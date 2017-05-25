sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan Honours Companies Demonstrating Business Innovation and Corporate Excellence in the Middle East

At the Awards Banquets, 37 Awards were presented to a range of deserving companies for their exceptional Business performance.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan successfully concluded its 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet on 24th May, 2017 at Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai. The Awards Banquet hosted an elite gathering of stalwarts, visionary leaders, and representatives across industries, thus presenting a unique opportunity to interact with the most outstanding performers under one roof.

This year,37 awardswere presented across 8 industry sectors: Aerospace and Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals, Material & Food, Digital Media, Digital Transformation, Energy & Environment, Transformational Health, and Metals & Minerals. The Awards were presented to companies who have transformed their businesses using emerging technologies, recognising accomplishments in areas of innovation, convergent thinking and advanced technologies that will catalyse and transform industries in the near future.With a rigorous and methodical assessment approach involved in deciding the top achievers, the best performances were acknowledged.

Inspired by the level of audience engagement during the Awards banquet, Mr. Amol Kotwal, Director, Frost & Sullivan said, "It gives me great pleasure to recognise and host best-in-class achievers in the Middle East. Despite the tough economic environment that the region is facing, companies across industry sectors have grown through innovation and are transforming their business models. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognise their efforts for achieving excellence in their respective products or service categories, and encourage them in their future endeavours."

The awards assessment besides incorporating inputs from Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts also involved a jury selection process with a panel of thought leaders, which included some of the most prominent names from the industry.The esteemed jury panel for the 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet included:

  • Eng. Mahmood Al Bastaki, Board Member & CEO, Dubai Trade FZE
  • Ivano Ianelli, CEO, Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence
  • Hirdesh Gupta, CEO, Star Global LLC
  • Deepak Jain, MD, MIRCS, Mont Hill
  • Pankaj Gupta, Co CEO, Gulf Islamic Investment LLC
  • Hisham Moussa, MD, Abraaj Group
  • Sachin Gupta, Director - Private Equity, Al Masah Capital Ltd. DIFC
  • Puneet Kataria , Vice President - Real Estate & Infrastructure, Gulf Islamic Investment
  • Jamal Ramadhan Bin Marghoob, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, Dubai Airport Freezone Authority
  • Akshay Agarwal, Executive Director - Private Equity, Waha Capital
  • Frank Wouters, Director, EU GCC Clean Energy Network
  • Ajay Rathi, Senior Director - IT, Meeras Holding
  • Illyas K, CISO, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
  • Nik Engel, Senior Manager Corporate Strategy, Etihad Airways
  • Imed Ben Abdallah, Head of Airline Marketing Middle East & Africa, Bombardier
  • Afzal Lakdawala, Head of Technology, Planning and Projects, Dubai Media Inc.
  • Monish Kapoor, VP-IT, Broadcast & Operations, Zee Entertainment Middle East
  • Dalia Samara, F&B Industry expert

Media Partners for the event were ArabMedicare.com, Arab Hospital Magazine, Eye of Riyadh, Middle East Business Magazine and TeleTimes International.

Recipients of the 2017 Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet


Industry Sector

Award Titles and Categories

Award Winners

Aerospace and Defence

UAE Aviation Technology Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Awery Aviation Software

Automotive & Transportation

GCC AFM Telematics Solution Provider of the Year Award

SamTech Middle East FZ LLC

GCC Regional Express Service Provider of the Year Award

Aramex International

GCC Regional E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award

Aramex International

Middle East Companies to Action Award for Innovation in Shipment & Delivery Market

Fetchr

UAE Emerging Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award

RSA Logistics

KSA Domestic E-commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award

Aramex International

KSA Emerging Domestic Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year Award

Wared Logistics

KSA Domestic Distribution Service Provider of the Year Award

Naqel Express

KSA Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year Award

Almajdouie Logistics Company

Chemicals, Material &Food

UAE Food & Beverages Snacks Domestic Company of the Year Award

HunterFoodsLimitedFZCO

UAE Food & Beverages Processed Dairy Domestic Company of the Year Award

Al Rawabi Dairy Co. L.L.C.

UAE Health Food Retailer of the Year Award

Spinneys Dubai LLC

Digital Media

Middle East Pay TV Services Company of the Year Award

beIN Media Group

Middle East Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the OTT Video Services Market

STARZ PLAY

Middle East Set top box- receivers Market Company of the Year Award

Humax Gulf FZE

Middle East Best Media City of the Year Award

Dubai Media City

Middle East Content Protection Company of the Year Award

Irdeto

Middle East Professional Media and Entertainment Video Transcoding Company of the Year Award

Telestream LLC

UAE Digital Gaming Developer Company of the Year Award

Game Power7

Digital Transformation

UAE Analytics Provider of the Year Award

Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC

UAE IT Service Provider of the Year Award

IBM Middle East FZ-LLC

UAE Smart City Integrator Company of the Year Award

Siemens LLC

UAE Network Security Company of the Year Award

Fortinet

UAE Third Party Data Centre Services Company of the Year Award

Etisalat Digital

Energy & Environment

UAE Energy Service Companies Customer Value Leadership Award

Smart4Power

UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award - Private Entity

Averda

UAE Waste Management Company of the Year Award - Government Related Entity

Bee'ah

Metals & Minerals

GCC Ferrous Company of the Year Award

Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel LLC

Transformational Health

UAE Primary Care Service Provider of the Year Award

Aster Clinic

GCC Long Term Medical and Rehabilitative Care Service Provider of the Year Award

ProVita International Medical Center, LLC

UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year Award

ICT HEALTH LLC

UAE Emerging Medical Tourism Service Provider of the Year Award - Hospital Category

Burjeel Hospital (A unit of VPS Healthcare)

UAE Cosmetic Care Service Provider of the Year Award

CosmeSurge (A Member of Emirates Hospitals Group)

UAE Emerging Orthopaedic Service Provider of the Year Award

Healthpoint

UAE Specialized Genetic Diagnostic Services Technology Leadership Award

Igenomix

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

Media Contact:
Srishti Choudhury,
Sr. Events Executive
M: +91 89834 82489; P: +91 20 4077 8850
E: srishti.choudhury@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com/

Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan
Event Hashtag: FSMEAwards
Facebook: FrostandSullivanMENASA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frost-&-sullivan


© 2017 PR Newswire