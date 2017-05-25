

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Aerie Pharma's positive efficacy results from phase III study of its glaucoma drug candidate Roclatan; Alnylam's public offering and FDA panel's support for approval of Puma's breast cancer drug Neratinib.



Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) climbed more than 27% in extended trading on Wednesday, following positive phase III top line efficacy results of Roclatan, the Company's drug candidate for glaucoma.



Roclatan is a fixed dose combination of Aerie's most advanced drug candidate Rhopressa, and Latanopros, a widely prescribed prostaglandin analog for glaucoma.



In the 90-day phase III trial, dubbed Mercury 2, Roclatan dosed once daily achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating statistical superiority over both Latanoprost and Rhopressa at the primary endpoint range of baseline IOPs from above 20 to below 36 mmHg for each of the nine measured time points.



The top line efficacy results demonstrated in Mercury 2 are consistent with Mercury 1, the first phase III registration trial of Roclatan. According to the Company, Roclatan has the potential to become the most efficacious IOP-lowering therapy to enter the market, if approved.



AERI closed Wednesday's trading at $40.50, down 0.74%. In after-hours, the stock was up 27.53% to $51.65.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has offered to sell 5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $71.87 per share.



The gross proceeds to Alnylam from the offering are expected to be roughly $359.4 million. The offering is expected to close on or about May 30, 2017.



Alnylam has granted the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock solely to cover over-allotments.



The Company expects to initiate a pivotal phase III program of Fitusiran in severe haemophilia A and B, dubbed ATLAS, this year. Top-line data from a phase III study of Patisiran in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, dubbed APOLLO, are expected to be reported in mid-2017.



ALNY closed Wednesday's trading at $69.97, down 6.54%.



GW Pharmaceuticals plc's (GWPH) results from a Phase 3 study of Epidiolex in children with Dravet syndrome have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



According to the study results, over the 14-week treatment period, patients taking Epidiolex had a significantly greater median reduction in convulsive seizures (39 percent) compared to placebo (13 percent).



Sixty-two percent of patients treated with Epidiolex were rated as improved in overall condition on the CGIC compared to 34 percent of the placebo group. Additionally, more patients became seizure-free on Epidiolex than placebo (5 percent vs. 0 percent) and total monthly seizure count was significantly reduced with Epidiolex, reveals the Journal.



The NDA for Epidiolex in the indication of Dravet syndrome is expected to be submitted in mid-2017.



GWPH closed Wednesday's trading at $106.31, down 1.38%. In after hours, the stock was up 4.41% to $111.00.



Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) rose over 29% on Wednesday, following the FDA panel's support for approval of the Company's breast cancer drug Neratinib.



The FDA panel voted 12 - 4 to recommend approval of Neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer. The FDA usually follows the recommendations of its advisory panels, although it is not required to do so.



The U.S. regulatory agency's decision is expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2017.



PBYI closed Wednesday's trading at $74.95, up 29.67%.



