

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 5-week low of 1.3394 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3404.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 1.1245, 0.9717 and 0.7516,from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1217, 0.9731 and 0.7503, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.2986 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2976.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.32 against the loonie, 1.14 against the euro, 0.95 against the franc, 0.76 against the aussie and 1.30 against the pound.



