Technavio analysts forecast the global dosimetry equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globaldosimetry equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. The analysts at Technavio have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Dosimetry equipment measures the exposure to ionizing radiation and is concerned with characterizing the effects of ionizing radiation. Dosimetry equipment is used in a variety of applications and modes, which has resulted in the growth of the global dosimetry equipment market. Manufacturers in the market offer different types of dosimeters for a wide range of applications in areas such as border security, nuclear power plants, healthcare, and manufacturing plants.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global dosimetry equipmentmarket:

Increasing use of dosimetry equipment in nuclear medicine

Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty involving the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. During the treatment, a cautious approach is universally accepted that the exposure to radiation should be as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP). When working according to ALARP, the benefits of the treatment are identified before the patient is exposed to nuclear medicine.

Jujhar Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "The dose of radiation varies greatly with the type of study and the tolerance level of the patient. The effective dose of radiation can far exceed or can be comparable to or lower than the general environmental background dose. For this, dosimetry equipment is used

Regulations for the safety from radiation exposure

Different international organizations have set standards to minimize the exposure to radiation by workers working in radiation-prone areas. These organizations have defined the doses for exposure that should be safe for a person. There are three leading organizations that recommend the protection levels for radiation exposure.

Measuring the amount of radiation and monitoring the exposure requires dosimetry equipment. It gives the amount of radiation consumed by a person. As per the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the annual dose limit for a worker is 5 rems for the whole body, 15 rems for the lens of the eye, and 50 rems for the skin.

Growing health and safety concerns among workers in radiation-prone areas

The awareness about the health hazards of radiation is increasing among the workers working in radiation-prone areas like nuclear power plants and radiation therapy centers. Earlier, workers working in the radiation-prone areas did not have much access to information about the effects of radiation exposure.

"With the increasing access to the Internet, the awareness about the ill effects of exposure has increased. Workers are now more aware of the safety standards. Companies are focusing on training the employees about the radiation hazards and the precautions to be taken while using the radiation," says Jujhar.

Top vendors:

Fuji Electric

LANDAUER

Panasonic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

