

PayPoint plc Preliminary results Year ended 31 March 2017 STATUTORY HIGHLIGHTS |Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March | 2017 2016 Change -------------------------------------------------+----------------------------- Revenue | £211.9m £212.6m (0.3)% | Net revenue[1] | £123.9m £123.6m 0.2% | Gross margin[2] | 50.0% 49.9% 0.1ppts | Operating profit before impairments and business| £52.3m £50.3m 4.0% disposal | | Profit before tax | £69.1m £8.2m - | Earnings per share | 87.5p (3.1)p - | Ordinary dividend per share | 45.0p 42.4p 6.1% | Disposal proceeds dividend per share | 38.9p 21.0p 85.3% | Additional dividend per share | 36.7p - - | Total dividend per share | 120.6p 63.4p 90.2% -------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------



Mobile and Online are included in our statutory results up to the date of their respective disposals resulting in this year's performance not being directly comparable to last year. To more clearly review our financial performance, we have included highlights of our ongoing Retail networks in addition to the reported statutory highlights.



RETAIL NETWORKS HIGHLIGHTS[3] | Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March | 2017 2016 Change ------------------------+----------------------------------- Revenue(3) | £203.4m £196.4m 3.6% | Net revenue(1) | £117.5m £110.7m 6.2% | Gross margin(2) | 49.5% 48.2% 1.3ppts | Operating profit(3) | £53.3m £52.8m 1.1% | Profit before tax(3) | £53.3m £52.8m 1.0% | Earnings per share(3) | 64.3p 62.5p 2.9% ------------------------+-----------------------------------



Strong delivery against our strategic priorities * PayPoint One, our new retail platform, successfully launched in June, with 3,600 sites at year end and 4,227 today * Continued growth in Retail networks of 3.2% to 40,500 sites, including 11,300 in Romania * Collect+ arrangement successfully restructured to allow PayPoint to serve other UK carriers; expected to drive a step change in our parcels business over time * Sale of Mobile completed in December 2016 for £26.5 million, with gross proceeds of 38.9 pence per share returned to shareholders Financial highlights * Good growth in core Retail networks



* Gross revenue(3) grew by 3.6% to £203.4 million * Net revenue(1) grew by 6.2% to £117.5 million * Operating profit(3) grew by 1.1% to £53.3 million * Retail services net revenue(1) grew to £39.9 million, an increase of 31.6% * Profit on sale of Mobile of £19.5 million. Mobile sale proceeds of £26.5 million returned to shareholders. Mobile goodwill of £30.8 million was fully impaired in 2016 * Final ordinary dividend of 30.0 pence per share, total ordinary dividend of 45.0 pence per share, an increase of 6.1% * Additional dividend of 36.7 pence per share paid as part of commitment to return surplus cash to shareholders over a five year period to 2021. Total dividends of 120.6 pence per share paid to shareholders in the year to 31 March 2017 * Cash and cash equivalents at year end of £53.1 million, net cash generated from operating activities of £42.2 million



Dominic Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, commented:



'We have continued to deliver a significant transition in our business to respond to the needs of our retail clients and the changing world of payments. Our transition has involved the sale of our Mobile business, a renegotiated agreement with our partner on Collect+ and, most importantly, launched our new terminal PayPoint One, which includes an industry-leading EPoS solution. This past year has seen further good growth in our core retail network, with net revenue up 6% and an increase in sites of 3%, up to 40,500. Looking beyond the current financial year, I see significant opportunities for our retail services business, accelerating the growth of ATM's, parcels and EPoS and we will continue to work to build our retailer relations. Our strategy is supported by balance sheet strength and the ability to continue to make superior returns to shareholders'



CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT



Delivering our strategy I am pleased to report that the past year has been one of further progress as we seek to simplify and refocus the Group on our Retail network business, in line with our declared strategy. The sale of our mobile payments business was completed in December 2016 and concludes our programme of rationalisation. In addition, we have restructured the Collect+ arrangements, enabling us to add new carriers to our UK retail services offering. We also successfully launched PayPoint One, our next generation PayPoint terminal with integrated Electronic Point of Sale Solutions (EPoS), till and card functionality, and had rolled out 3,600 by the end of this financial year. We also continue to drive existing and new retail services while seeking to improve service delivery throughout the network.



The business is now more streamlined and focused on driving value from the strength of our established retail network. Whilst the board recognises there are structural changes in UK cash payments and the energy sector, PayPoint is well positioned to respond to these changes and to deliver continuing growth in its UK retail services and Romanian businesses.



Delivering for our stakeholders Total dividends declared in the year to 31 March 2017 will deliver a total of £82.1 million or 120.6 pence per share to shareholders. This includes the ordinary dividend of 45.0 pence per share, the first annual instalment of the additional dividend of 36.7 pence per share and the gross proceeds from the sale of Mobile of 38.9 pence per share.



The board recognises that successful execution of the PayPoint strategy is dependent on delivering first class service to our retailers. To ensure we are consistently measuring how we are performing against important key metrics, a new 'Retailer Pledge' has been developed and published.



Our people are critical to the successful execution of the strategy and I would like to thank all colleagues for their hard work and dedication over the past year.



Board appointments In early 2017, Rachel Kentleton joined the board as Finance Director following George Earle's retirement. I would like to thank George for his significant contribution over his 12 years of service since joining us upon our listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2004. Two of our non-executive directors, Neil Carson and David Morrison, will step down on 26 May 2017 and 26 July 2017 respectively. The board wishes them well and thanks them for their valued contributions. David has served as a director since 1999 and has been instrumental in the development of the Company. We welcome Rakesh Sharma, who was appointed to the board on 12 May 2017 and will chair the Remuneration Committee.



Conclusion PayPoint is now a significantly more focused business. Looking ahead, our priorities are to continue to drive growth in retail services, manage the decline in cash payments through developing new payment channels, improve our service delivery and to run our business more efficiently. We are also excited by the growth opportunities for our Romanian business as we deepen and extend our presence in a rapidly growing market.



Alongside this, we maintain our commitment to the capital allocation programme outlined in May 2016, to return £125 million of surplus cash to shareholders over five years to 2021 alongside our ordinary dividend. The board remains confident in the prospects for the business and the value creation opportunity for our shareholders.



Nick Wiles Chairman 25 May 2017



CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW The past year has been one of significant strategic progress in reshaping and simplifying the business. We have restructured the Group, with a new Executive Board in place and a focused single company vision, set of values and culture which together will drive ongoing improvements in effectiveness and customer service. We have rationalised the portfolio of businesses within the Group, with the sale of Online in January 2016 for £14.3 million being followed in the year to 31 March 2017 by the sale of Mobile to VW Financial Services for £26.5 million. We have also concluded our discussions with Yodel, with a new Collect+ arrangement agreed that enables PayPoint to add new carriers to our UK retail services offering.



We continue to focus on the needs of our retail customers. This year we launched our next generation terminal, PayPoint One, which received positive early feedback and at 31 March 2017 there were 3,600 sites operational. The terminal, with enhanced functionality, changes the proposition we can offer retailers and is a critical milestone for the business. We are excited about the growth potential from the rollout of the new terminal across our retail network alongside the other initiatives underway in the business.



Our financial results reflect the refocusing of the business with reported profit before tax of £69.1 million (2016: £8.2 million), including the profit on the sale of Mobile to VW Financial Services of £19.5 million partially offset by the loss of £3.8 million on the restructure of the Collect+ arrangement with Yodel. The 2016 year included impairment charges on Mobile and Online of £49.0 million.



This financial year also saw several non-recurring items, some of which will impact our operating profit performance in the financial year to 31 March 2018. These include a non-recurring VAT recovery of £2.0 million (included in retail services), the agreement to reduce Yodel parcel fees by £3.0 million over the next 3 years effective from December 2016, and the closure by the Department for Work and Pensions ('DWP') of their Simple Payment Service which has been generating over £4.0 million in net revenue per annum.



Our Retail networks business delivered a profit before tax[4] of £53.3 million, an increase of £0.5 million. This was driven by growth in net revenue[5] from retail services of £9.6 million, but offset by a decline in bill payments and top-ups of £2.8 million and additional investment costs arising from PayPoint One, EPoS and MultiPay development and deployment.



In total this financial year we paid £78.5 million to shareholders by means of the £29.5 million ordinary dividend, the first instalment of the additional dividend of £8.3 million and the return of £40.7 million from the proceeds of the sale of Online and Mobile. Our business model continues to be highly cash generative with £42.2 million of cash generated from operating activities in the year.



Business model We have unrivalled strength in convenience retail payments and services with over 40,000 outlets across the UK and Romania. In both markets our business has two highly complementary business streams, payments and retail services. These operate from a common retail servicing capability and secure technology infrastructure. This technology platform and our site network form the foundation from which we will drive future value.



Our first business stream, payments, provides convenient bill payment channels for the customers of major utilities and service companies. The PayPoint network supports the broadest range of payment types including bills, energy prepayments, mobile and eMoney top-ups, licences, rents, taxes, transport tickets, debt collection, deposits and repayments. We also pay out cash benefits and rebates. In payments, our retail partners are our distributors, earning commission and benefiting from the hundreds of millions of customer visits we generate. Some customers prefer to pay online and our MultiPay product extends to mobile app, web-site, IVR and text payments so we can help our clients to help customers pay in the way that suits them best.



Our second business area builds on the strength of our retail networks and our technology, enabling us to provide multiple retail services to retailers. These additional services are highly competitive offers to retailers, charging fees for some services and earning commission for others. The range of retail services is already extensive but we continually innovate to generate new revenue streams. Our retail partners, in turn, are able to offer their customers a widening range of convenience payment products and services which keeps them coming into the store. The principal retail services are ATMs, card and other non-cash electronic payment solutions, Western Union agencies, SIM card sales, parcels and EPoS. As noted above, we have recently renegotiated the terms of our parcels joint arrangement with Yodel, to allow PayPoint to open the Collect+ network to other carriers. Our intention is to create the definitive industry solution, allowing consumers to pick up and drop off parcels at their local shop irrespective of the carrier. Retail services have continued to grow strongly in recent years and this business area is becoming increasingly significant within our business mix.



