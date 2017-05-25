Log Management Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2022 - Driven by an Increase in Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Log Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The log management market size is expected to grow from USD 707 Million in 2017 to USD 1,248.9 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The major growth drivers of the market include increasing Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), strong regulation and compliance requirements, and increasing network complexities, and growth in the number of network devices.



The log management market is segmented by component (solution and services), deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The solution segment in the log management market is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The reason behind the high growth rate is the increased need to secure IT infrastructures from advanced cyber-attacks, such as, zero day attacks, ransomwares, and malwares.



The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment accounts for the largest share of the log management market in 2017. The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest market size in 2017. Moreover, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Log management services have been deployed across various industry verticals, including Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, government and public utilities, healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, retail, and others. The government and public utilities vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the BFSI vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.

Companies Mentioned



Alert Logic, Inc.

Alienvault, Inc.

Blackstratus

Intel Security

International Business Machines Corporation

Loggly, Inc.

Logrhythm, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. (Logentries)

Sematext Group, Inc.

Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC

Splunk, Inc.

Veriato, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Log Management Market Analysis, By Component



7 Log Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode



8 Log Management Market Analysis, By Organization Size



9 Log Management Market Analysis, By Vertical



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77sznh/log_management

