Processes

Comparative Analysis of 3D Printing Processes

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Disposition

3D Printing Technologies

Comparative Analysis of Major 3-D Printing Technologies

Comparison of Prototype Attributes of Major 3D Printing Technologies

Inkjet Printing

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography

Selective Fusing

Microfabrication

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

3D Printing Materials

Applications of 3D Printing

Advantages of 3D Printing

Disadvantages of 3D Printing

Do Benefits of 3D Printing Outweigh Costs?

Future Prospects

6. KEY INNOVATIVE TRENDS



New Innovations Driving Speed, Performance of 3D Printing, While Lowering Costs

Metals and Metallic Printing

Small Packages

Diversifying Materials

Speed Printing

Hybrid Machine Tools

Biomedicine Applications

Human Organs

Welding and Construction Automation

Phone Printer

3D Printing in Space

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Homes

3D Printing and Augmented Reality Improve Consumer Experience

Select Technological Developments in Recent Past

University of Sheffield Augments Research on HSS Technology

First Rapid 3D Nanoscale Printer Launched in MicroNano Research Facility (MNRF) in RMIT University Australia

3D Printed Musical Instruments!

Researchers Create 3D Bioprinted Human Tissue with Functional Vascular Network

3D Printed Material for Wind Turbine Construction

Energy Sector Embraces 3D Printing Technology

US Army Studies New FALCom 3D Printing Composites

DARPA Presents Open Manufacturing to Speed up Metal 3D Printing

7. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS



WASP Debuts New 3D Printers and Extruders

DWS Unveils DFAB set of SLA 3D Printer for Dentistry

Stratasys Launches J700 Dental 3D Printing Solution for Orthodontics

3D Systems Launches the First Modular, Scalable and Fully- Integrated Additive Manufacturing Platform

Stratasys Unveils new Fused Deposition Modeling- based F123 Series

Polaroid Launches Three Models of 3D Printers and Pens

3D Systems Launches 3D Sprint 2.0 Software for Enhancing and Optimizing Printing Productivity

Stratasys Introduces Next Generation Fortus 900mc, FDM Production 3D Printer

EnvisionTEC Introduces Double Resolution Vector Hi-Res 3SP 3D Printer

MakerBot Introduces 3D Printing Solutions, Addressing Needs of Educators and Professionals

EnvisionTEC Unveils the New Continuous Digital Light Manufacturing (cDLM) Technology

EnvisionTEC Launches the New 3D-Bioplotter Starter and Developer Series

Hewlett Packard Unveils Line of 3D Printers with Multi Jet Fusion Technology

Stratasys Unveils New Software Strategy to Simplify 3D Printing

Stratasys Unveils J750, the First Full-Color Multi-Material 3d Printer

EnvisionTEC Releases the New PolyPro MAX 3SP® Material

Ricoh Company Releases its First 3D Printer, the RICOH AM S5500P

The ExOne Company Announces the Availability of the Exerial, its Largest 3D Printing System

Eastman Chemical and Helian Polymers Launch ColorFabb XT 3D Printing Filament

BEEVERYCREATIVE Introduces the BEEPOINT 3D Print Service

Filabot Releases New 3D Printing Filaments

MakerBot Introduces New MakerBot-Ready App

Blacksmith Group Introduces 3D Printer-Cum-Scanner

Cimatron Unveils CimatronE 12 Software Supporting 3D Printing Technologies

Lockheed Introduces 3D Printing into Space

Amazon Introduces New Portal to Customize and Sell 3D Printed Products

Zeni Kinetic Introduces Origin 3D Printers

Autodesk Introduces Spark Open Software Platform

3D Systems Releases New iSense 3D Scanner

MakerBot Introduces MakerBot® Developer Program

Stratasys Introduces New Flexible Color Digital Materials for Objet500 Connex3 Color Multi-material 3D Printer

3D Systems Unveils Cube® 3 and CubePro 3D Printers

Kudo3D Introduces Titan 1 DLP SLA 3D Desktop Printer

EOS Introduces the EOS M 290 Metal Additive Manufacturing System

Stratasys Launches Highest Precision Wax 3D printers

Solidscape® Introduces Solidscape® MAX 3D Printer

Tinkerine Rolls Out DittoPro 3D Printer

EnvisionTEC Introduces 3D-Bioplotter® 3D Printing Technology

3D Systems Upgrades Popular Sense 3D Scanner with New Software and Features

EOS Introduces New EOS Titanium Ti64 ELI and EOS StainlessSteel 316L Materials for Additive Manufacturing

Stratasys Releases VeroGlaze Dental Material for Objet EdenV and OrthoDesk 3D Printers