In payments, we remain committed to delivering our strategy which is focused on delivering multi-channel payments solutions and services to our customers where we have retail networks. In retail services, we see significant growth opportunities for our unique retailer network and our differentiated and established technology platform to benefit from the high street evolution towards convenience.



In order to execute our strategy we have set out five clear priorities for the year ahead:



1. Drive profitable growth in UK retail services Market context PayPoint's services are particularly attractive to the convenience retail sector which includes newsagents, general convenience stores, off licences and petrol station forecourts. We are also complementary to the convenience offers of larger format supermarkets. We build our relationship with retailers through our field sales force of 50 professionals located throughout the UK and through our contact centre which is situated in Welwyn Garden City. We also hold quarterly Retailer Forums attended by PayPoint retailers and management to ensure open dialogue and communication.



PayPoint has payment relationships extending to over 29,000 UK outlets drawn from an available market of approximately 51,000 stores comprising 37,500 independents (of which 14,000 symbol-affiliated stores) and 13,500 multiple and managed symbol stores. These 51,000 stores are PayPoint's core marketplace, with growth and any extension beyond the convenience sector also representing an opportunity for our retail services. Historically, PayPoint has restricted supply of its branded payments footfall rather than looking to achieve blanket coverage of the entire convenience retail sector. As a result, PayPoint retailers are typically of good quality, desired by our clients and envied by our competitors. Overall, PayPoint pays our retailers over £50 million annually in commission for their critical role in our payments and retail services delivery.



Our retailers can be segmented into 3 broad sub-groups. We have 8,500 outlets that are in multiple chains, including The Co-op, McColls, One Stop and many other fuel and convenience chains. We also have coverage in all Asda stores, many Sainsbury's Locals and increasingly in Tesco Express, as even the major grocers see the power of our footfall generation. The balance of our network is in independents, who may be unaffiliated or linked to a symbol group such as Spar, Costcutter, Nisa or Booker Premier. We have 11,500 unaffiliated independents, out of 23,500 in the UK and a further 9,000 symbol-affiliated outlets out of 15,400 independent and managed symbol stores in the UK.



To serve multiples, we deploy our PPoS solution, a virtual terminal that integrates into the retailer's own EPoS system for maximum operational efficiency.



For independents, we offer a standalone terminal. Most of our retailers have our second generation yellow machine (T2) that has been deployed since 2003. Last year we launched PayPoint One, a transformational terminal platform, with a full range of connectivity options including WiFi and Bluetooth, which we will rollout across our estate over the next few years. With PayPoint One, we have also introduced a new EPoS capability which has seen encouraging uptake to date and that we expect to be a platform for significant future growth. PayPoint One provides our retailers with the ability to serve customers quickly, while providing advanced connectivity and improving business efficiency all within a flexible and fully-supported technology platform.



Each of our retail services has its own market context and competitive dynamics, which are explained briefly here:



ATMs - we provide 4,100 ATMs out of an overall population in the LINK network of 70 million, of which 52 million are non-bank branch machines[i]. Our machines are typically located in-store and are filled by our retailers using their own cash, including much of the money collected from our bill payments. We offer both free to use and surcharge machines with most new deployments being free to use. In general, cash withdrawal volumes are expected to decline steadily as the use of cash is eroded by contactless payments. However, while this decline is reflected in a rise in bank branch closures, growth in non-bank branch ATMs has continued and PayPoint's position in the market gives us plenty of scope to grow.



Card Payments - we provide 10,000 of our retailers with in-store card payment solutions including Chip and PIN and contactless cards and mobile schemes such as Apple and Android Pay. We earn a margin on each payment through revenue share arrangements with merchant acquirers. In common with the market generally, we have been experiencing very strong contactless payment growth. These payments have a lower transaction value, earning us slightly less per transaction but for a much greater volume. This is a highly competitive market with many offers from merchant acquirers and intermediaries.



Money Transfer - we provide 1,100 outlets in the UK with Western Union agencies to serve the international money transfer market. This is a value-added, rather than strategic, service and we expect to remain a minor player.



SIM sales - we are selling mobile phone SIMs to 15,000 outlets and have approximately a 6% market share, making a strong net revenue contribution. We earn commissions based on the top-up values on activated SIMs which we share with our retailers, and bonuses for achieving predetermined targets.



EPoS - this is a new market for PayPoint which we entered in June last year, with a price scanning solution built on the Android tablet characteristics of PayPoint One, with its large interactive screen, ergonomic design and advanced scanning capability. PayPoint One provides an integrated all-in-one solution, combining EPoS with card payments, bill payments, proprietary hardware, cloud management, business intelligence, service support and Android applications to support our retailers' businesses. We expect our EPoS solution to be attractive to the independent sector, many of whom may be first time users, but we also expect strong symbol group adoption when we launch our Pro version in summer 2017. The Pro version will have sophisticated stock management and ordering capability, managed in the cloud, representing a step change in EPoS market technology. We are also currently putting in place the necessary links to integrate with symbol group wholesalers, to make the product more attractive.



There are numerous EPoS providers in the UK typically serving more than one vertical, such as retail and hospitality. In convenience retailing, EPoS provision is more fragmented outside of the suppliers to the multiple chains. Suppliers service a few thousand locations at most and often work with legacy software, sitting on older Microsoft Windows platforms, with localised back office functions which do not take advantage of cloud technology. EPoS products tend to carry an upfront hardware investment, with additional charges for installation and ongoing fees for service, support and licensing. As a consequence take up can be limited. With PayPoint's modern technology and no upfront fees for the hardware, we expect to make inroads into this market and have been encouraged by the early take up.



Overall, the launch of PayPoint One integrates PayPoint's payments stream with card payments and EPoS into a single leading edge hardware device. Our retail services success over many years has built a balanced portfolio of strong and highly competitive products with a good mix of strategic and tactical services across high growth and maturing markets. The market leading qualities of the PayPoint One platform will enable us to significantly increase our revenue over time by charging fees for the platform and its EPoS capabilities.



Progress in year Overall, retail services accounted for 36% of UK net revenues, generating £39.0 million net revenue which represented growth of 30.9% on the previous year. We enjoyed continued growth in ATMs, card payments and SIMs net revenues. We also secured a VAT recovery of £2.4 million in card payments. The recurring net revenue benefit from the corrected treatment is approximately £1.0 million per annum.



We launched PayPoint One and have installed over 3,600 new terminals of which 60% have EPoS activated, with the remainder opting just to upgrade from our second generation terminal to use our Till App. We have also largely completed our EPoS Pro development for testing ahead of launch in a few months' time and have secured our first symbol group integration agreement.



Future Delivery We expect to achieve a PayPoint One network size of 8,000 sites by March 2018, with high EPoS and card payment attachment. This will include symbol retailers as the Pro version of EPoS is launched and wholesaler links are implemented. Nisa is the first symbol retailer to contract to be integrated with our EPoS Pro platform and we expect to sign up others soon. Our card payments volume should continue to grow strongly. We will focus on protecting margins in a fiercely competitive market fuelled by the growth in contactless payments, which has made the convenience sector increasingly attractive. This year we plan to extend our net settlement capability from ATMs to card payments which should be a unique differentiator for PayPoint by off-setting our retailers' banking costs.



We will be investing in our ATM network to continue to expand our presence throughout our retail network and to upgrade legacy hardware.



2. Deliver parcels volume growth in the UK Market context We provide 6,100 outlets with our Collect+ service, our joint arrangement with Yodel, a leading carrier. Collect+ was the first successful parcel collections and returns retail network in the UK, launched in 2009. The service has subsequently been copied by several other carriers but has not been matched in scale or customer popularity. This is a large market; IMRG states there are 250 million parcel returns a year and 165 million click & collect parcels, both growing rapidly.



Progress in the year Collect+ is available in over 6,100 sites and the number of parcels processed in the year was over 23 million. Collect+ has gained a Trust Pilot score of 9.2 out of 10 and is now a trusted and well regarded consumer brand. The restructured terms of the Collect+ joint arrangement are now in place. In return for a reduced transaction fee, PayPoint is no longer exclusively tied to using Yodel and now has the opportunity to extend the network of carriers we work with.



Future delivery PayPoint has an exciting opportunity to capture a significant share of the market. We have appointed a new Parcel Services Director with a significant track record in the parcels market to lead our efforts to capture new volumes.



In the coming years, we expect strong growth with many more outlets and millions of extra parcels as the new approach beds in, supported by strong continuing delivery from our existing partner, Yodel. The new approach has come at a short- term cost as we have agreed to progressively reduce fees received from Yodel by £3.0 million over three years. On a like-for-like volume basis this is expected to impact the year to 31 March 2018 by £1.7 million with a further £1.0 million impact in the year to 31 March 2019.



3. Optimise profits in UK bill payments and top-ups Market context Payments have traditionally been PayPoint's most successful business area and we have developed a market leadership position in payment collection through convenience retail outlets. Our UK network numbers 29,100 sites, meaning that we are in the majority of available convenience retail outlets and we handle approximately 500 million transactions per annum through the network to a value of £9.0 billion. There are over 4.9 billion regular consumer payments a year[ii], but the majority of these are made by direct debit through the banks, which would be the billers' preferred collection method. However, this does not suit all customers. PayPoint's strength is in serving the millions of householders who prefer to pay their bills in cash over the counter. This has been a resilient sector which has fuelled our growth despite the long-term steady decline in cash as a payment method in the UK economy, relative to electronic and card payments.



