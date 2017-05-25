

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) issued a safety compliance recall for approximately 2,500 2017 Ford F-150, Explorer and Super Duty vehicles for an inadequate weld between the driver seat back and the manually operated seat back recliner mechanism.



In the affected vehicles, a driver seat back frame that has been improperly welded may fail to comply with certain federal motor vehicle safety standards, and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.



Ford noted that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.



The recall involves approximately 2,418 vehicles in North America, including 2,195 in the United States, nine in federalized territories, 39 in Mexico and 175 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C08.



The company stated that dealers will inspect and replace the driver seat back frame as necessary at no cost to the customer.



In addition, Ford issued a safety compliance recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers that were purchased as an accessory component from a Ford dealer.



In the affected vehicles, an exterior door handle fitted with an aftermarket chrome cover that was purchased as an accessory component from a Ford dealer may not comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards, and may experience inertial loads that could cause it to unlatch during a side impact, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.



Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.



Ford has identified 551 kits sold through Ford dealerships. Dealers will be instructed to search their records and contact customers who purchased these Ford Licensed Accessory covers. Ford also plans to publish an awareness message that will be available to dealer service department personnel should an affected vehicle be brought to the dealer for unrelated service.



The recall involves approximately 551 vehicles in North America, including 247 in the United States and 304 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C09.



Dealers will remove the covers from affected units and reimburse customers for the cost of the covers and labor.



