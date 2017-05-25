NICOSIA, CYPRUS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

25 May 2017

Atalaya Mining Plc

Operational review and release of Q1 2017 Financial Statements

Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces its unaudited, quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2017, together with the unaudited, condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Operating Highlights

Copper production during Q1 2017 was 8,805 tonnes in concentrate, in line with production levels of the previous quarter (Q4 2016: 8,938 tonnes). Q1 2016 copper in concentrate production was 4,048 tonnes as commercial production was only declared in February 2016.

Sustainable recovery rate during Q1 2017 at expanded throughput of 84.63% (Q1 2016: 82.93%), similar to Q4 2016 (84.47%).

2.2 million tonnes of ore were processed during Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: 1.1 million tonnes). Ore processed during Q4 2016 amounted to 2.0 million tonnes.

Atalaya maintains its copper production guidance of 34,000 to 40,000 tonnes for 2017.