PayPoint has always been particularly strong in energy payments as the breadth of our coverage in convenience retail outlets, combined with extended opening hours, provides an ideal solution for those who need to quickly and conveniently switch their energy back on. Growth in the prepay energy sector peaked four years ago when a combination of factors including high tariffs, cold weather, high energy debts and high prepay meter installation rates created strong demand. Recently however growth has slowed, as the impact of these factors has reduced.



We expect that the introduction of smart meters, which has been subject to delays in commissioning by the Data Communications Company (DCC), will open more digital payment options for consumers, and that payments by app or web-site will erode some cash volumes in prepay mode. As of 31 December 2016 there was a total of 22.8 million gas meters and 27.5 million electricity meters[iii] operated by large and small energy suppliers in domestic properties across Great Britain. Active smart meters (gas and electric) accounted for 4.9 million of the total number of meters, an increase of 2.9 million compared to 2015. In order to address this opportunity, PayPoint has been developing its MultiPay service in recent years and is well placed to serve retail and digital payments through an integrated platform for energy clients.



From 1 April 2017 the Competition and Markets Authority has introduced a price cap for prepayment customers which it estimates will reduce households' heating bills by on average £75[iv] a year. It is too early to fully understand the impact this will have on PayPoint, however we estimate each prepay customer's average top-up value is around £15 a visit.



The slowdown in the energy payments sector and uncertainty around smart meters, combined with the longer term decline in mobile top-ups and in cash as a payment method in the UK economy means that we anticipate reducing net revenue in PayPoint's traditional sectors. As a result, our focus is on maximising profitability in UK bill payments and top-ups, managing margins and cashflow through both continuing innovation and a relentless focus on business process and cost efficiency.



Progress in year Bill payment volumes reduced by 6.6% in the year because of softening energy prepay and a reduction in CashOut transactions. CashOut transactions reduced as a consequence of the two year government electricity rebate scheme coming to an end. Top-up transactions declined 15.3% as a result of the continuing long-term decline in UK mobile top-ups. Payments account for 64% of overall UK net revenues. Net revenues held up better than volumes as bigger clients lost share to challengers, benefiting our pricing mix.



MultiPay volumes have been growing strongly and we handled 10.3 million payments, up 4.9 million from last year, through our non-retail digital channels. We have also recently completed the implementation for SSE, our first big 6 energy client for MultiPay. The service is also proving particularly attractive to some of the main challengers in the energy market as well as smaller suppliers. At the end of the financial year 15 clients had contracted to use the service.



We have had a steady stream of new business and have added 67 new schemes in the year including, for the first time, local authorities deciding to work with us directly and exclusively, having previously split their volumes across the Post Office and PayPoint. We have also added clients for digital voucher services, including a new arrangement with Amazon which is still in its early days.



We also went live with our new FCA regulated Payment Institution, PayPoint Payment Services Limited, which allows us to provide certain regulated payment services and to extend the range of our CashOut services.



Future delivery The payments business is likely to continue to be affected by the uncertainty relating to smart meters and the general long-term decline of cash and top-ups. However, there is a strong residual demand for cash payment that we will continue to serve successfully and expand where possible, with new schemes and products for our customers. As more challenger businesses take share from the big traditional suppliers, we would also expect to see some margin benefits through less revenue concentration. We have also been able to renegotiate terms with retailers and symbol groups, improving margin, as a result of the diminishing importance of mobile top-up volumes.



We expect the year ahead to be adversely affected by a recent decision of the DWP to discontinue its Simple Payment Service from this summer, for which we have been the retail partner. Unfortunately, the service has been a victim of its own success in migrating customers away from the traditional girocheque into other methods, giving the DWP the ability to close down the option. This service has generated revenue for PayPoint of over £4 million per annum historically.



PayPoint will continue to handle hundreds of millions of payments for the UK's leading consumer service organisations and payments will remain a critical element in our business mix going forward. Our unique payments portfolio is central to the popularity of our brand with retailers and consumers and provides the platform on which our retail services are thriving. In addition, we are well placed to drive further MultiPay growth with more challengers, our first volumes for a big 6 supplier and the potential to extend into other bill payment sectors, including housing. 4. Drive continued organic growth in Romania Market context PayPoint Romania follows a similar business model to the UK, but in a market in which cash bill payment is a mass market proposition. Over 10 years, PayPoint has become one of Romania's most successful and popular financial brands, handling on average 24% of our clients' payments. We expect cash to be the dominant bill payment method well into the future. The range of payments solutions offered by PayPoint is extensive including energy, telecoms and pay TV bills, road tax, eMoney vouchers, insurance premiums and loan repayments. As in the UK, we work with all the leading suppliers.



Romania is also a strong remittance market, mainly as receivers of payments from overseas. As in the UK we work with the market leaders Western Union in what is still a high growth sector.



Progress in year We have continued to make strong organic progress in the year growing our net revenues in Romania to £9.1 million, an increase of 28.2% on the prior year. Our retail network has grown to 11,300 sites and includes strong representation from independents and multiples, including Profi, Cora and Carrefour. We enjoyed record volumes of 75 million transactions, including growth in mobile top-ups, not just bill payments.



Future delivery The Romanian payments market continues to evolve with clients moving away from the local post office creating further opportunities for us. We will continue to expand our market share with existing clients and to add new clients. In the year we successfully added our first local authority which we will use as a case study to entice other local authorities.



We plan to extend our retailer services offering in Romania. We are trialling a parcels service, Colet Expres, in Bucharest, working with the leading Romanian carrier, FAN courier. The home shopping market in Romania is still developing and is generally based on cash on delivery, but we are excited about the opportunity the parcels service presents. In addition, we are trialling a card payment service for retailers.



We currently have an agreed offer to buy Payzone in Romania, which is subject to competition authority approval.



5. Business optimisation Our refocus on our retail businesses has highlighted opportunities for us to invest in tools and capabilities to enable our client and field teams to more effectively sell a portfolio of products. In conjunction with the rollout of PayPoint One, we have also publicly pledged to our UK retailers that we intend to deliver first class servicing of their requirements through the entire lifecycle of on-boarding, operational support and status changes. This will require us to invest in efficient workflow and billing systems with accurate and timely supporting information, for our retailers and ourselves, so we can serve them effectively. We are making a considerable investment of £4.0 million over 18 months in these tools and capabilities but are expecting significant improvements in sales and operational efficiencies.



We are also reviewing our processes to ensure we are innovating efficiently and driving maximum return from our investments in product and technology.



Outlook We have made good progress in reshaping the business, including the disposal of Mobile and Online. This enables greater focus on our retail network specifically by providing EPoS solutions to our retailers and on pursuing a multi-carrier strategy for parcels, both of which are exciting prospects going forward. In time I believe there will be opportunities to further extend our geographic footprint, leveraging the scale and capability of our platform, however international expansion will be a lower priority for the immediate future.



To support our growth agenda, we are making incremental investment in capabilities and tools to improve our sales productivity, foster continued innovation, accelerate commercial deployment and deliver greater operational efficiencies.



For the current financial year, we expect robust net revenue growth in UK retail services and Romania. This will broadly offset the impact of our additional investments, the reduced fees earned from Yodel and the expected continuing net revenue reduction in UK cash payments, including the ending of the Simple Payment Scheme and the changing energy market dynamics.



We are confident that PayPoint is well positioned to continue to drive sustainable medium-term earnings growth, generate cash and support superior returns to shareholders.



Dominic Taylor Chief Executive 25 May 2017



KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS In order to realise its strategic aims, PayPoint has identified areas of strategic focus and records a number of KPIs to measure progress against them. The KPIs presented this year have changed in that they exclude the disposed activities of Mobile and Online. Whilst these KPIs are helpful in measuring the Group's performance, they are not exhaustive and the Group uses many other measures to monitor progress. Strategic focus KPI Description and 2017 2016 purpose ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximise Earnings per Retail earnings 64.3p 62.5p shareholder share (Retail (see note 6) return networks)[6] divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year (including potential dilutive ordinary shares) Earnings per share is a measure of the profit of the ongoing business attributable to each share



Dividends per Proposed final 45.0p 42.4p share dividend and interim dividend divided by the number of fully paid shares at the end of the year Dividend per share provides a measure of the return to our shareholders



Economic Operating profit £39.2 £32.8 profit(1) before million million impairments and profit on business disposals after tax and a charge for capital employed, excluding cash, based upon the Group's cost of capital Economic profit provides a consistent measure of the profit aligned to the remuneration of management



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drive profitable Retail networks Number of 654.8 668.2 growth in UK transactions transactions million million retail services processed in the and year on our continued organic terminals and growth in Romania ATMs Transaction volume provides a measure of the source of revenue which is earned on a per transaction basis



Retail networks The value of £10.4 £10.4 transaction value transactions billion billion processed via our terminals and ATMs Transaction value provides a measure of the source of revenue which is earned on a percentage of the transaction value



Retail networks Revenue less: £117.5 £110.7 net revenue(1) commissions paid million million to retail agents and the cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards where PayPoint is principal Net revenue reflects the benefit attributable to PayPoint's performance eliminating pass- through costs and is a reliable indication of contribution from business operations



PayPoint One The number of 3,601 38 sites sites with our PayPoint One platform This provides a measure of the source of service fee revenue from PayPoint One terminals and EPoS



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Business Retail networks Operating profit 45.3% 47.7% optimisation operating before margin(1) impairments and profit on business disposals as a percentage of net revenue Operating margin provides a broad overview of the efficient and effective management of the cost base.



Return on capital Operating profit 184.3% 70.4% employed(1) before impairments and business disposal including our share of joint venture result for the year divided by average month end capital employed (net assets excluding cash) Return on capital employed provides a broad overview of the efficient and effective use of capital in our business



Growth/ (decline) Growth / 2.2% (2.9%) in retail (decline) in net networks yield revenue from per site(1) retail networks divided by the average number of sites in the year Network yield provides a broad overview of the efficient and effective use of our network



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- People Labour turnover Number of 29.0% 33% permanent employees who left during the year divided by average total permanent employees Labour turnover provides an indication of employee job satisfaction



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



REVIEW OF BUSINESS The review of business presented includes highlights on page 1, the Chairman's statement on page 3 and the Chief Executive's review on pages 4 to 8.



