

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 9-day low of 125.49 against the euro and an 8-day low of 83.88 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 125.04 and 83.65, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 144.98 and 111.69 from an early 2-day highs of 144.49 and 111.47, respectively.



The yen edged down to 114.85 against the Swiss franc and 83.36 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.55 and 83.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 127.00 against the euro, 85.00 against the aussie, 148.00 against the pound, 114.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc and 84.00 against the loonie.



