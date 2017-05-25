

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that Compensation Committee approved compensation arrangements for new President and Chief Executive Officer James Hackett.



The committee increased Hackett's Annualized base salary to $1.80 million from $716,000. Annual Incentive Compensation Plan 2017 target has been increased to 200% of base salary from 100% of base salary. Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit grant valued at $5.25 million with the same terms as the executive officer Performance-based Restricted Stock Unit grants made in March 2017. Time-based Restricted Stock Unit grant valued at $1.75 million that generally will vest 33% on May 22, 2018, 33% on May 22, 2019, and 34% on May 22, 2020. It announced an accession bonus of $1 million.



In addition to the compensation and benefits that Former Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields would be entitled to as a retirement eligible participant under the Company's compensation and benefit plans, Fields and the Company entered a Separation Agreement under which the Compensation Committee approved the compensation arrangements: Eligible for Annual Incentive Compensation Plan bonus pro-rated for the period of January 1 to August 1; Retention of 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan grants of Time-based Restricted Stock Units and Performance-based Restricted Stock Units with a three-year performance period; Reasonable use of the Company aircraft until August 1, 2017; Participation in Ford's 2017 Select Retirement Program.