OPERATING REVIEW PayPoint is a service provider for consumer transactions through various distribution channels, involving the processing of high volume transactions, the management of retailers and clients, the settlement of funds (collection and transmission) and transmission of data in a secure environment, by the application of technology.



The application of technology is directed on a Group basis by the Group's Executive Board to develop products across the business, prioritised on an economic value basis (generally by product), rather than on a subsidiary by subsidiary basis and therefore the Group has only one operating segment.



We have however, included an analysis of the number and value of consumer transactions, revenue and net revenue distinguishing between our Retail networks and Mobile and Online.



Retail networks The Group has established retail networks in the UK, Ireland and Romania which continued to grow by 3.2% to 40,478 sites.



| Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % ------------------------------+---------------------------------- UK & Ireland Retail network | 29,176 29,087 0.3 | Romania Retail network | 11,302 10,141 11.4 ------------------------------+---------------------------------- Total sites | 40,478 39,228 3.2



In the first half of the year our focus was on the rollout of PayPoint One terminals with 3,601 terminals installed at sites by 31 March 2017. Our focus on rollout of PayPoint One to our existing sites resulted in low growth in the total number of UK sites of 0.3%. PayPoint One will replace the previous version of our terminal and is a platform from which we can launch and offer new services to retailers.



We continue to rollout PPoS to symbol groups who want to provide PayPoint services, but have their own till and EPoS applications and do not take our PayPoint One platform. At year end there were 8,487 PPoS sites (2016: 8,101 PPoS).



In Romania, we increased the number of terminal sites by 1,161 in the year, an increase of 11.4%.



Within retail networks we distinguish between three business categories, namely bill and general, top-ups and retail services and each is reviewed separately below. Overall transactions declined by 13.4 million to 654.8 million (2016: 668.2 million), with UK declining by 3.6% offset by robust growth in Romania of 12.1%. Average transaction values in prepaid energy and UK mobile top-ups continue to increase which has offset the declining transaction volume. Transaction value of £10.4 billion (2016: £10.4 billion) was broadly in line with last year.



| Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % ---------------------------------+---------------------------------- UK transactions (million) | 579.8 601.3 (3.6) | Romania transactions (million) | 75.0 66.9 12.1 ---------------------------------+---------------------------------- Total transactions (million) | 654.8 668.2 (2.0) | Transaction value (£m) | 10,409.6 10,390.8 0.2 | Revenue (£m)[7] | 203.4 196.4 3.6 | Net revenue[8] (£m) | 117.5 110.7 6.2 ---------------------------------+----------------------------------



Despite the decline in transactions, revenue(2 )increased £7.0 million to £203.4 million (2016: £196.4 million) due to card payment VAT (discussed below), change in mix of clients and growth in setup and service fees.



In prior years, card payment revenue was treated as standard rated for VAT purposes with the VAT element deducted from revenue. To bring our treatment in line with the industry practice, this was changed to be VAT exempt, resulting in a VAT recovery from HMRC of £2.4 million relating to prior years. We expect that on an annualised basis revenue will be approximately £1.0 million higher than when treated as standard rated. As a result of the change in VAT treatment, irrecoverable VAT, which is included as a cost in administrative expenses, increased by £1.2 million including £0.4 million related to prior years.



Net revenue has increased by £6.8 million to £117.5 million (2016: £110.7 million) for the same reasons as revenue set out above, plus a reduction of retailer commission (£1.3 million).



Bill and general Bill and general is our most established category and consists of prepaid energy, bill payments and CashOut services.



| Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % -------------------------+---------------------------------- Transactions (million) | 430.5 449.2 (4.2) | Transaction value (£m) | 8,489.9 8,557.7 (0.8) | Revenue (£m) | 82.5 85.8 (3.7) | Net revenue[9] (£m) | 58.5 59.5 (1.7) -------------------------+----------------------------------



Bill and general transactions were lower than the previous year by 4.2%. UK and Irish bill and general transactions were down 6.6% due to lower prepaid and CashOut energy transactions. MultiPay continued to grow strongly with transactions for the year ended 31 March 2017 reaching 10.3 million (2016: 5.4 million).



Growth in Romanian bill payment transactions continued with an increase of 11.6% to 67.2 million (2016: 60.2 million). Romania continued to expand its market share with existing clients to 23.8% in March (2016: 21.8%) and also continued to add new clients across new sectors, including its first local authority.



Net revenue of £58.5 million was 1.7% down on last year's £59.5 million, the mix of clients (increase in smaller but higher yielding clients) and changes to our retail commission terms reduced the impact from the decline in transaction volume.



Top-ups Top-ups include transactions where consumers can top up their mobiles and prepaid debit cards. They can also purchase eMoney vouchers and lottery tickets. In Ireland and Romania, PayPoint is principal in the sale of mobile top-ups and, accordingly, the face value of the top-up is included in revenue and the corresponding costs deducted when deriving net revenue.



| Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % -------------------------+---------------------------------- Transactions (million) | 68.9 79.0 (12.8) | Transaction value (£m) | 731.6 767.4 (4.7) | Revenue (£m) | 63.6 63.3 0.4 | Net revenue(1) (£m) | 19.1 20.9 (8.4) -------------------------+----------------------------------



Top-up transactions decreased 12.8% to 68.9 million. The reduction in UK mobile top-up transactions and The Health Lottery was only partly offset by an increase in other UK and Romanian top-up transactions. Romania increased its top-up transactions by 16% to 7.3 million.



The average value of UK mobile top-ups continued to increase which mitigated the reduction in net revenue, which declined 8.4% to £19.1 million.



Retail services Retail services are those we provide to retailers who form part of our networks. Services include providing the PayPoint One platform, which has a basic till application, EPoS, ATMs, card payment, parcels, money transfer and SIMs.



| Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % -------------------------+---------------------------------- Transactions (million) | 155.4 140.0 11.0 | Transaction value (£m) | 1,188.1 1,065.7 11.5 | Revenue (£m) | 57.3 47.3 21.0 | Net revenue(1) (£m) | 39.9 30.3 31.6 -------------------------+----------------------------------



Retail services transaction volume has increased across all major products: ATM transactions increased by 8.0%, card payment transactions by 12.2% and parcels by 12.6% over last year.



Net revenue growth of 31.6% to £39.9 million exceeded the growth in transactions as a result of the benefit from the change in VAT rating in card payments (see page 10 for further details), the growth of service fees from PayPoint One, a reduction in the card payment wholesale rate and bonuses earned on our SIM activations.



The number of sites in the UK with retail services is as follows:



| Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % ---------------+---------------------------------- PayPoint One | 3,601 38 - | Collect+ | 6,167 5,936 3.9 | Card payment | 10,024 10,111 (0.9) | ATM | 4,165 4,120 1.1 ---------------+----------------------------------



Mobile and Online The Group disposed of its online payments business on 8 January 2016 and its mobile payments business on 23 December 2016. The results below reflect the trading of these businesses up to the date of their respective disposals. | Year ended Year ended | 31 March 31 March Change | 2017 2016 % -------------------------+---------------------------------- Transactions (million) | 40.3 150.5 (73.2) | Transaction value (£m) | 136.0 3,650.9 (96.3) | Revenue (£m) | 8.5 16.2 (47.4) | Net revenue[10] (£m) | 6.3 13.0 (50.9) -------------------------+----------------------------------



FINANCIAL REVIEW Mobile and Online are included in our statutory results up to the date of their respective disposals resulting in this year's performance not being directly comparable to last year. In order to assist users to more clearly review our financial performance for the year we have provided an analysis of our reported statutory results split between the ongoing Retail networks and the now disposed of Mobile and Online.



Revenue Revenue for the year was £211.9 million (2016: £212.6 million) and consists of Retail networks revenue of £203.4 million (2016: £196.4 million) and Mobile and Online revenue of £8.5 million (2016: £16.2 million) up to the date of their respective disposals. Revenue and net revenue analysis is included in the operating review on pages 10 to 12.



Cost of revenue In the current year 'cost of sales' was renamed 'cost of revenue' to better reflect the nature of the costs included in this category. The costs allocated to this category are consistent with prior year's allocations.



Statutory Cost of revenue reduced by £0.5 million to £106.0 million (2016: £106.5 million), with a reduction from Mobile and Online of £1.5 million offset by an increase in Retail networks of £1.0 million.



Retail networks Cost of revenue in Retail networks increased to £102.7 million (2016: £101.7 million). The revenue growth achieved in Romanian top-ups, where PayPoint acts as principal, increased the cost of top-ups by £4.2 million to £32.3 million (2016: £28.1 million). Depreciation and amortisation increased by £1.7 million principally due to the launch and rollout of PayPoint One. The above increases were partially offset by a reduction in transaction costs from the lower level of energy CashOut schemes and commissions paid to retailers reducing to £53.7 million. Retailer commissions reduced as a result of the decline in UK bill payments and top-up transactions and revenue and changes to the level of commission share with symbol retailers.



Statutory gross profit margin remained broadly similar to last year at 50.0% (2016: 49.9%), with Retail networks gross margins increasing from 48.2% to 49.5% driven by the £2.4 million VAT recovery and changes to the level of commission share.



Operating costs Statutory Operating costs (administrative expenses) decreased £2.1 million (3.8%) to £53.6 million (2016: £55.7 million) caused by a £7.6 million reduction from Mobile and Online with Retail networks increasing £5.5 million.



Retail networks Retail networks' operating costs increased by £5.5 million to £47.5 million as a result of: * lower VAT input recovery resulting from the VAT treatment change for card payments; * the rollout of PayPoint One; * increase in IT people costs; and * an increase in LTIP and DABS bonus scheme costs.



