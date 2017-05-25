

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 9-day high of 125.49 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 125.04.



Against the U.S. dollar and the pound, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1245 and 0.8661 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1217 and 0.8645, respectively.



The euro edged up to 1.0929 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0918.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged up to 1.4985, 1.5971 and 1.5067 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4945, 1.5909 and 1.5040, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 127.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the greenback, 0.87 against the pound, 1.10 against the franc, 1.51 against the aussie, 1.62 against the kiwi and 1.52 against the loonie.



