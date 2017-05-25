Aircraft Brake System Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2022 - Stringent Regulations Regarding Aircraft Safety & Security Act as Key Challenge to Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aircraft Brake System Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The aircraft brake system market is projected to grow from USD 6.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.42 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft and the growing demand for lightweight aircraft components.
The aircraft brake system market has been segmented based on component, platform, fit, and region. Based on component, the aircraft brake system market has been classified into braking systems, brakes, and wheels. The brakes segment of the aircraft brake system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the high demand for carbon brakes and technological advances in braking systems, such as electric braking systems.
Based on fit, the aircraft brake system market has been segmented into line-fit and retrofit. The retrofit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the aircraft maintenance and repair activities carried out within a span of four to five years.
Based on region, the aircraft brake system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is projected to lead the aircraft brake system market during the forecast period. The aircraft brake system market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in demand for cost-effective and highly reliable aircraft brake system components.
Stringent regulations regarding aircraft safety and security act as a key challenge to the growth of the aircraft brake system market.
Companies Mentioned
- AAR Corporation
- Beringer Aero
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine, Inc.
- Lufthansa Technik AG
- Matco Manufacturing Inc.
- Meggitt PLC
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Safran S.A.
- United Technologies Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Aircraft Brake System Market, By Component
8 Aircraft Brake System Market, By Platform
9 Aircraft Brake System Market, By Fit
10 Regional Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42b3gb/aircraft_brake
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716