Share of profit in joint venture The accounting policy for joint arrangements and details of the arrangement with Yodel are included in note 1 and note 8 to the financial information. Our share of the Drop and Collect Limited profit up to the date it was disposed of as part of the arrangement was £1.2 million (2016: loss of £0.2 million). A loss on disposal of £3.8 million was recorded at the date of sale.



The new Collect+ joint arrangement has been accounted for as a joint operation with the Group's share of the royalty fee included in revenue. Our share of income from 16 December 2016 to 31 March 2017 was £0.3 million.



Operating margin Statutory The improved operating margin of 1.5ppts to 42.2% (2016: 40.7%) includes the benefit of reduced losses in the Group results from Mobile and Online and the improved result from the Drop and Collect joint venture.



Retail networks Operating margin in retail networks declined by 2.4ppts to 45.3% (2016: 47.7%), as a result of increased operating costs.



Profit on sale of Mobile Mobile was sold to Volkswagen Financial Services AG for £26.5 million. After deducting sale costs, a profit on sale of £19.5 million was recorded, details of which are included in note 7 to the financial information. The gross proceeds of £26.5 million from the sale were distributed to shareholders on 11 January 2017.



Profit before tax and taxation The tax charge of £9.5 million (2016: £10.2 million) on profit before tax of £69.1 million (2016: £8.2 million) represents an effective tax rate[11] of 17.8% (2016: 20.5%). The effective tax rate reduced due to an adjustment to prior year taxes following finalisation of those tax returns (£1.1 million, effective tax rate reduced by 2.0%), reduction in Mobile losses for which there was no tax relief and the increase of a deferred tax asset for share based payments, taking into account the increased likelihood of share schemes vesting and related tax relief. The statutory tax rate reduced to 13.8% (2016: 125.7%) primarily as a result of no goodwill impairments being recognised in the current year (2016: £49.0 million).



Statement of financial position and capital expenditure Non-current assets of £47.6 million were £8.4 million higher than last year driven by substantially higher capital expenditure (£17.5 million). Working capital increased by £7.4 million caused by reduced client funds within trade and other payables. Prior year client funds held were higher than in previous years and this year due to the early Easter holiday delaying transfers to clients.



Cash flow and liquidity Cash generated by operations was £51.0 million (2016: £69.0 million), reflecting strong conversion of profit to cash and the reduction in client funds from last year.



Corporation tax of £8.6 million (2016: £9.9 million) was paid in the current year and was net of refunds for over payments made in prior years. Capital expenditure of £17.5 million (2016: £8.2 million) comprised the purchase of the freehold of the adjacent building at Welwyn Garden City for £3.6 million, which we already partly occupied, PayPoint One terminals, EPoS and MultiPay development, data centre development and purchase of ATMs.



Share incentive schemes settled in cash absorbed £0.4 million (2016: £0.6 million). Dividends paid were £78.5 million (2016: £27.4 million) details of which are included in note 5 to the financial information.



The Group has cash of £53.1 million, and has an undrawn £45.0 million revolving term credit facility expiring in May 2019. Cash includes amounts held to settle short-term client settlement obligations, which at the year end, amounted to £20.2 million.



The additional dividend and final dividend, if approved by shareholders, will utilise £37.1 million cash. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis having regard to the identified risks and viability statement on pages 15 and 16. The Group's cash and borrowing capacity provide sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group including dividends.



Economic profit PayPoint's own measure of economic profit (defined as operating profit excluding impairment and profit on disposals of businesses, less tax and a nominal capital charge of 10%) was £39.2 million (2016: £32.8 million), an increase of 19.6%.



Dividend We propose to pay a final dividend of 30p per share on 31 July 2017 (2016: 28.2p) to shareholders on the register on 23 June 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting together with the additional dividend of 24.5p per share. An interim dividend of 15.0p (2016: 14.2p) was paid on 15 December 2016, making a total ordinary dividend for the year of 45.0p per share (2016: 42.4p), up 6.1%.



Rachel Kentleton Finance Director 25 May 2017



PRINCIPAL RISKS AND Uncertainties



Risks PayPoint's business, financial condition or operations could be materially and adversely affected by the risks summarised below. Although management takes steps to mitigate risks where possible or where the cost of doing so is reasonable in relation to the probability and seriousness of the risk, it may not be possible to avoid the occurrence of some or all of such risks. The Group's level of risk in each area remains broadly the same as last year except for exposure to country and regional risk which has reduced due to the sale of the mobile business, together with the risk of acquisitions not meeting expectations and the addition of the risk associated with Brexit.



Risk area Potential impact Mitigation strategies ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cyber, technology & process and Fraud -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss or inappropriate The Group's business The Group has established usage of data requires the appropriate physical security controls and secure use of at its data centres and has consumer and other rigorous cyber security, sensitive information. anti-fraud and Electronic commerce whistleblowing standards, requires the secure procedures, recruitment and transmission of training schemes, which are confidential information embedded throughout its over public networks. business operations. The Increasingly, internal Group also screens new systems make use of third employees carefully. party hosted services Continued investments are (cloud services) and made in cyber security, several of our products including the significant are accessed through the use of data and internet. Fraudulent communications encryption activity, cyber-crime or technology, improvements in security breaches in e-mail and web filtering connection with and testing and removal of maintaining data and the system vulnerabilities. We delivery of our products have also developed plans and services could harm for responding to a breach our reputation, business of security. and operating results.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Interruptions in The Group's ability to Comprehensive business business processes or provide reliable services continuity plans and systems largely depends on the incident management efficient and programmes are maintained uninterrupted operation to minimise business and of our computer network operational disruptions, systems, financial including fraudulent settlement systems, data activity, system failure or and call centres, as well pandemic incidents. Support as maintaining sufficient arrangements have been staffing levels. System established with third or network interruptions, party vendors and there are recovery from fraud or strict standards, security incidents or the procedures and training unavailability of key schemes for business staff or management continuity. resulting from a pandemic outbreak could delay and disrupt our ability to develop, deliver or maintain our products and services, causing harm to our business and reputation and resulting in loss of customers or revenue. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clients, agents & other third parties -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dependence upon third The Group's business The Group selects and parties to provide data model is dependent upon negotiates agreements with and certain operational third parties to provide strategic suppliers and services operational services, the agents based on criteria loss of which could such as delivery assurance significantly impact the and reliability. Single quality of our services. points of failure are Similarly, if one of our avoided, where practicable outsource providers, and economically feasible. including third parties Controls are regularly with whom we have reviewed and improved to strategic relationships, minimise risk of retailer were to experience churn caused by financial financial or operational loss to retailers through difficulties, their fraudulent third party services to us would activity. suffer or they may no longer be able to provide services to us at all, significantly impacting delivery of our products or services. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidation among Consolidation of The Group monitors client clients and markets retailers and clients and retailer concentration could result in risk to ensure that no one reductions in the Group's client or retailer accounts revenue and profits for a disproportionate through price compression share of the Group's net from combined service revenue. In addition, the agreements or through a Group continues to acquire reduced number of new clients and retailers clients. to reduce reliance on existing sources of revenue. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Legal, regulatory & compliance -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Legislation or The Group is largely The Group's legal regulatory reforms and unregulated by financial department works closely risk of non-compliance services regulations, with senior management to although in the UK we adopt strategies to educate have Payment Institution legislature, regulators, status (through PayPoint consumer and privacy Payment Services Limited) advocates and other which enables the stakeholders to support the provision of regulated public policy debate, where payment services, under appropriate, to ensure the Payments Services regulation does not have Regulations 2009, unintended consequences including certain CashOut over the Group's services. services. The Group's The Group has in place a agents which offer money business ethics policy transfer on behalf of which requires compliance third party clients are with local legislation in licensed as Money Service all the territories in Businesses by HMRC. We which the Group operates. A are subject to Payment central compliance Card Industry Data department co-ordinates all Security Standards compliance monitoring and regulated by the card reporting. Subsidiary schemes. Regulatory managing and finance reform could increase the directors are required to cost of the Group's sign annual compliance operations or deny access statements. A review is to certain territories in underway to ensure that the the provision of certain Group is compliant with the services. Non-compliance requirements of the General with law, regulation, Data Protection Regulations privacy or information prior to the May 2018 security laws could have deadline. serious implications in cost and reputational damage to the Group.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Risk area Potential impact Mitigation strategies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Materially adverse The Group contracts with a The Group seeks to limit litigation number of large service exposure in its organisations for which it contracts. Mitigating provides services essential actions are taken where to their customers. Failure contractual exposures to perform in accordance are above the norm, with contractual terms including insurance could give rise to coverage, where litigation. appropriate and economically sustainable.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss or infringement of The Group's success The Group, where intellectual property depends, in part, upon appropriate and rights proprietary technology and feasible, relies upon a related intellectual combination of patent, property rights. Some copyright, trademark and protection can be achieved trade secret laws, as but in many cases, little well as various protection can be secured. contractual Third parties may claim restrictions, to protect that the Group is our proprietary infringing their technology and continues intellectual property to monitor this rights or our intellectual situation. The Group property rights could be also defends vigorously infringed by third parties. all third party If we do not enforce or infringement claims. defend the Group's intellectual property rights successfully, our competitive position may suffer, which could harm our operating results.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HR/Personnel -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dependence on recruitment The ability of the Group to Effective recruitment and retention of highly meet the demands of the programmes are on-going skilled personnel market and compete across all business effectively is, to a large areas, as well as extent, dependent on the personal and career skills, experience and development initiatives. performance of its The executive management personnel. Demand is high team reviews talent for individuals with potential twice a year appropriate knowledge and and retention plans are experience in payments, IT put in place for and support services. The individuals identified inability to attract, at risk of leaving. motivate or retain key Compensation and talent could have a serious benefits programmes are consequence on the Group's competitive and also ability to service client reviewed regularly. commitments and grow our business.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Economic growth -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Brexit The effect on inter-company Due to the current transactions and the uncertainties of the Group's international Brexit negotiations the expansion plans may be Group is still adversely affected by the considering appropriate outcomes of the mitigation strategies. negotiations between the UK However, the bulk of the government and the other Group's operations and member countries during the revenues are UK based. UK's exit from the European Romania and Ireland will Union. remain within the EU and are unlikely to be significantly affected by Brexit.



