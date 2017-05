Panevezio statybos trestas AB informs that the decision on initiation of bankruptcy proceedings against Baltlitstroj OOO, the subsidiary company of Panevezio statybos trestas AB, adopted by the Arbitration Court of Kaliningrad Oblast, Russian Federation, has entered into force. The bankruptcy proceedings are currently in progress.



