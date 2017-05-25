

ICG delivers strong performance from new and existing strategies



Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) announces its final results for the year ended 31 March 2017.



Operational highlights



* Total AUM up 10% to €23.8bn, with €4.0bn of new money raised; third party fee earning AUM up 19% to €18.7bn



* Fundraising performance driven by our newer diversifying strategies: Strategic Secondaries and Australian Senior Loans; our CLO programme; and a secondary transaction on Recovery Fund 2008



* Fundraising pipeline healthy with a number of our larger strategies expected to be raising successor funds in the new financial year



* Fund investment is on track whilst maintaining investment discipline in a competitive market



* Fund returns benefiting from strong capital gains and robust portfolio performance



Financial highlights



* Fund Management Company profits up 21% to £74.0m (2016: £61.2m), with third party fee income¹ up 27%



* Investment Company profits higher at £178.4m (2016: £97.6m)



* Group profit before tax of £252.4m (2016: £158.8m); Adjusted Group profit before tax¹ was £237.5m (2016: £175.6m)



* Earnings per share of 74.5p (2016: 41.9p); Fund Management Company 21.6p (2016: 16.8p) and Investment Company 52.9p (2016: 25.1p)



* Final ordinary dividend up 23% to 19.5 pence per share and new dividend policy announced



* Total ordinary dividends in the year up 17% to 27.0 pence per share, in addition to the £200m special dividend paid in August 2016



Commenting on the results, Christophe Evain, CEO, said:



'As I prepare to stand down as CEO at our AGM in July, I am proud to report a particularly strong year of positive performance and successful delivery. With AUM at a record €23.8bn, and both fundraising and capital deployment on track, we have delivered well on our commitments to investors and shareholders alike.



The market environment continues to be supportive of both our existing and new strategies and we see strong, ongoing demand from investors for diversified sources of higher yield, as well as attractive investment opportunities for our funds. We remain confident in our ability to innovate and pioneer new strategies, backed by our balance sheet capital and disciplined investment culture, as we have seen with our Strategic Secondaries strategy. The increasing diversity of our business has ensured that we are well placed to build on this success.'



Commenting on the results, Kevin Parry, Chairman, said:



'The Board has conducted and implemented a new progressive dividend policy that more closely aligns dividends with our strategy of growing the fund management business. This, along with the performance of the Group, allows us to recommend a 23% increase in the final dividend.'



Financials



31 March 2017 31 March 2016 % change ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund Management Company profit before £74.0m £61.2m tax¹ 20.9%



Investment Company profit before tax £178.4m £97.6m 82.8%



Adjusted Investment Company profit before £163.5m £114.4m tax¹ 42.9%



Adjusted Group profit before tax¹ £237.5m £175.6m 35.3%



Group profit before tax £252.4m £158.8m 58.9%



Adjusted earnings per share¹ 69.3p 48.1p 44.1%



Earnings per share 74.5p 41.9p 77.8%



Dividend per share in respect of the year 27.0p 23.0p 17.4%



Gearing¹ 0.95x 0.70x 35.7%



Net debt¹ £629.1m £753.7m (16.5%)



Net asset value per share¹ £4.18 £3.94 6.1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



¹ These are non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures and represent internally reported numbers excluding the impact of fair value movements on derivatives (FY17: £1.3m; FY16: £17.3m). Internally reported numbers exclude the impact of the consolidation of 12 credit funds following the adoption of IFRS 10. Further details can be found on page 39.



Assets under management



31 March 2017 31 March 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Third party assets under management €21,817m €19,312m



Investment portfolio €2,008m €2,270m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total assets under management €23,825m €21,582m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Third party fee earning assets under management €18,742m €15,757m



The following foreign exchange rates have been used.



31 March 2017 31 March 2016 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 Average Average Period end Period end -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GBP:EUR 1.1890 1.3624 1.1730 1.2624



GBP:USD 1.3020 1.5016 1.2534 1.4374



About ICG



ICG is a specialist asset manager with over 28 years' history. We manage €23.8bn of assets in third party funds and proprietary capital, principally in closed end funds. Our strategy is to grow our specialist asset management activities to deliver increased shareholder value. Our goal is to generate income and consistently high returns whilst protecting against investment downside for our fund investors. We seek to achieve this through our expertise in investing across the capital structure. We combine flexible capital solutions, local access and insight with an entrepreneurial approach to give us a competitive edge in our markets. We operate across four asset classes - corporate, capital market, real asset and secondary investments. In addition to growing existing strategies, we are committed to innovation and pioneering new strategies across these asset classes where the market opportunity exists to deliver value to our fund investors and increase shareholder value.