Foreign exchange As the Group operates in The Group's financial fluctuations Romania and Ireland, it is risk management seeks to exposed to the risk of minimise potentially currency fluctuations and adverse effects on the the unpredictability of Group's financial financial markets in which performance. it operates.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Product/project management ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Technological changes and The Group operates in a The Group is committed increasing competition number of geographic, to continued research product and service markets and investment in new that are highly competitive data sources, people, and subject to rapid technology and products technological changes, for to support its strategic example the introduction of plan. IT development smart meters, new payment resource is directed at solutions and the movement a Group level and of UK consumers away from developments are in hand cash payments. Competitors to ensure the Group has may develop products and relevant products in services that are superior place to meet the to ours or that achieve demands brought about by greater market acceptance changing technology. For than our products and smart meters, MultiPay services, which could has been launched. result in the loss of clients, merchants and retailers or a reduction in revenue. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Viability and going concern statements The directors consider the Group's viability over a three year period, on an annual basis, as part of their risk monitoring programme. The three year period is considered appropriate as it aligns with the Group's financial planning cycle. In determining the Group's viability its business activities together with factors likely to affect its future development and performance described in the Chief Executive's review on pages 4 to 8 (in particular changes to the Group's structure, strategy and priorities) and the principal risks set out on pages 15 and above were considered. It was determined that none of the individual risks in isolation would compromise the Group's viability and therefore a number of different severe but plausible principal risk combinations were considered. These included the downside scenario of the loss of large clients, slower than anticipated growth in retail services and a quicker than expected decline in the cash payments business. In making the assessment, the directors have also considered the Group's robust capital position, the cash- generative nature of the business, the ability of the company to reduce costs and the access to available credit.



The financial statements have, therefore, been prepared on a going concern basis and the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will remain viable over the three year assessment period.



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Note £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations



Revenue 2 211,924 212,556



Cost of revenue 3 (106,008) (106,539) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 105,916 106,017



Administrative expenses (53,640) (55,689) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit before impairments and business 52,276 50,328 disposals



Impairments 7 - (48,986)



Disposal of businesses 7 15,660 7,014 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit after impairments and business 67,936 8,356 disposals



Share of joint venture result 8 1,193 (224)



Investment income 132 123



Finance costs (120) (103) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 69,141 8,152 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax 4 (9,508) (10,247) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit / (loss) for the year 59,633 (2,095) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attributable to:



Equity holders of the parent 59,622 (2,111)



Non-controlling interest 11 16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59,633 (2,095) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings / (loss) per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic 6 87.5p (3.1)p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted 6 87.2p (3.1)p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Note £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the consolidated income statement:



Exchange differences on translation of foreign 675 968 operations



Accumulated foreign exchange translation recycled 7 2,047 - to the income statement (net of nil tax) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income for the year 2,722 968



Profit / (loss) for the year 59,633 (2,095) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the year 62,355 (1,127) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to:



Equity holders of the parent 62,344 (1,143)



Non-controlling interest 11 16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62,355 (1,127) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Note £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets



Goodwill 8,236 8,068



Other intangible assets 11,867 8,038



Property, plant and equipment 27,168 21,452



Investment in joint venture 8 - 1,629



Deferred tax asset 354 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47,625 39,187 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets



Inventories 357 523



Trade and other receivables 9 98,771 109,247



Cash and cash equivalents 10 53,080 80,831



Assets held for sale - 4,794 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 152,208 195,395 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 199,833 234,582 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 11 121,603 140,095



Current tax liabilities 4,548 3,487



Liabilities directly associated with assets classified - 3,070 as held for sale ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 126,151 146,652 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities



Trade and other payables 11 537 -



Deferred tax liability - 67 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 537 67 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 126,688 146,719 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 73,145 87,863 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity



Share capital 12 227 227



Share premium 2,633 2,365



Share-based payment reserve 4,404 3,956



Translation reserve (316) (3,038)



Retained earnings 66,197 84,467 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 73,145 87,977 parent



Non-controlling interest - (114) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 73,145 87,863 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



These financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 25 May 2017 and were signed on behalf of the board of directors.



Dominic Taylor Chief Executive 25 May 2017



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Total equity Share attributable based to equity Non- Share Share payment Translation Retained holders of controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve earnings the parent interest equity Note £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Opening equity 227 1,977 3,926 (4,006) 113,348 115,472 (130) 115,342 1 April 2015



(Loss) / profit for - - - - (2,111) (2,111) 16 (2,095) the year



Exchange differences on - - - 968 - 968 - 968 translation of foreign operations



Equity- settled share-based - - 1,660 - - 1,660 - 1,660 payment expense



Vesting of share - 388 (1,630) - 666 (576) - (576) scheme



Dividends - - - - (27,436) (27,436) - (27,436) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Closing equity 227 2,365 3,956 (3,038) 84,467 87,977 (114) 87,863 31 March 2016



Profit for - - - - 59,622 59,622 11 59,633 the year



Exchange differences on - - - 675 - 675 - 675 translation of foreign operations



Exchange differences transferred to income 7 - - - 2,047 - 2,047 103 2,150 statement on sale of business



Equity- settled share-based - - 1,552 - - 1,552 - 1,552 payment expense



Vesting of share 13 - 268 (1,329) - 651 (410) - (410) scheme



Deferred tax on - - 225 - - 225 - 225 share-based payments



Dividends 5 - - - - (78,543) (78,543) - (78,543) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Closing equity 227 2,633 4,404 (316) 66,197 73,145 - 73,145 31 March 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Note £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow from operating activities 15 42,217 59,014



Investing activities



Investment income 132 123



Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,116) (4,633)



Purchases of intangible assets (5,335) (3,586)



Net proceeds on disposal of businesses 22,674 11,966 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities 5,355 3,870



Financing activities



Cash-settled share-based remuneration (410) (576)



Dividends paid (78,543) (27,436) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (78,953) (28,012)



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash (31,381) 34,872 equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 83,221 47,198



Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,240 1,151 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 10 53,080 83,221 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate cash 32,876 50,665



Client cash 20,204 30,166 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents on the statement of financial 53,080 80,831 position



Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for - 2,390 sale ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents on the statement of cash flows 53,080 83,221 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION



1. Accounting policies



Basis of preparation While the financial information included in this preliminary announcement has been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted for use by the EU (IFRS), this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS. The company expects to publish full financial statements that comply with IFRS in due course.



The financial information set out above does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for the years ended 31 March 2017 or 31 March 2016, but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for 2016 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2017 will be delivered following the company's annual general meeting.



The auditor has reported on those accounts; the auditor's report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying its report and did not contain statements under s498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



The financial information complies with the recognition and measurement criteria of IFRS, and with the accounting policies of the Group which were set out on pages 68 to 71 of the 2016 annual report and accounts. No subsequent material changes have been made to the Group's accounting policies with selected accounting policies included below.



The directors are satisfied that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report.



Alternative performance measures Non-IFRS measures or alternative performance measures are used by the directors and management for performance analysis, planning, reporting and incentive setting purposes and have remained consistent with prior years. These measures are included in these financial statements to provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders.



These measures are not defined terms under IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS measures. These measures include net revenue, Retail networks earnings per share and effective tax rate.



Net revenue Net revenue is revenue less the cost of mobile top-ups (where PayPoint is principal), SIM cards and other costs incurred by PayPoint which are recharged to clients and merchants. These costs include retail agent commission, card payment merchant service charges and costs for the provision of call centres for PayByPhone clients.



Net revenue reflects the benefit attributable to PayPoint's performance eliminating pass-through costs and further assists with comparability of performance where PayPoint acts as a principal for some clients and as an agent for others. Net revenue is a reliable indication of contribution on a business sector and product basis and is shown in the operating and financial review.



The reconciliation of revenue to net revenue is as follows: Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Service revenue 173,880 179723



Sale of goods 37,695 32,833



Royalties 349 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenue 211,924 212,556



less:



Retail agent commissions (53,645) (57,650)



Cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards as principal (32,296) (28,082)



Card scheme sponsors' charges (2,130) (3,191) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net revenue 123,853 123,633 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reconciliation from the Group statutory income statement to Retail networks Following the sale of Mobile and Online, the ongoing business of the Group is Retail networks. In order to assist users, a reconciliation has been presented of the Group's results for the year from Group's statutory income statement to Retail networks to aid with the users' understanding of the results for the year. Neither Mobile nor Online met the definition of a discontinued operation set out in IFRS 5 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations as each did not constitute a separate major line of business.



Less Mobile and Less For the year ended Statutory result Online Collect+ Retail networks 31 March 2017 £000 £000 £000 £000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue 211,924 (8,495) - 203,429



Cost of revenue (106,008) 3,348 - (102,660) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 105,916 (5,147) - 100,769



Administrative (53,640) 6,131 - (47,509) expenses ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit before impairments 52,276 984 - 53,260 and business disposals



Impairments - - - -



Profit on disposals 15,660 (19,503) 3,843 - business ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit after impairments and 67,936 (18,519) 3,843 53,260 business disposals



Share of joint 1,193 - (1,193) - venture result



Investment income 132 - - 132



Finance costs (120) 11 - (109) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 69,141 (18,508) 2,650 53,283 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax (9,508) - - (9,508) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the year 59,633 (18,508) 2,650 43,775 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Less Mobile and Less For the year ended Statutory result Online Collect+ Retail networks 31 March 2016 £000 £000 £000 £000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Revenue 212,556 (16,160) - 196,396



Cost of revenue (106,539) 4,841 - (101,698) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 106,017 (11,319) - 94,698



Administrative (55,689) 13,754 - (41,935) expenses ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit before impairments 50,328 2,435 - 52,763 and business disposals



Impairments (48,986) 48,986 - -



Profit on disposals 7,014 (7,014) - - of business ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit after impairments and 8,356 44,407 - 52,763 business disposals



Share of joint (224) - 224 - venture result



Investment income 123 - - 123



Finance costs (103) 23 - (80) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 8,152 44,430 224 52,806 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax (10,247) - - (10,247) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the year (2,095) 44,430 224 42,559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Significant accounting policies Cost of revenue In the current year 'cost of sales' has been renamed 'cost of revenue' to better reflect the nature of the costs included in this category. The costs allocated to this category are consistent with prior year's allocations.



