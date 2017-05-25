Frost & Sullivan Honours Companies Demonstrating Business Innovation and Corporate Excellence in the Middle East

At the Awards Banquets, 37 Awards were presented to a range of deserving companies for their exceptional Business performance.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan successfully concluded its 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet on 24th May, 2017 at Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai. The Awards Banquet hosted an elite gathering of stalwarts, visionary leaders, and representatives across industries, thus presenting a unique opportunity to interact with the most outstanding performers under one roof.
This year,37 awardswere presented across 8 industry sectors: Aerospace and Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals, Material & Food, Digital Media, Digital Transformation, Energy & Environment, Transformational Health, and Metals & Minerals. The Awards were presented to companies who have transformed their businesses using emerging technologies, recognising accomplishments in areas of innovation, convergent thinking and advanced technologies that will catalyse and transform industries in the near future.With a rigorous and methodical assessment approach involved in deciding the top achievers, the best performances were acknowledged.
Inspired by the level of audience engagement during the Awards banquet, Mr. Amol Kotwal, Director, Frost & Sullivan said, "It gives me great pleasure to recognise and host best-in-class achievers in the Middle East. Despite the tough economic environment that the region is facing, companies across industry sectors have grown through innovation and are transforming their business models. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognise their efforts for achieving excellence in their respective products or service categories, and encourage them in their future endeavours."
The awards assessment besides incorporating inputs from Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts also involved a jury selection process with a panel of thought leaders, which included some of the most prominent names from the industry.The esteemed jury panel for the 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet included:
- Eng. Mahmood Al Bastaki, Board Member & CEO, Dubai Trade FZE
- Ivano Ianelli, CEO, Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence
- Hirdesh Gupta, CEO, Star Global LLC
- Deepak Jain, MD, MIRCS, Mont Hill
- Pankaj Gupta, Co CEO, Gulf Islamic Investment LLC
- Hisham Moussa, MD, Abraaj Group
- Sachin Gupta, Director - Private Equity, Al Masah Capital Ltd. DIFC
- Puneet Kataria , Vice President - Real Estate & Infrastructure, Gulf Islamic Investment
- Jamal Ramadhan Bin Marghoob, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority
- Akshay Agarwal, Executive Director - Private Equity, Waha Capital
- Frank Wouters, Director, EU GCC Clean Energy Network
- Ajay Rathi, Senior Director - IT, Meeras Holding
- Illyas K, CISO, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
- Nik Engel, Senior Manager Corporate Strategy, Etihad Airways
- Imed Ben Abdallah, Head of Airline Marketing Middle East & Africa, Bombardier
- Afzal Lakdawala, Head of Technology, Planning and Projects, Dubai Media Inc.
- Monish Kapoor, VP-IT, Broadcast & Operations, Zee Entertainment Middle East
- Dalia Samara, F&B Industry expert
Media Partners for the event were ArabMedicare.com, Arab Hospital Magazine, Eye of Riyadh, Middle East Business Magazine and TeleTimes International.
Recipients of the 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet
Industry Sector
Award Titles and Categories
Award Winners
Aerospace and Defence
UAE Aviation Technology Growth Excellence Leadership Award
Awery Aviation Software
Automotive & Transportation
GCC AFM Telematics Solution Provider of the Year Award
SamTech Middle East FZ LLC
GCC Regional Express Service Provider of the Year Award
Aramex International
GCC Regional E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award
Aramex International
Middle East Companies to Action Award for Innovation in Shipment & Delivery Market
Fetchr
UAE Emerging Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award
RSA Logistics
KSA Domestic E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award
Aramex International
KSA Emerging Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year Award
Wared Logistics
KSA Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year Award
Naqel Express
KSA Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award
Almajdouie Logistics Company
Chemicals, Material &Food
UAE Food & Beverages Snacks Domestic Company of the Year Award
HunterFoodsLimitedFZCO
UAE Food & Beverages Processed Dairy Domestic Company of the Year Award
Al Rawabi Dairy Co. L.L.C.
UAE Health Food Retailer of the Year Award
Spinneys Dubai LLC
Digital Media
Middle East Pay TV Services Company of the Year Award
beIN Media Group
Middle East Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the OTT Video Services Market
STARZ PLAY
Middle East Set top box- receivers Market Company of the Year Award
Humax Gulf FZE
Middle East Best Media City of the Year Award
Dubai Media City
Middle East Content Protection Company of the Year Award
Irdeto
Middle East Professional Media and Entertainment Video Transcoding Company of the Year Award
Telestream LLC
UAE Digital Gaming Developer Company of the Year Award
Game Power7
Digital Transformation
UAE Analytics Provider of the Year Award
Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC
UAE IT Service Provider of the Year Award
IBM Middle East FZ-LLC
UAE Smart City Integrator Company of the Year Award
Siemens LLC
UAE Network Security Company of the Year Award
Fortinet
UAE Third Party Data Centre Services Company of the Year Award
Etisalat Digital
Energy & Environment
UAE Energy Service Companies Customer Value Leadership Award
Smart4Power
UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award - Private Entity
Averda
UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award - Government Related Entity
Bee'ah
Metals & Minerals
GCC Ferrous Company of the Year Award
Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC
Transformational Health
UAE Primary Care Service Provider of the Year Award
Aster Clinic
GCC Long Term Medical and Rehabilitative Care Service Provider of the Year Award
ProVita International Medical Center, LLC
UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year Award
ICT HEALTH LLC
UAE Emerging Medical Tourism Service Provider of the Year Award - Hospital Category
Burjeel Hospital (A unit of VPS Healthcare)
UAE Cosmetic Care Service Provider of the Year Award
CosmeSurge (A Member of Emirates Hospitals Group)
UAE Emerging Orthopaedic Service Provider of the Year Award
Healthpoint
UAE Specialized Genetic Diagnostic Services Technology Leadership Award
Igenomix
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?
Media Contact:
Srishti Choudhury,
Sr. Events Executive
M: +91 89834 82489; P: +91 20 4077 8850
E: srishti.choudhury@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com/
Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan
Event Hashtag: FSMEAwards
Facebook: FrostandSullivanMENASA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frost-&-sullivan