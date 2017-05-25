

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW), called as WOW!, announced late Thursday the pricing of its initial public offering of 18.24 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17 per share.



In connection with the offering, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.74 million shares. The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on May 25, and will trade under the symbol 'WOW.'



The offering is expected to close on May 31, 2017.



In the IPO, UBS Investment Bank and Credit Suisse are acting as lead joint book running managers. RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI and Macquarie Capital are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.



WOW! is a provider of high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. WOW! Said its operating philosophy is to deliver a customer and employee experience that lives up to its name.