Cost of revenue primarily consists of expenses related to delivering our services and products. These include commissions payable to retailers, cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards (where PayPoint is principal), card scheme sponsors' charges, transaction costs, terminal and ATM maintenance costs, telecommunications costs, field service/customer service employee costs and depreciation and amortisation.



Joint arrangements A joint arrangement is an arrangement in which two or more parties have contractually agreed to sharing of control of an arrangement which requires the unanimous consent when making decisions about the relevant activities.



Joint arrangements are classified as either: * A joint venture whereby the Group has the right to net assets through joint control with third parties; or * A joint operation whereby the Group has rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement.



Joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method, whereby the investment is initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter for the post-acquisition change in the investor's share of the investee's net assets.



Joint operations are accounted for by recognising, in relation to the interest in the joint operation: * the assets, including its share of any assets held jointly; * the liabilities, including its share of any liabilities incurred jointly; * the revenue from the sale of its share of the output arising from the joint operation; * the share of the revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation; and * the expenses, including its share of any expenses incurred jointly.



The Group accounts for the assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses relating to its interest in a joint operation in accordance with the IFRSs applicable to the particular assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses.



2. Segment reporting As explained in the operating review on page 10, the Group provides a number of different services and products, however these do not meet the definition of different segments under IFRS 8 and the Group has only one operating segment.



Geographical information Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------ Revenue



UK 161,664 168,172



Ireland 5,110 6,371



Romania 39,765 31,956



North America 4,459 5,303



France 926 754 ------------------------------------------ Total 211,924 212,556 ------------------------------------------



Non-current assets (excluding deferred tax) 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 --------------------------------



UK 38,164 30,143



Romania 9,107 9,044 -------------------------------- Total 47,271 39,187 --------------------------------



3. Cost of revenue In the current year 'cost of sales' was renamed to 'cost of revenue' to better reflect the nature of the costs included in this category. The costs allocated to this category are consistent with prior year's allocations. Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Commission payable to retail agents 53,645 57,650



Cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards as principal 32,296 28,082



Card scheme sponsors' charges 2,130 3,191



Depreciation and amortisation 7,473 5,784



Other 10,464 11,832 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total cost of revenue 106,008 106,539 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



4. Tax Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current tax



Charge for current year 10,596 9,909



Adjustment in respect of prior years (892) (860) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current tax charge 9,704 9,049 -----------------------------------------------------------------



Deferred tax



Charge for current year - 420



Adjustment in respect of prior years (196) 778 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax charge (196) 1,198 -----------------------------------------------------------------



Total income tax ----------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax charge 9,508 10,247 ----------------------------------------------------------------- The income tax charge is based on the United Kingdom statutory rate of corporation tax for the year of 20% (2016: 20%). The charge for the year is reconciled below to the profit before tax as set out in the consolidated income statement. Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 69,141 8,152 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax at the UK corporation tax rate of 20% (2016: 20%) 13,828 1,630



Tax effects of:



Losses in countries where the tax rate is different to (213) (228) the UK



Disallowable expenses/(non-taxable income) 107 (52)



Utilisation of tax losses not previously recognised - (38)



Losses in companies where a deferred tax asset was not - 459 recognised



Adjustments in respect of prior years (1,088) (43)



Tax impact of share-based payments (10) 208



Revaluation of deferred tax asset due to change in tax 16 (25) rate



Disallowable loss on Collect+ arrangement 769 -



Disallowable impairments and profit on disposal (3,901) 8,336 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Actual amount of tax charge 9,508 10,247 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Profit before tax for purposes of calculating the effective tax rate is as follows: Year ended Year ended



31 March 31 March



2017 2016



£000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 69,141 8,152



Impairments - 48,986



Profit on disposals (15,660) (7,014) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax for purposes of calculating the 53,481 50,124 effective tax rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



5. Dividends per share Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity dividends on ordinary shares:



Interim ordinary dividend paid of 15.0p (2016: 14.2p) 10,218 9,667 per share



Proposed final ordinary dividend of 30.0p (2016: 28.2p) 20,436 19,199 per share



Interim additional dividend paid 12.2p per share 8,333 -



Additional final dividend 24.5p per share 16,667 -



Disposal dividend 38.9p (2016: 21.0p) per share 26,493 14,300 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total dividends paid and recommended 82,147 43,166 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Amounts distributed to equity holders in the year:



Final ordinary dividend for the prior year 19,199 17,769



Interim ordinary dividend for the current year 10,218 9,667



Interim additional dividend for the current year 8,333 -



Disposal dividend 40,793 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 78,543 27,436 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The proposed final ordinary dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting and has not been included as a liability in these financial statements.



6. Earnings / (loss) per share Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the following profit / (loss) and number of shares:



Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit / (loss) for statutory basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit 59,622 (2,111) / (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent



Adjustments:



(Profit) / loss related to Mobile and (18,508) 44,430 Online (note 2)



Non-controlling interest 11 16



Loss related to Collect+ (note 2) 2,650 224 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the purpose of basic and diluted 43,775 42,559 earnings per share (Retail networks) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Number of shares Number of shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (for statutory and Retail networks' 68,118,438 68,080,179 basic earnings per share)



Potential dilutive ordinary shares:



Long-term incentive plan 190,484 -



Deferred share bonus 59,725 147,156



SIP and other 373 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (for statutory and Retail networks' 68,369,020 68,227,335 diluted earnings per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



7. Impairments and disposal of businesses In the current year (23 December 2016) the Group disposed of its interest in the mobile payments business which comprised PayByPhone Technologies Inc., PayByPhone Limited, Mobile Payment Services SAS and Adaptis Solutions Limited. Included in the Group's results in the current year was a net loss of £1.0 million (2016: £2.2 million) related to Mobile's operations up to the date of its sale.



In the prior year (8 January 2016) the Group disposed of the online payments business. Included in the Group's results in the prior year was a net loss from the online business of £0.2 million.



The profit on disposal of these businesses is set out as follows: Year ended Year ended



31 March 31 March



2017 2016



£000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other intangible assets - 4,258



Property plant and equipment 614 178



Deferred tax asset - 43



Trade and other receivables 2,830 1,313



Cash and cash equivalents 1,959 334



Trade and other payables (3,063) (840) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net carrying value of disposed businesses 2,340 5,286



Exchange differences recognised in equity 2,047 -



Non-controlling interests 103 -



Gain on disposal 19,503 7,014 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total consideration 23,993 12,300 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Satisfied by:



Gross consideration 26,500 14,300



Disposal costs (2,507) (2,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23,993 12,300 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash inflow arising on disposal:



Gross consideration received 26,500 14,300



Less: disposal costs paid (1,596) (2,000)



Less: cash and cash equivalents disposed of (1,959) (334) ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22,945 11,966 -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net profit / (loss) on disposal Together with the loss on disposal of Drop and Collect Limited (note 8), the profit / (loss) resulting from the disposal of businesses is shown below: Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disposal of Online - 7,014



Disposal of Mobile 19,503 -



Disposal of Drop and Collect Limited (note 8) (3,843) - -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15,660 7,014 --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Impairments In the year no goodwill impairments were recognised. In the prior year the carrying value of the Mobile and Online assets were tested for impairment with impairments recorded as follows:



Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ----------------------------------- Online - 18,207



Mobile - 30,779 ----------------------------------- - 48,986 -----------------------------------



8. Joint arrangements Joint venture On 15 December 2016, PayPoint entered into an arrangement with Yodel Delivery Network Limited ('Yodel') regarding its investment in Drop and Collect Limited. The arrangement included the formation of the Collect+ Group consisting of Collect+ Holdings Limited, held 50:50 by PayPoint and Yodel, and its wholly owned subsidiary Collect+ Brand Limited. Yodel and PayPoint sold their respective investments in Drop and Collect Limited to Collect+ Holdings Limited. The Collect+ brand was transferred from Drop and Collect Limited to Collect+ Limited. Drop and Collect Limited was then sold to Yodel. This resulted in PayPoint retaining its 50% share in the Collect+ brand but disposing of its share in the remaining operations and assets of Drop and Collect Limited. The result of the Group's share of Drop and Collect Limited up to the date of disposal as follows: 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Opening balance 1,629 1,853



Result for the year 1,193 (224)



Carrying value de-recognised at the date of sale (2,822) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closing balance - 1,629 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March PayPoint's share of aggregated amounts relating to joint 2017 2016 ventures £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues 21,393 24,794



Result for year 1,193 (224) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The loss recognised relating to the sale of Drop and Collect Limited was as follows: Year ended 31 March



2017



£000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net carrying value of Drop and Collect Limited prior to disposal 2,822



Disposal costs 1,021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss on disposal 3,843 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Gross cash inflow arising on disposal -



less disposal costs paid (271) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash outflow from the disposal of Drop and Collect Limited (271) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Joint operation The new joint operation, the Collect+ Group, has licenced the use of the Collect+ brand to both Drop and Collect Limited (now a wholly owned subsidiary of Yodel) and PayPoint. In consideration, PayPoint and Drop and Collect Limited will pay royalties to the joint operation for each parcel they introduce to the Collect+ network. The royalties in the arrangement will then be distributed equally to Yodel and PayPoint on a regular basis.



