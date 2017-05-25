

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,065-point plateau and it is expected to open higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside following the release of the latest batch of Federal Reserve meeting minutes. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets ticked slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the property stocks.



For the day, the index collected 2.13 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,064.08 after trading between 3,022.30 and 3,064.81. The Shenzhen Composite gained 9.40 points or 0.52 percent to end at 1,798.86.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.290 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.54 percent, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke lost 0.21 percent, Gemdale added 0.44 percent, PetroChina fell 0.51 percent, China Shenhua advanced 0.57 percent and Zijin Mining slipped 0.61 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending their recent winning streak to five sessions.



The Dow climbed 74.51 points or 0.4 percent to 21,012.42, while the NASDAQ advanced 24.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,163.02 and the S&P 500 rose 5.97 points or 0.3 percent to 2,404.39.



The support followed the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting. Most participants said it would be appropriate to take another step in removing some policy accommodation. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its next meeting in June.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected pullback in existing home sales in April.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday, trimming recent gains despite word that OPEC will agree to extend its supply quota plan. July West Texas Intermediate crude lost 11 cents or 0.2 percent to $51.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the first loss in six sessions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX