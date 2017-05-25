Global Electric Lawn Mower Market 2017-2021: New Electric Mower Technology, Increasing Marketing Activities & Rise in Omni-Channel Retailing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electric Lawn Mower Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global electric lawn mower market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric lawn mower market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of new units of electric lawn mower to end-users such as commercial landscapers and gardeners and residential consumers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new electric mower technology. The manufacturers of commercial electric land mowers are looking to incorporate new mowing technologies to improve productivity and end-user experience. The introduction of innovative electric lawn mower technologies such as the robotic mowing technology has revolutionized the global market. Manufacturers such as Husqvarna, Honda, and Deere & Company provide robotic lawn mowers, particularly targeted toward the residential end-users. These mowers can mow backyards and garden spaces without any supervision.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing popularity of green roofs. Economic growth around the world has led to industrialization, which has created various environmental problems; global warming is one among these critical environment problems. Global warming is happening at an alarming rate due to various factors such as population growth, industrialization, and growing number of vehicle usage. Green roofs have been introduced as an efficient solution to this problem. Various countries are adopting the concept of green roofs which involves covering the roofs of newly constructed buildings with vegetation and various small and medium sized plants.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increase in raw material prices. Essential raw materials required for manufacturing electric lawn mowers include steel, rubber, and plastic. As these raw materials are commodities, their prices are subject to fluctuations.

Key vendors



Deere and Company

Husqvarna

RYOBI

The Toro Company

Other prominent vendors



BLACK+DECKER

Briggs & Stratton

EGO POWER+

Emak

Etesia UK

Greenworks Tools

Hitachi

Honda

Jacobsen

Makita

Remington

STIHL

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgkt3k/global_electric

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716