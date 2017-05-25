

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is higher on Thursday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street after the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes.



The Federal Reserve is still looking to raise interest rates, but policymakers agreed they should hold off until they know a recent U.S. economic slowdown is temporary.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 65.66 points or 0.33 percent to 19,808.64, off a low of 19,720.12 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Toshiba is gaining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Sony is declining 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is down 0.5 percent after crude oil prices nudged lower overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising almost 4 percent, Komatsu is advancing almost 3 percent and SoftBank is higher by more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Furukawa is down 3 percent, Tosoh Corp. is lower by almost 3 percent and Tokai Carbon is losing more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended their winning streak to five sessions on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The Dow climbed 74.51 points or 0.4 percent to 21,012.42, the Nasdaq advanced 24.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,163.02 and the S&P 500 rose 5.97 points or 0.3 percent to 2,404.39.



The major European markets turned in another mixed performance on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures nudged lower Wednesday, trimming recent gains despite word that OPEC will agree to extend its supply quota plan. July WTI crude lost $0.11 or 0.2 percent to settle at $51.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the first loss in six sessions.



