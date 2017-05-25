

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life plc (SL.L) noted the announcement today by Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited or 'HDFC' with reference to the scheme of amalgamation proposed by HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited or HDFC Life, involving HDFC Life, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, Max Financial Services Limited, and Max India Limited.



Standard Life notes the announcement by HDFC that HDFC Life has become aware of recent media reports about certain developments on the proposed scheme but has not received any independent confirmation in this regard from any regulator / governmental authority.



Earlier today, there were reports that Max Financial's merger with HDFC Life could be delayed further. Reports suggested the deal proposal was returned by the attorney general to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or Irdai. without any comment.



In August 2016, Standard Life noted the announcement by its Indian associate, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited or 'HDFC Life' that it agreed terms with Max Life Insurance Company Limited , Max Financial Services Limited and Max India Limited for the combination of the life insurance businesses of HDFC Life and Max Life.



