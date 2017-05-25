

Steam generator for EDF



Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, May 25, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has delivered three replacement steam generators to Electricite de France S.A. (EDF) for the Cruas Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 Reactor. The replacement steam generators have been certified by France's nuclear authority as compliant with the country's strict regulatory requirements on April 28, 2017.The replacement steam generators for the 900 MWe pressurized water reactor (PWR) nuclear power plant were ordered in 2010. They are approximately 21 meters in height and 300 tons in weight, and were manufactured at MHI's Kobe facilities. The steam generators are made of low-alloy steel(1). Each steam generator contains more than 4,000 heat transfer tubes made from state-of-the-art TT690 alloy material(2). Steam generators are one of the most important components of a PWR, playing a central role in transferring the thermal energy generated in the reactor vessel from the primary (reactor) cooling system to the secondary (turbine) cooling system, using steam to drive the turbine.Headquartered in Paris, EDF is one of the world's largest electricity suppliers, operating 58 PWRs in France. As part of its component renewal program, the company is currently replacing the existing steam generators at its PWR plants that started operations in the 1980s.MHI has received orders from EDF for a total of 15 replacement steam generators since 2005, and is delivering the components. MHI has been working to expand the business of nuclear equipment in nuclear power markets worldwide, and has supplied a total of 31 replacement steam generators to several countries, including France, Belgium and the U.S.EDF selected the supplier for the steam generators through an international bidding process, with MHI receiving the order jointly with COMEX NUCLEAIRE (CxN)(3), its alliance partner in the French nuclear power market.France has tightened its regulatory requirements for nuclear power plants, and MHI's successful delivery of replacement steam generators that meet these regulations attests to the high regard placed in MHI's technological expertise, product quality, reliability, and ability to comply with France's standards.As a leading company in PWR plants, MHI will continue to focus on the nuclear power markets in France and other countries, while contributing to the safety and reliability of nuclear power market around the world.(1) Low-alloy steel is steel with not more than 5% alloying element. Steam generators are pressure resistant vessels made with strong low-alloy steel (manganese, molybdenum, and nickel steel).(2) TT690 is a state-of-the-art nickel, chromium, and iron alloy, specially heat-treated for enhanced corrosion resistance. It is the main material in the steam generator's heat transfer tubes, offering superior corrosion resistance under high temperatures and pressures.(3) CxN, a subsidiary of ONET TECHNOLOGIES, is headquartered in Marseille, and provides specialized after-sales service and maintenance for nuclear power plant facilities. MHI has been collaborating with CxN since 2002.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.