Stratasys Introduces Objet Eden260V Dental Advantage 3D Printer

Stratasys Releases Objet500 Connex3 Color Multi-material 3D Printer

3D Systems Introduces New CubeJet 3D Printer

3D Systems Launches Haptic-Based, Consumer 3D Mouse

3D Systems Introduces ChefJet Series of 3D Printers

3D Systems Introduces Cubify® 2.0

MakerBot Releases New 3D Printing Platform and 3D Ecosystem

MakerBot Unveils MakerBot PrintShop

MakerBot Introduces MakerBot Mobile App

MakerBot Introduces 3D Printable Curriculum Content to Thingiverse

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Stratasys and SIA Engineering Partner for Additive Manufacturing of 3D Printed Parts for Commercial Aviation

Carpenter Technology Acquires Puris, Producer of Additive Manufacturing Powder

Roboze Signs Distribution Agreement with YES01, Korean 3D Printer Reseller

DMG MORI Acquires Majority Stake in REALIZER, German Additive Manufacturing Leader

Solidscape and DesignTech Systems Sign Distribution Partnership for High Precision 3D Printers

3D Printing Specialist SD3D Acquires Printelize.com

Stratasys Partners Siemens to Integrate the Latter's Digital Factory Solutions with AM Solutions

GE Purchases Controlling Shares of Arcam

Arcam's Canada based Powder Manufacturing Subsidiary AP&C Starts Building Second Powder Plant

based Powder Manufacturing Subsidiary AP&C Starts Building Second Powder Plant ExOne Collaborates with Lowe's to Expand Home Improvement Offerings

Siemens Acquires Majority Stake in Materials Solutions, a SLM and AM Specialist

Nike to Use HP's Jet Fusion 3D Printer for Manufacturing 3D Printed Footwear

EnvisionTEC Partners Viridis3D for Sand Molds and Cores for Foundry Applications

Arcam Delivers Arcam Q20plus to Alcoa, thus Expanding the Latter's AM Solutions Portfolio

Stratasys Asia Pacific Partners Fuji Xerox Australia for Expanding 3D Printing Outreach in Australia

Polaroid and UK Based EBP Group Enter into Three-Year 3D Printer Partnership

3D Systems and MirrorMe3D Partner to Deliver Improved Experience in Cosmetic Surgery

Stratasys and Adobe Partner to Bring High Quality Color 3D Printing for Professionals

MakerBot Expands Sales of Replicator® Mini Compact 3D Printer to All Sam's Club® Locations

PTC and Stratasys Come Together for Providing Seamless Access of AM to Designers and Manufacturers

3D Systems Signs 3D Printing Product Distribution Agreement with Konica Minolta Australia

MakerBot Signs agreement with D&H for 3D Printers and Scanners Distribution in the US

3D Systems Acquires China Based Easyway to Establish 3D Systems China

3D Systems Acquires Cimatron

EnvisionTEC® Integrates 3Shape's Dental System and Cambridge with its 3Dent Machine for Dental Models

EnvisionTEC Signs Distribution Agreement with DKSH for 3D Printing Solutions in Asia

Arcam Acquires DiSanto Technology

3D Systems Takes Over LayerWise

3D Systems Acquires Simbionix

3D Systems Acquires American Precision Prototyping and American Precision Machining

3D Systems Acquires Laser Reproductions

3D Systems Takes Over Digital PlaySpace

Stratasys Concludes Acquisition of Solid Concepts

3D Systems Takes Over Gentle Giant Studios

3D Systems Takes Over Medical Modeling

Materialise Acquires e-Prototypy

3D Systems to Take Over Robtec

3D Systems Partners with Vortex VR and GameFace Labs

MakerBot Enters into Partnership with Florida Polytechnic University

3D Systems Partners with Konica Minolta

MakerBot Partners with Pretty Ugly

Stratasys Collaborates with Jenny Wu

EOS Collaborates with plasmo Industrietechnik

Organovo Collaborates with J&J for 3D Bioprinting Drug Discovery Research

Solidscape® Enters into Strategic Alliance with Kangshuo Electric Group

MakerBot Enters into Distribution Agreement with Adorama

Graphtec Enters into Agreement with CSIRO

MakerBot Commences Shipment of New MakerBot Replicator Z18 3D Printer

MakerBot Signs Distribution Agreement with Tech Data

3D Systems Expands Partnership with Canon Marketing Japan

Spritzguss + Formenbau Bergmann Buys the EOSINT M 280 Metal Additive Manufacturing System

MakerBot Commences Shipment of MakerBot Replicator Mini Compact 3D Printer

3D Systems Launches MAKE.DIGITAL Website

3D Systems Partners with ScanSource

ETH Zurich Spin-off Launches Additively.com

3D Systems Teams Up with Hasbro

Intel Capital Invests in CGTrader and makexyz

3D Systems Collaborates with Intel

9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 117 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 120)



The United States (49)

(49) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (51)

(51) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (12)

(12) - The United Kingdom (20)

(20) - Italy (5)

(5) - Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (4)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lj5rrk/3d_printing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716