We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP) and provide investment management and advisory services in support of our strategy and goal through a number of regulated subsidiaries, further details of which are available at: www.icgam.com.



Business review



We have continued to deliver against our strategic objectives and grow our specialist asset manager business. The highlights are:



* Fundraising (inflows): €4.0bn raised in total with €0.9bn raised for newer strategies: Strategic Secondaries and Australian Senior Loans, * Fees: Weighted average fee rate of 0.91%, up from 0.88% due to improved mix of investment strategies, * Fund investment: Money raised has been deployed in line with expectations in a highly competitive investment market, * Returns: Fund returns benefiting from strong capital gains and robust portfolio performance, * Dividend: Proposed final dividend up 23% and new dividend policy announced.



ICG is now a more diversified business than at any point in its history. Our ability to utilise the Group's capital to seed new funds has supported this success. For example, our expansion into the Secondaries asset class would not have been as rapid nor as successful, had we not been able to underwrite the team's early transactions in the first fund.



The market environment continues to offer attractive opportunities to grow and further expand our range of strategies. As a result, the profits of the Fund Management Company, with its predictable, sustainable fee streams, will grow relative to those of the Investment Company.



Alternative asset market growing strongly



The increasing wealth of developing nations, combined with ageing populations, supports the trend of increasing the absolute size of institutional assets under management. At the same time, bond yields remain low, thereby impacting the returns of traditional asset classes. Current macroeconomic uncertainty, including but not limited to the UK's decision to leave the European Union, may prolong and enhance the positive trend in favour of alternative asset classes. Alternative asset classes are therefore attractive to institutional investors, providing diversification and targeting returns in excess of those achievable in public markets.



The current fundraising environment is attracting new entrants into the alternative asset management market. However, our established investment led approach of focussing on capital preservation and yield across mid-market transactions in four strategic asset classes, and identifying market opportunities to develop differentiated strategies, remains a competitive advantage. We are of a size and scale that enables investors efficiently to access our range of strategies through mandates tailored to their individual requirements. Furthermore, our long standing investment culture means we only fundraise to the extent that there is the market opportunity to invest the capital raised.



Fundraising across all our strategic asset classes



Fundraising in the financial year at €4bn was in line with our long term target but, as expected, lower than in recent years as our larger strategies had remaining investment capacity. Consequently we concentrated on the more challenging task of fundraising for our smaller and newer strategies which diversify our business and provide future growth opportunities.



The breadth of strategies for which we raised money during the year, 11 in total, underlines the increased diversification of our fund management franchise.



In 2014 we recruited a team specialising in Strategic Secondaries. The team have a direct approach to secondaries by leading restructuring and investment in mature private equity funds. We have made excellent progress in raising our first Strategic Secondaries fund which is dedicated to the highly complex and structured part of the secondaries market. To date, we have raised $981m, including a $200m investment from our balance sheet, of which $614m was raised during the 2017 financial year. As one of our newer strategies, with fees charged on committed capital, the success of this fund is a positive contribution to our weighted average fee rate and our growing fund management profits. We expect to close this fund above its $1bn target in the new financial year.



Another area of success was our Australian Senior Loans strategy. Fundraising was initially difficult, but our perseverance and commitment to this attractive strategy has resulted in AUD$396m being raised in the financial year.



Additionally, we closed successor funds for our real estate mezzanine and Asia Pacific mezzanine strategies, and raised new segregated mandates for our Senior Debt Partners and capital markets strategies which included raising four new CLOs during the year.



We took an opportunity to sell the entire Recovery Fund 2008, one of our older European mezzanine funds. Its disposal to a secondary fund provided an exit to our investors whilst enabling us to retain the investment management contract for the new fund thereby extending the duration of the fee stream.



During the financial year, we extended our office network into Luxembourg and have applied for a regulatory licence in that jurisdiction. This will enable us to retain access to our European clients following the UK's departure from the European Union. We do not anticipate the need for any other significant organisational change and have no intention of moving our UK or head office operations from London.



Capital deployment on track in a competitive investment market



Our increasing number of strategies means that we operate in a diversified investment market. Across all of our strategies we have seen the investment market remain competitive as institutions seek to deploy the increasing amounts of capital raised so as to access the attractive returns available in private markets.



