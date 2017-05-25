sprite-preloader
3,153 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 922448 ISIN: GB0006834344 Ticker-Symbol: LJ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,087
3,203
08:55
25.05.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 24

25 May 2017

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Vesting of Performance Share Plan ("PSP")

Awards under intu's PSP which were granted in 2013 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 22 May 2017. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 24.25%.

The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following table:

Zero-Cost Option (no. of shares) Shares
sold to meet tax and NI liability at £2.676 per share		Shares Retained &
% of Issued Share Capital		Total Holding & % of Issued Share Capital
Executive Directors
David Fischel50,97123,95727,0140.000%1,150,0860.085%
Matthew Roberts39,20818,42920,7790.000%341,9920.025%
PDMRs
Hugh Ford²16,1767,6048,5720.000%95,2550.007%
Susan Marsden5,4972,5842,9130.000%26,9730.002%
Trevor Pereira²11,2125,2715,9410.000%87,1650.006%

  1. All Directors and PDMRs allowed the Jointly Owned Shares attached to the Zero-Cost Options to lapse.

  2. Mrs Susan Ford will be the registered owner of the 8,572 to be retained by Hugh Ford arising from the exercise of shares and Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 5,941 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.

    Susan Marsden

    Group Company Secretary

    25 May 2017

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusChief Executive
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 267.6050,971
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction22 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMatthew Roberts
b)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 267.6039,208
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction22 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameHugh Ford
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 267.6016,176
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction22 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Marsden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 267.605,497
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction22 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameTrevor Pereira
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 267.6011,212
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction22 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

