BASEL (dpa-AFX) - China National Chemical Corp. or ChemChina announced the provisional end results for ChemChina's offer to acquire Syngenta. Based on preliminary numbers, at the end of the Additional Acceptance Period on May 24, around 92.2 percent of shares have been tendered.



It was in February 2016 that ChemChina offered to acquire the Swiss crop chemicals firm at a value of over $43 billion. The offer was $465 per ordinary share plus a special dividend of CHF 5.