In this environment, the competitive advantage gained from our local teams, sector specialisms and ability to deploy capital flexibly, comes to the fore and has helped us to source attractive deals whilst maintaining our disciplined investment culture. We are pleased to have maintained the pace of investment across our direct investment funds during the financial year which, combined with a solid pipeline of investment opportunities, means we are confident that each of our funds will deploy their available capital within their investment periods.



Investment Company portfolio performing robustly



Liquidity in the market contributed to a period of strong realisations. Capital gains were particularly strong in the financial year which, as previously indicated, was due in part to the benefit from the one off recycling from reserves of a previously recognised unrealised gain, and in part to unrealised gains arising from the year end mark to market review. Whilst we expect the pace of realisations to remain healthy into the new financial year, the overall level of capital gains recognised in the income statement is likely to be lower.



The performance of our portfolios remains robust, with only a small number of assets underperforming.



Dividend and capital management



Over the last three years, the Board reduced the equity in use and has returned over £0.8bn of capital to shareholders. The Board will continue to focus on the efficient use of capital and will maintain its focus on achieving return on equity in excess of 13% over an investment cycle. We recognise that buoyant or stressed market conditions will impact the capital requirements of the Group and are therefore committed to a capital management approach which ensures sufficient capital through all points in the cycle.



The Board has determined that its existing dividend policy should be updated to distribute a higher proportion of profits to shareholders in line with the transformation to a business model which is more stable and predictable than in the past.



The Board's new policy is to recommend a dividend pay-out of 80-100% of the post-tax profit of the Fund Management Company (FMC). The annual quantum will be judged in the light of contemporary trading, regulatory capital and debt rating considerations. In accordance with current practice, the interim dividend will equate to a third of the prior year total dividend. The dividend policy is also progressive, meaning that absent major adverse circumstances, the dividend will at least be maintained and more normally increased year on year. We anticipate the FMC profits will grow as a proportion of the total profits but in the next few years, until FMC profits can cover our pay-out policy, we will continue to draw on Investment Company (IC) profits to comply with our progressive dividend policy. We currently anticipate recommending growing the dividend per share by 6-8% per annum.



It is against the backdrop of continued delivery against our strategic objectives and strong cash generation that the Board recommends substantially increasing the final ordinary dividend for the year to 19.5 pence per share. This makes a total for the year of 27.0p (2016: 23.0p), an increase of 17% on the prior year. The proposed full year dividend is covered 2.9 times based on total profit and equates to 128% of post-tax FMC profits. If approved by shareholders the final dividend will be paid on 4 August 2017 to those shareholders on the register as at 16 June 2017. We continue to make available the dividend reinvestment plan.



The Board believes these capital and dividend policies reflect shareholders' desire for transparency, sustainability and regular real growth in cash returns.



We continued to actively manage the Group's sources of financing, extending debt facilities and lowering pricing where possible. During the financial year, $292m and €74m of US private placements were raised with five, eight and 10 year maturities, enabling the repayment of maturing private placements and a reduction in existing bank facilities. Following this debt raising, the weighted average life of total debt at 31 March 2017 was 3.8 years with a weighted average cost of 3.9%, in line with 31 March 2016.



Changes to the Board



As previously announced, at this year's AGM our long standing Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Christophe Evain, will step down from his responsibilities after 23 years with the Company, the last seven of which have been as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure Christophe has successfully transitioned the Company from an investment company to a fund management company supported by ICG's balance sheet.



The Board appointed Benoit Durteste to replace Christophe Evain as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.



In addition, during the year we maintained and enhanced the knowledge and experience of the Board by appointing two new Non-Executive Directors, Rusty Nelligan and Virginia Holmes. From the conclusion of this year's AGM, 25% of the Board will be female.



The year ahead



We have a €4bn per annum rolling fundraising target. With a healthy pipeline of new funds and with a number of our larger strategies expected to be raising successor funds during the new financial year, we anticipate that financial year 2018 will meet or exceed the long term fundraising target. Fundraising for our Senior Debt Partners strategy has already commenced, and is expected to exceed the €3bn size of its predecessor fund.



The US private debt strategy and UK real estate strategy are expected to begin raising successor funds within the next 12 months. We are working to convert investor interest in our liquid strategies into investor commitments during the new financial year.



We continue to size our funds to the market opportunity and aim to deploy capital in line with the required investment run rate. We therefore anticipate maintaining our current deployment pace on the back of attractive investment opportunities. We remain committed to not compromising our disciplined investment culture in this highly competitive market.



