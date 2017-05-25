One Media iP Group Plc - TCAT Update

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

One Media commercialises TCAT its music discovery tool with a major music distributor

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital and technical media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first major music distributor to utilise the services of its Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT").

The global music distributor will be using the TCAT services from June 2017 to monitor its weekly release schedules, monitor music conflicts and potential copyright infringements.

Following two years of development the deal will see the commercialisation of TCAT on an annual contract basis.

One Media's move into technical services around music data and analysis is borne from its experience in handling large data sets around its own exploitation of the Group's catalogue of rights.

Michael Infante Chairman & CEO of One Media commented:

"Confidentiality clauses in the agreement prevents us from disclosing the identity of our client and any of the commercial terms but suffice to say we are excited by having TCAT deployed as a technical resource to a major record distributor. Whilst the revenues generated from this initial contract are modest, it is a significant development for the Company as it validates and proves the technology and demonstrates its need in the market place.

TCAT has been in development for two years as an in-house originated SaaS (Software as a Service") product. It is designed to search and analyse music data across multiple consumer delivery platforms and deliver forensic data and information on its client's music exploitation globally."

For further information on TCAT please see http://www.tcat.media

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. The consumer led but B2B (Business-to-business) operation looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000+ music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through over 600 digital music and video stores groups worldwide.

The Company has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including; pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel, world-music, plus stand-up comedy, spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired for a consideration of USD$1.6m the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising of over 3500 shows is available for viewing on the Group's YouTube Channel.

Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artist and tracks on legitimate digital stores. One Media is eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT").