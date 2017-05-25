BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

Rambler Reports Financial Results Period Ended March 31, 2017

London, England & Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or the 'Company'), a copper and gold producer operating in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, today reports its unaudited financial results and operational highlights for period ended March 31, 2017 (Q1/17).

PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

Production of 75,438 dry metric tonnes ('dmt') of ore (Q4/16: 72,036 dmt, Q1/16: 58,362 dmt) a 5% increase on the previous quarter, with copper head grade of 1.13% (Q4/16: 1.36%, Q1/16: 2.28%).

Production of 2,930 tonnes of concentrate (Q4/16: 3,168 dmt, Q1/16: 4,260 dmt) containing 794 metric tonnes of saleable copper (Q4/16: 850 dmt, Q1/16: 1,107 dmt) and 391 ounces of saleable gold (Q4/16: 865 dmt, Q1/16: 2,096 dmt).

Revenue for the quarter was US$5.7 million (Q4/16: US$5.4 million, Q1/16: US$7.7 million).

Average prices for the quarter were US$2.63 per pound of copper (Q4/16: US$2.36, Q1/16: US$2.13) and US$1,211 per ounce gold (Q4/16: US$1,246 Q1/16: US$1,173).

Operating loss of US$3.5 million (Q4/16: US$3.4 million, Q1/16: US$0.4 million profit) and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation ('EBITDA') of US$(1.5) million (Q4/16: US$(1.0) million, Q1/16: $2.9 million).

Direct cash costs net of by-product credits ('C1 costs') for the quarter were US$3.39 per saleable pound of copper (Q4/16: US$2.99, Q1/16: US$1.39).

Cash flows (utilized)/generated from operating activities were US$(2.1) million (Q4/16: US$0.2 million, Q1/16: US$2.4 million).