Outlook



ICG's strategy and operational focus will continue to increase diversification by asset class and geography. Our track record and a commitment to strong risk- aware investment performance gives our institutional clients confidence to place more money with ICG, providing a strong foundation for continued growth in assets under management and fee based revenue.



In a world of heightened geo-political uncertainty, our balance sheet is exposed to volatility of valuations but it is prudently financed by equity and debt. The long term nature of our fund management business provides stability of income and visibility of growing income streams.



¹ These are non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures. Please see the glossary on page 39 for further information.



Finance and operating review



Financial information enables management to monitor the performance of the business and inform decision making in support of delivering the Group's strategic objectives. The financial information prepared for, and reviewed by, management and the Board is on a non IFRS basis and therefore differs from the IFRS financial statements on pages 23 to 37.



The Group's profit before tax on an IFRS basis was above last year at £252.4m (2016: £158.8m), driven by a high level of capital gains increasing IC profits.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016



IFRS Internally IFRS Internally as reported as reported Income reported Adjustments adjusted reported Adjustments adjusted Statement £m £m £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance and (29.8) dividend income 204.2 174.4 207.3 (46.0) 161.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gains on (85.4) investments 286.8 201.4 137.7 (9.1) 128.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee and other 12.5 operating revenue 134.1 146.6 104.3 9.6 113.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 625.1 (102.7) 522.4 449.3 (45.5) 403.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs (153.4) 99.5 (53.9) (121.9) 76.0 (45.9) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impairments (25.3) (22.7) (48.0) (8.9) (30.5) (39.4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative 11.3 expenses (194.3) (183.0) (141.9) (1.0) (142.9) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 0.3 (0.3) - (17.8) 17.8 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before (14.9) tax 252.4 237.5 158.8 16.8 175.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



A full reconciliation between the internally reported financial information and the IFRS consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows is provided in note 7 to the financial statements. The adjustments can be summarised as follows:



Consolidated structured entities IFRS deems the Group to control funds where it can make significant decisions that can substantially affect the variable returns of investors. There are 12 credit funds and CLOs required to be consolidated under this definition of control. This has the impact of including the assets and liabilities of these funds in the consolidated statement of financial position and to recognise interest income and gains or losses on investments in the consolidated income statement.



The Group is not exposed to the liabilities and cannot access the assets of these entities except for the investment made by the Group into these structured funds. Financial information prepared for internal reporting purposes includes the fair value of the balance sheet investment in the statement of financial position, and includes the management fee and dividend income received from these entities in the income statement. This is consistent with the treatment of the CLOs for regulatory reporting purposes.



Other entities There are two entities, Nomura ICG KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited where the presentation in the IFRS financial statements is different to the internal reporting. The Group's 50% share of the revenue and costs from Nomura ICG KK are included on a line by line basis in the income statement for internal reporting purposes. These items are collapsed into a single line in the IFRS financial statements to reflect its status as a jointly controlled entity. For Questus Energy Pty Limited, the costs are included on a line by line basis in the income statement for internal reporting purposes whereas in the IFRS financial statements these are collapsed into a single line, administrative expenses, to reflect its status as a non-controlled entity.



Reclassification of income The Group invests in its European mezzanine, Asia Pacific mezzanine and North American Private Debt strategies either through a fund structure or directly into the underlying assets, depending on the fund. This impacts the presentation of the income statement for investments in debt instruments under IFRS. For those investments made directly the Group generates interest income and is subject to impairment risk, whereas for the investments made through a fund structure the income is recognised as a net gain on investment.



Regardless of the investment mechanics, the performance of the investment is reviewed and managed at an asset level. As such, internal financial information is presented on an asset by asset basis for all European mezzanine, Asia Pacific mezzanine and North American Private Debt strategies. This is presentational only and has no impact on the profit of the Group.



Other The Group excludes the fair value movement on derivatives from its internally reported numbers until such time as the derivative settles and is matched in the income statement against the item that was hedged.



In the prior year the increase in deferred consideration relating to the purchase of ICG Longbow and the impact of the Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) were excluded for internal reporting purposes.



The Board believes that presenting the financial information in this review on a non GAAP basis assists shareholders in assessing the delivery of the Group's strategy through its financial performance, consistent with the approach taken by management and the Board.



Non GAAP measures are denoted by ¹ throughout this review. The definition, and where appropriate, reconciliation to a GAAP measure, is included in the glossary on page 39.



