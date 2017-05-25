Aircraft Brake System Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2022 - Stringent Regulations Regarding Aircraft Safety & Security Act as Key Challenge to Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The aircraft brake system market is projected to grow from USD 6.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.42 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft and the growing demand for lightweight aircraft components.

The aircraft brake system market has been segmented based on component, platform, fit, and region. Based on component, the aircraft brake system market has been classified into braking systems, brakes, and wheels. The brakes segment of the aircraft brake system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the high demand for carbon brakes and technological advances in braking systems, such as electric braking systems.

Based on fit, the aircraft brake system market has been segmented into line-fit and retrofit. The retrofit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the aircraft maintenance and repair activities carried out within a span of four to five years.



Based on region, the aircraft brake system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is projected to lead the aircraft brake system market during the forecast period. The aircraft brake system market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in demand for cost-effective and highly reliable aircraft brake system components.



Stringent regulations regarding aircraft safety and security act as a key challenge to the growth of the aircraft brake system market.



AAR Corporation

Beringer Aero

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine, Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Matco Manufacturing Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Safran S.A.

United Technologies Corporation



