Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 May 2017

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")



LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU



Director/PDMR Vesting of Performance Share Plan ("PSP")

Awards under intu's PSP which were granted in 2013 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 22 May 2017. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 24.25%.

The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following table:

Zero-Cost Option (no. of shares) Shares

sold to meet tax and NI liability at £2.676 per share Shares Retained &

% of Issued Share Capital Total Holding & % of Issued Share Capital Executive Directors David Fischel 50,971 23,957 27,014 0.000% 1,150,086 0.085% Matthew Roberts 39,208 18,429 20,779 0.000% 341,992 0.025% PDMRs Hugh Ford² 16,176 7,604 8,572 0.000% 95,255 0.007% Susan Marsden 5,497 2,584 2,913 0.000% 26,973 0.002% Trevor Pereira² 11,212 5,271 5,941 0.000% 87,165 0.006%

All Directors and PDMRs allowed the Jointly Owned Shares attached to the Zero-Cost Options to lapse. Mrs Susan Ford will be the registered owner of the 8,572 to be retained by Hugh Ford arising from the exercise of shares and Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 5,941 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above. Susan Marsden Group Company Secretary 25 May 2017

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status Chief Executive c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 267.60 50,971 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status Chief Financial Officer c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 267.60 39,208 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 267.60 16,176 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 267.60 5,497 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)