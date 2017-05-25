TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of CAPREIT referred to in its management information circular dated March 31, 2017 were elected as trustees by a vote by show of hands. Had a ballot vote been undertaken, based solely upon the proxies received by CAPREIT, the voting results for the election of the trustees would have been as follows:

% Votes Votes % Votes Nominee Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Harold Burke 70,274,256 99.74% 182,783 0.26% Gina Cody 70,335,053 99.83% 121,986 0.17% David Ehrlich 67,098,066 95.23% 3,358,973 4.77% Paul Harris 67,077,734 95.20% 3,379,305 4.80% Thomas Schwartz 67,681,318 96.06% 2,775,721 3.94% David Sloan 70,293,719 99.77% 163,320 0.23% Michael Stein 65,871,823 93.49% 4,585,216 6.51% Stanley Swartzman 63,323,493 94.13% 4,133,546 5.87% Elaine Todres 70,341,026 99.84% 116,013 0.16% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About CAPREIT

As one of Canada's largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust owning interests in 49,029 residential units, comprised of 42,578 residential suites and 31 manufactured home communities comprising 6,451 land lease sites located in and near major urban centres across Canada and The Netherlands. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788



CAPREIT

Mr. Thomas Schwartz

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404



CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771