The only source of revenue for the Collect+ Group in the period was the royalty income received from licencing the brand to Drop and Collect Limited. The Group's share of £0.3 million has been included in revenue and there were no operating costs incurred by the arrangement.



9. Trade and other receivables 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Trade receivables(1) 14,743 18,645



Items in the course of collection(2) 78,340 83,252



Revenue allowance(2) (3,640) (2,803) ------------------------------------------------------------- 89,443 99,094



Other receivables 1,161 1,071



Prepayments and accrued income 8,167 9,082 ------------------------------------------------------------- 98,771 109,247 ------------------------------------------------------------- 1 The average credit period on the sale of goods is 25 days (2016: 33 days). 2 Items in the course of collection represent amounts collected for clients by retail agents. PayPoint bears credit risk and will have title to the cash collected on only £13.5 million of this balance at 31 March 2017 (2016: £17.8 million). Credit risk is mitigated by daily direct debiting and the suspension of terminals where direct debits fail. At the date of this report, all but £47,300 has been collected from retailers.



10. Cash and cash equivalents The Group operates cash pooling amongst its various bank accounts in the UK and therefore individual accounts can be overdrawn without penalties being incurred so long as the overall position is in credit.



Included within Group cash and cash equivalents are balances relating to funds collected on behalf of clients where PayPoint has title to the funds (client cash). An equivalent balance is included within trade payables (note 11).



11. Trade and other payables 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Amounts owed in respect of client cash(1) 20,204 21,539



Settlement payables(2) 78,340 83,252 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Client payables 98,544 104,791



Trade payables(3) 6,019 22,920



Other taxes and social security 2,406 1,540



Other payables 2,047 1,867



Accruals 12,383 8,058



Deferred income 741 919 ------------------------------------------------------------------ 122,140 140,095 ------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclosed as: Current 121,603 140,095



Non-current 537 - ---------------------------------- Total 122,140 140,095 ---------------------------------- 1 Relates to monies collected on behalf of clients where the Group has title to the funds (client cash). An equivalent balance is included within cash and cash equivalents. 2 Payable in respect of amounts collected for clients by retail agents. 3 The Group aims to pay its creditors promptly, in accordance with terms agreed for payment. The Group had 22 days purchases outstanding at 31 March 2017 (2016: 27 days) based on the average daily amount invoiced by suppliers during the year.



12. Share capital 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorised share capital



4,365,352,200 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 14,551 14,551



Allotted and fully paid share capital



68,133,611 (2016: 68,080,179) ordinary shares of 1/3p each 227 227 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



13. Share based payments The total charge of £1.3 million recognised directly in equity for the LTIP 2013, which lapsed, and DBS scheme, which vested, was transferred from share- based payments reserve to retained earnings during the period. On 2 June 2016 the 2016 LTIP award was granted with vesting based on a TSR performance over a three-year period ending on 2 June 2019. The performance period and the vesting period are the same. The number of shares granted was 271,508. 14. Related party transactions Remuneration of the directors, who are the key management of the Group, was as follows during the year: Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short term benefits and bonus(1) 2,162 1,570



Pension costs(2) 235 219



Long term incentives(3) 445 353



Other(4) 29 9 ------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,871 2,151 -------------------------------------------------------------



1. Includes salary, fees, benefits in kind and annual bonus. 2. Defined contribution pension scheme, of which two current directors are members. 3. Long term incentives: includes the value of 2014 DSB and LTIP awards expected to vest after the year end (2016: 2013 DSB and LTIP awards). 4. SIP matching and dividend shares awarded in the year.



Amounts received from Drop and Collect Limited during the year totalled £17.8 million (2016: £13.3 million) and PayPoint held a trade debtor at year end of £0.6 million (2016: £0.5 million).



15. Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 69,141 8,152



Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,302 4,698



Amortisation of intangible assets 2,171 1,086



Share of joint venture result (1,193) 224



Research and development credit (171) (522)



Impairments - 48,986



Profit on disposal of businesses (15,660) (7,014)



Loss on disposal of fixed assets 414 25



Net interest income (12) (20)



Share-based payment charge 1,552 1,442 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 61,544 57,057



movement in inventories 196 193



movement in receivables (338) (1,500)



movement in payables



- client cash (11,641) 17,762



- other payables 1,219 (4,516) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated by operations 50,980 68,996



Corporation tax paid (8,643) (9,877)



Bank charges paid (120) (105) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 42,217 59,014 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Movements in items in the course of collection (see note 9) and settlement payables (see note 11) have not been included in this reconciliation as the directors do not consider them to be operating working capital balances.



Trading history Year ended March 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m



Revenue 212.1 224.4 196.6 193.2 200.0 208.5 212.2 218.5 212.6 211.9



Net revenue 69.9 77.4 77.4 82.7 90.4 105.7 113.7 123.1 123.6 123.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax[12] 30.4 34.6 32.6 34.5 37.2 41.3 46.0 49.6 50.1 53.5



Tax 9.4 10.8 10.5 10.6 10.3 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.3 9.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit after tax 21.0 23.8 22.1 23.8 26.9 31.0 35.9 39.1 39.8 44.0



Earnings per share(1)



Basic 31.1p 35.6p 32.9p 35.2p 39.8p 45.7p 52.9p 57.6p 58.6p 64.2p



Diluted 30.8p 35.3p 32.7p 35.1p 39.8p 45.3p 52.6p 57.4p 58.4p 63.9p



Dividend per share (excluding 10.4p 11.6p 21.8p 23.4p 26.5p 30.4p 35.3p 38.5p 42.4p 45.0p special dividends)



This table does not form part of the audited financial statements or notes (as listed in the Independent Auditor's Report in the company's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2017).



ABOUT PAYPOINT We support market leading national networks across 40,400 convenience stores in the UK and Romania so that our customers are always close to a PayPoint store. In thousands of locations, as well as at home or on the move, people use us better to control their household finances, essential payments and in-store services, like parcels. Our UK network contains more branches than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities for over 10 million regular weekly customers.



We have a proven track record of decades of tech-led innovation, providing retailers with tools that attract customers into their shops. Our industry- leading payments systems give first class service to the customers of over 1,500 clients - utility companies, retailers, transport firms and mobile phone providers, government and more.



We are on and offline; providing for payments by cash, card including contactless; retail, phone and digital; at home, work and whilst out and about from Land's End to the Highlands and Islands - helping to keep modern life moving.



Multichannel payments MultiPay is our multichannel payment service, offering consumer service providers a ready-made solution for their full range of payments via app, web, phone, text and IVR, complementing our cash in store services.



Clients benefit from streamlining their consumer payment processing and transaction routing in a seamlessly integrated and cost-effective solution. The services are available either as a full portfolio or by the client's choice of preferred channels, including our app which has a 4 star rating on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Clients can choose to access our services as a full outsourced model or by linking their own digital solutions to our MultiPay payment suite.



MultiPay is particularly targeted to serve the rollout of smart meters within the energy market. For example, our service has helped Utilita to become the fastest growing, challenger prepay energy supplier and we have also signed several other energy companies, including SSE, our first Big 6 energy client. Among other relevant sectors, MultiPay is available to the local authority and social housing sectors through a framework with Procurement for Housing.



Retail networks In the UK, our network includes over 29,200 local shops including Co-op, Spar, Sainsbury's Local, Tesco Express and thousands of independent outlets. These outlets are quick and convenient places to make energy meter prepayments, bill payments, benefit payments, mobile phone top-ups, transport ticket payments, TV licence payments, cash withdrawals and more.



Our Romanian network continues to grow profitably. We have more than 11,300 local shops, helping people to make cash bill payments, money transfers, road tax payments and mobile phone top-ups. Our clients include all the major utilities and telcos and many other consumer service companies.



In the UK, our Collect+ network offers parcel collection and return services in over 6,100 convenient outlets. Customers use Collect+ for their parcels from major retailers including Amazon, eBay, ASOS, New Look, John Lewis, House of Fraser, M&S and Very. The Collect+ brand is jointly owned with Yodel.



The UK network also includes over 4,100 LINK branded ATMs, and 10,000 of our terminals enable retailers to accept debit, credit and contactless payments, including Apple Pay. We operate over 4,100 Western Union agencies in the UK and Romania for international and domestic money transfers.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial information for a reconciliation to revenue. [2] Gross margin is an alternative performance measure and is calculated by dividing gross profit by revenue. [3] Retail networks consists of our UK, Ireland and Romanian retail businesses. A reconciliation, for each measure, from the statutory results to Retail networks is included in note 2 to the financial information. [4] Retail networks consists of our UK, Ireland and Romanian retail businesses. A reconciliation, for each measure, from the statutory results to Retail networks is included in note 2 to the financial information. [5] Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial information for a reconciliation to revenue. [6] These KPIs are alternative performances measures and are not directly comparable to statutory measures. [7] Retail networks consists of our UK, Ireland and Romanian retail businesses. A reconciliation from the statutory results to Retail networks is included in note 2 to the financial information. [8] Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial information for a reconciliation to revenue. [9] Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial information for a reconciliation to revenue. [10] Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial information for a reconciliation to revenue. [11] Effective tax rate is the tax cost as a percentage of operating profit before impairments and profits and losses on business disposals. [12] 2017 profit before tax and earnings per share excludes the profit on disposal of Mobile of £19.5 million and the loss on the Collect+ restructure of £3.8 million (2016: impairments of £49.0 million and the profit on disposal of the online payments business of £7.0 million).



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[i] www.link.co.uk/about-link/statistics/ [ii] Payments UK: 2016 UK Payment Markets - Summary [iii] Department for Business, Energy, & Industrial Strategy: Smart Meters Quarterly Report to end December 2016 [iv] Competition and Markets authority: Modernising the Energy Market 24 June 2016



