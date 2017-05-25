CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- 1890321 Alberta Ltd. (the "Investor") announces that it, together with its joint actors has sold an aggregate of 683,500 common shares of EQ Inc. ("Common Shares") for an aggregate of $202,685 (representing approximately $0.30 per Common Share), which represents a decrease of 2.86% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Prior to the dispositions, the Investor together with its joint actors, directly or indirectly, held 1,207,500 warrants to acquire Common Shares at $0.08 per shares ("$0.08 Warrants"), 676,200 warrants to acquire Common Shares at $0.13 per share ("$0.13 Warrants"), 1,901,000 Common Shares and $345,000 principal amount of promissory notes, which if all warrants were exercised would represent 15.84% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis. Following the dispositions, the Investor together with its joint actors, directly or indirectly, directly or indirectly, hold 1,207,500 $0.08 Warrants, 676,200 $0.13 Warrants, 1,217,500 Common Shares and $345,000 principal amount of promissory notes, which if all warrants were exercised would represent 12.98% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The Investor and the joint actors sold the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, from time to time, on an individual or joint basis, acquire additional securities of EQ Inc., dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities they hold or will hold, or may continue to hold their current position.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

1890321 Alberta Ltd.

1900, 520-3rd Avenue SW

Calgary Alberta, T2P 0R3

Attention: Vikram Seth

Phone: 587-338-9950

