



SINGAPORE, May 25, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Taiwan flag waved proudly at the opening of CommunicAsia 2017 as it showcased 50 Taiwanese technologies and innovations at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. This year's inaugural participation at Asia's premier sourcing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) knowledge platform is part of the country's drive to lend support to Taiwanese companies in achieving regional competitiveness within the ICT sector. According to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the initiative is a key component of the Taiwan Industry Image Enhancement Project (IEP). 19 Taiwan Excellence Award winning brands on display at booth BQ2-01 feature technologies in the areas of enterprise mobility, green energy, smart cities and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The exhibition runs until May 25, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.Globally renowned Taiwanese companies Acer, Advantech, ASUS, Planet and VIVOTEK led the products showcase. Alongside these brands, Dr. Chiueh Tzi-Cker, Vice President & General Director of Information and Communications Research Laboratories at the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan (ITRI) spoke about integrating existing technologies and platforms in the push towards Smart Living. ITRI is part of the delegation led by the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association at booth BQ3-13.Mr. Francis Liang Kuo-Hsin, Representative of the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, graced the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion's maiden launch at CommunicAsia as its Guest-of-Honour. In his opening address, Mr. Liang said, "Singapore is an important trade partner of Taiwan, and we have long established a strong and close bilateral relation between the two countries. Through Taiwan Excellence's inaugural participation in CommunicAsia, we hope to promote partnerships, sharing of our cutting-edge technologies, and facilitate knowledge exchange between leading Taiwanese companies, innovators and members of the ICT industry in the Southeast Asia region", affirming Taiwan's focus in the region.Addressing a room full of partners, media and guests, Mr. Scott Yang, Deputy Director of Marketing at TAITRA, shared that "many Taiwan manufacturers possess ground-breaking research and development (R&D) findings and record strong international sales. Aligned with the government's initiatives, Taiwan Excellence aims to help these innovative products and brands break into the regional market in a bid to garner more opportunities for international cooperation."Situated conveniently by the entrance close to CommunicAsia's visitor registration, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion features an interactive platform, offering visitors an up-close experience with the products on exhibit. This strategic location helps focus the spotlight on the innovative brilliance, further bolstering the eminence of the brands and the esteem in which they are held.Ranking 2nd in the world for three years on the trot and top in Asia in digital adoption encompassing areas such as consumer technology, e-commerce, financial services and interactive digital media and telecommunications, Singapore is the natural choice as a launch pad for Taiwan's Digital Nation Plan and New Southbound Policy. Over the three days at CommunicAsia, the expected visitor turnout north of 30,000 flaunts officials, C-Level executives and international buyers. Working in this space, Taiwanese manufacturers can expect to present their latest technology innovations in pursuit of the Asia.Silicon Valley vision of propelling Taiwanese manufacturers to the international forefront of IoT innovation.About the Taiwan Excellence AwardThe symbol of Taiwan Excellence honors Taiwan's most innovative products that provide tremendous value to users worldwide. All products carrying this symbol have been selected for specific Taiwan Excellence Awards based on their excellence in design, quality, marketing, Taiwanese R&D, and manufacturing. Initiated by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in 1992, the symbol of Taiwan Excellence is recognized in 100 countries.Supported by Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), MOEAThe Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), R.O.C. is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Established in January 1969, the BOFT's role and position have been adjusted regularly to meet the needs of the ever changing international economic and trade environments. The BOFT has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous promotional trade projects and activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely with TAITRA for many decades, the BOFT continues to commission TAITRA for various critical government projects relating to business, trade and investment, while promoting Taiwan internationally.Organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 international marketing specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 50 offices worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.For Media EnquiriesTAITRAYa Hsing LuStrategic Marketing Department, TAITRATel: +886 2 2725 5200 #1386Email: yahsing@taitra.org.twPRecious Communications for TAITRAMelinda IlaganTel: +65 6303 0567Email: taitra@preciouscomms.comSource: TAITRACopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.