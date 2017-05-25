

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A lawsuit has been filed against BART alleging that its mobile app BART Watch collects personal information from people who use it.



The mobile was developed to help riders report crimes and get updates about the transit system.



The plaintiff seeks $5 million in damages.



In a statement, BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the agency does not collect personal data from users. Information about their location is only recorded when users are reporting a crime.



'BART does not use Elerts system to randomly track users. An app's user location information is only available if the user selects the option to share their location information. And then, BART only receives the user's location when the user is reporting an incident,' Trost said. 'For all users, sharing their contact information and location information is optional.'



According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Oakland by plaintiff Pamela Moreno, the mobile application secretly collects Californian's unique cellular numeric identifiers and physical location and defendants have been using it to secretly collect Californians' unique mobile device identification numbers and to periodically track their precise locations.



