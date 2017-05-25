Frost & Sullivan Honours Companies Demonstrating Business Innovation and Corporate Excellence in the Middle East

At the Awards Banquets, 37 Awards were presented to a range of deserving companies for their exceptional Business performance.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan successfully concluded its 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet on 24th May, 2017 at Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai. The Awards Banquet hosted an elite gathering of stalwarts, visionary leaders, and representatives across industries, thus presenting a unique opportunity to interact with the most outstanding performers under one roof.

This year,37 awardswere presented across 8 industry sectors: Aerospace and Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals, Material & Food, Digital Media, Digital Transformation, Energy & Environment, Transformational Health, and Metals & Minerals. The Awards were presented to companies who have transformed their businesses using emerging technologies, recognising accomplishments in areas of innovation, convergent thinking and advanced technologies that will catalyse and transform industries in the near future.With a rigorous and methodical assessment approach involved in deciding the top achievers, the best performances were acknowledged.

Inspired by the level of audience engagement during the Awards banquet, Mr. Amol Kotwal, Director, Frost & Sullivan said, "It gives me great pleasure to recognise and host best-in-class achievers in the Middle East. Despite the tough economic environment that the region is facing, companies across industry sectors have grown through innovation and are transforming their business models. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognise their efforts for achieving excellence in their respective products or service categories, and encourage them in their future endeavours."

The awards assessment besides incorporating inputs from Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts also involved a jury selection process with a panel of thought leaders, which included some of the most prominent names from the industry.The esteemed jury panel for the 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet included:

Eng. Mahmood Al Bastaki , Board Member & CEO, Dubai Trade FZE

, Board Member & CEO, Dubai Trade FZE Ivano Ianelli , CEO, Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence

, CEO, Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence Hirdesh Gupta , CEO, Star Global LLC

, CEO, Star Global LLC Deepak Jain , MD, MIRCS, Mont Hill

, MD, MIRCS, Mont Hill Pankaj Gupta , Co CEO, Gulf Islamic Investment LLC

, Co CEO, Gulf Islamic Investment LLC Hisham Moussa , MD, Abraaj Group

, MD, Abraaj Group Sachin Gupta , Director - Private Equity, Al Masah Capital Ltd. DIFC

, Director - Private Equity, Al Masah Capital Ltd. DIFC Puneet Kataria , Vice President - Real Estate & Infrastructure, Gulf Islamic Investment

, Vice President - Real Estate & Infrastructure, Gulf Islamic Investment Jamal Ramadhan Bin Marghoob , Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority

, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority Akshay Agarwal , Executive Director - Private Equity, Waha Capital

, Executive Director - Private Equity, Waha Capital Frank Wouters , Director, EU GCC Clean Energy Network

, Director, EU GCC Clean Energy Network Ajay Rathi , Senior Director - IT, Meeras Holding

, Senior Director - IT, Meeras Holding Illyas K, CISO, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Nik Engel , Senior Manager Corporate Strategy, Etihad Airways

, Senior Manager Corporate Strategy, Etihad Airways Imed Ben Abdallah , Head of Airline Marketing Middle East & Africa , Bombardier

, Head of Airline Marketing Middle East & , Bombardier Afzal Lakdawala , Head of Technology, Planning and Projects, Dubai Media Inc.

, Head of Technology, Planning and Projects, Dubai Media Inc. Monish Kapoor, VP-IT, Broadcast & Operations, Zee Entertainment Middle East

Dalia Samara , F&B Industry expert

Media Partners for the event were ArabMedicare.com, Arab Hospital Magazine, Eye of Riyadh, Middle East Business Magazine and TeleTimes International.

Recipients of the 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet

Industry Sector Award Titles and Categories Award Winners Aerospace and Defence UAE Aviation Technology Growth Excellence Leadership Award Awery Aviation Software Automotive & Transportation GCC AFM Telematics Solution Provider of the Year Award SamTech Middle East FZ LLC GCC Regional Express Service Provider of the Year Award Aramex International GCC Regional E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award Aramex International Middle East Companies to Action Award for Innovation in Shipment & Delivery Market Fetchr UAE Emerging Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award RSA Logistics KSA Domestic E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award Aramex International KSA Emerging Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year Award Wared Logistics KSA Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year Award Naqel Express KSA Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award Almajdouie Logistics Company Chemicals, Material &Food UAE Food & Beverages Snacks Domestic Company of the Year Award HunterFoodsLimitedFZCO UAE Food & Beverages Processed Dairy Domestic Company of the Year Award Al Rawabi Dairy Co. L.L.C. UAE Health Food Retailer of the Year Award Spinneys Dubai LLC Digital Media Middle East Pay TV Services Company of the Year Award beIN Media Group Middle East Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the OTT Video Services Market STARZ PLAY Middle East Set top box- receivers Market Company of the Year Award Humax Gulf FZE Middle East Best Media City of the Year Award Dubai Media City Middle East Content Protection Company of the Year Award Irdeto Middle East Professional Media and Entertainment Video Transcoding Company of the Year Award Telestream LLC UAE Digital Gaming Developer Company of the Year Award Game Power7 Digital Transformation UAE Analytics Provider of the Year Award Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC UAE IT Service Provider of the Year Award IBM Middle East FZ-LLC UAE Smart City Integrator Company of the Year Award Siemens LLC UAE Network Security Company of the Year Award Fortinet UAE Third Party Data Centre Services Company of the Year Award Etisalat Digital Energy & Environment UAE Energy Service Companies Customer Value Leadership Award Smart4Power UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award - Private Entity Averda UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award - Government Related Entity Bee'ah Metals & Minerals GCC Ferrous Company of the Year Award Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC Transformational Health UAE Primary Care Service Provider of the Year Award Aster Clinic GCC Long Term Medical and Rehabilitative Care Service Provider of the Year Award ProVita International Medical Center, LLC UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year Award ICT HEALTH LLC UAE Emerging Medical Tourism Service Provider of the Year Award - Hospital Category Burjeel Hospital (A unit of VPS Healthcare) UAE Cosmetic Care Service Provider of the Year Award CosmeSurge (A Member of Emirates Hospitals Group) UAE Emerging Orthopaedic Service Provider of the Year Award Healthpoint UAE Specialized Genetic Diagnostic Services Technology Leadership Award Igenomix

