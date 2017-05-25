

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was $107 million, down 41 percent from $180 million last year.



Earnings per share in the fourth fiscal quarter were 0.97 US cents or 7.56 HK cents, compared to 1.62 US cents a year ago.



Fourth-Quarter revenue was $9.6 billion, an increase of 4.9 percent from last year's $9.1 billion, fueled in part by a good performance in the PC/smart devices and mobile businesses.



In PC and Smart Devices business group, Lenovo's quarterly sales were up 4.9 percent. Mobile Business Group, which includes Moto and Lenovo-branded smartphones, saw 19.7 percent revenue growth.



In China, consolidated sales decreased three percent year-over-year. In Asia Pacific, consolidated sales increased 9.4 percent.



In Europe, Middle East and Africa, consolidated sales were up 5.9 percent and in the Americas, consolidated sales grew 8.2 percent.



Lenovo's Board of Directors declared a dividend of 2.63 US cents, or 20.5 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.



Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and CEE, said, 'Despite challenging market conditions, Lenovo saw revenue resume to growth in the fourth quarter, after five quarters of decline. To drive further growth, we have clearly defined the three-wave strategy. ..With this new strategy, we are confident to achieve long term, sustainable growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX