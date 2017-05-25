Polystar and Ooredoo Honoured With Software and Applications Service Innovation Award by Global Telecoms Business

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Polystar, a leading supplier of Network and Customer Analytics, Network Monitoring, and Service Enablement solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that, together with Ooredoo Tunisia, the leading mobile network operator in Tunisia, it has been presented with the prestigious "Software and Applications Service Innovation" award at the annual Global Telecoms Business innovation awards.

The award recognises transformation programme to deliver richer, better customer experiences and to increase operational efficiency through the deployment of Polystar's KALIX and Customer Insights Solutions . It honours the collaboration between Polystar and Ooredoo Tunisia in a major operational transformation programme, designed to create a more customer-centric approach, improve customer experience, and enhance operational efficiency.

"KALIX and the Insight Solutions have become the foundation of Ooredoo's efforts to improve customer experience and to increase operational efficiency, across all of generations of network technology and all connected customers. It was a major undertaking and to have our joint efforts recognised in this way is an honour," said Basel Shubair, MENA Regional Sales Director at Polystar.

"Winning such a prestigious award shows how the value of such projects is gaining significant industry recognition and we're thrilled to have collaborated with Ooredoo on this exciting initiative," commented Inna Ott, Director of Marketing at Polystar.

Polystar's KALIX and Customer Insights solutions deliver both network performance information and insights into real-time subscriber experience and OTT services, allowing Ooredoo to fully implement its customer-centric transformation plans. In addition, clear visibility of real-time subscriber experience means that Ooredoo can leverage the resulting insights to proactively plan and execute relevant, targeted campaigns, based on clear segmentation of its user base, across subscribers, devices and services.

The solution also enables visualisation of the data in portals that have been adapted by Polystar's Professional Services team, according to the work flows and needs of different users. Performance indicators are provided that mix data from different interfaces to provide a full end-to-end view of services and subscribers.

The award is yet more public recognition of Polystar's long heritage of network innovation. It highlights how continuous investments in technology and R&D deliver clear benefits to customers and partners, helping them meet future challenges while optimising network performance and customer experience.

