Deer Jet Unveils The Universe of Moroccan Craftsmanship

The 787 Dream Jet lands in Marrakech for a rare exhibition of arts and crafts

MARRAKECH, Morocco, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Jet, first private jet company of China, flies the 787 Dream Jet to Marrakech, to uncover and display the history, culture and arts of this faraway lands. Deer Jet used the same "Majorelle blue" and "Marrakech red" to decorate the 787 Dream Jet.

The exhibition on board the 787 Dream Jet included 100% Moroccan handcrafted objects using 16th century Islamic art patterns and motives from the Jardin Majorelle. Textiles, precious tableware, exotic leathers and other objects of design decorated the splendid 220 sq metres of the Dream Jet's cabin.

The display is part of a series of showcases across the globe in Deer Jet's "Dreams Encounter the World" tour of emblematic destinations. On its mission to serve premium business travellers worldwide, Deer Jet had already displayed the 787 Dream Jet at Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Dublin and Seattle; showcasing its brand philosophy of "Making Travel an Art".

Deer Jet has a history of serving a clientele of premium business travellers, including Middle East royal families. The company is now set to serve the market across the globe.

Frank Fang, Vice President of Deer Jet said: "Marrakech is one of the world's most fascinating destinations, from its ancient walled Medina and bustling markets, it is a cultural fest. With the 787 Dream Jet, we want our customers to discover a stylish and culture-rich travel experience."

The 787 Dream Jet can fly continuously for 18.5 hours, or 16,000 kilometres, reaching any major city in the world non-stop from Casablanca, Marrakech or Rabat. Additionally, it comes with the comforts of unlimited luxury amenities on board.

After the global success of the first 787 "Dream Jet", HNA group, Deer Jet's parent company has announced the acquisition of the second B787 VVIP for Deer Jet to build up the largest 787 Dream Jet fleet in the world. "We will dedicate ourselves to serve the global premium travellers the ultimate travel experience through this fantastic fleet." added Fang.

"The Dream Jet is a tremendous feast of aeronautics and represents everything that is luxurious and impressive about our industry, as I'm convinced anyone who experiences it will agree. We are delighted to support Deer Jet on its "Dreams Encounter the World" exhibitions across the globe, and proud to be the exclusive charter sales partner for the Dream Jet in the MENA region." said Mr. Mohammed Husary, Co-Owner/Founder and Executive President of UAS.

Deer Jet is also launching exclusive, bespoke travel packages aboard the 787 Dream Jet starting with the "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey". It plans to add more itineraries in the future as part of its goal to create seamless travel to fulfill its vision of "Making travel an art", through best-in-class service inspired by Deer Jet's values of "elegance", "performance" and "distinction".