Overview



The Group's adjusted profit before tax¹, when excluding the impact of the fair value charge on derivatives, was above last year at £237.5m (2016: £175.6m). This was driven by a high level of capital gains increasing IC profits. We continue to make strong operational progress in developing our fund management franchise, with higher management fee income from new and existing strategies contributing to higher FMC profits in the year.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016



Internally Fair value Internally Internally Fair value Internally reported charge on reported reported charge on reported Income unadjusted derivatives adjusted unadjusted derivatives adjusted Statement £m £m £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund - Management Company 74.0 74.0 61.2 - 61.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment 1.3 Company 162.2 163.5 97.1 17.3 114.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit 1.3 before tax 236.2 237.5 158.3 17.3 175.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax (34.9) - (34.9) (16.7) - (16.7) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit 1.3 after tax 201.3 202.6 141.6 17.3 158.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The adjusted profit of the IC and Group in the above table excludes the impact of the fair value charge on hedging derivatives of £1.3m (2016: £17.3m). Throughout this review all numbers are presented excluding this adjusting item, unless otherwise stated. The effective tax rate for the period at 15% (2016: 11%) is higher than the prior year due principally to the mix of jurisdictions in which capital gains were generated. The tax rate is lower than the standard corporation tax rate of 20%. This is principally due to the impact of differences in overseas tax rates where we invest directly into funds which are based offshore.



Based on the adjusted profit above, the Group generated an ROE¹ of 18.2% (2016: 12.9%), an increase on prior year reflecting lower shareholder funds following the £200m special dividend paid in August and strong capital gains. Capital gains of £201.4m (2016: £128.6m) have, as expected, benefited from the one off recycling of previously unrealised gains of £54.4m from reserves, primarily on the disposal of the remainder of AAS Link, and a robust level of unrealised capital gains arising from the year end mark to market review. The recycling of realised gains from reserves is an accounting requirement for pre 2011 equity assets. Excluding the recycled capital gains, ROE for the financial year was 13.3% which is more indicative of the performance for the new financial year and longer term trend. Adjusted earnings per share¹ for the period were 69.3p (2016: 48.1p).



The Group had net current assets¹ of £594.1m (2016: £229.8m) at the end of the year. The increase in net current assets is principally driven by the realisation of balance sheet assets increasing the year end cash balance.



Fund Management Company



In this review we have aligned the presentation of financial information with the four strategic asset classes in which we operate - corporate investments, capital market investments, real asset investments and secondary investments - to simplify and enhance the understanding of our financial performance. The principal difference between this classification and that previously adopted is that the Senior Debt Partners strategy falls within the corporate investments asset class whereas all other funds previously reported as credit funds fall within the capital market investments asset class. A reconciliation between the two presentations can be found on page 38 of this statement.



Assets under management



A key measure of the success of our strategy to generate value from our fund management business is our ability to grow assets under management. New AUM (inflows) is our best lead indicator to sustainable future fee streams and therefore increasing sustainable profits.



In the year to 31 March 2017, the net impact of fundraising and realisations saw third party AUM increased 13% to €21.8bn. AUM by strategic asset class is detailed below, where all figures are quoted in €m.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total Third party Capital Third AUM by Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Party strategic Investments Investments Investments Investments AUM asset class €m €m €m €m €m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 1 April 4,637 19,312 2016 10,431 3,305 939 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions 1,461 1,635 345 571 4,012 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (1,330) (249) (132) - (1,711) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX and other 243 148 (228) 41 204 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 6,171 21,817 2017 10,805 3,290 1,551 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change % 4% 33% 0% 65% 13% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Corporate Investments Corporate Investments third party funds under management have increased 4% to €10.8bn in the year as new AUM of €1,461m outstripped the realisations in our older funds. In the year we closed our third Asia Pacific fund at €614m, including a $200m commitment from the balance sheet and €189m of third party money raised during the financial year. This was below its target size as the slowdown in growth in China had an impact on the region. During the year Recovery Fund 2008 sold its remaining assets to a new secondary fund which is managed by the Group. The new fund raised commitments totalling €638m in the year. Additionally, we raised €351m from segregated mandates into our Senior Debt Partners strategy and €283m for our Australian Senior Loans Fund, the first third party money raised for this strategy.



Capital Market Investments Capital Market Investments third party funds under management have increased 33% to €6.2bn, with new third party AUM of €1,635m raised in the year, primarily from our CLO programme. During the year we completed four CLOs, two in Europe and two in the US, raising a total €1,567m, including €85m committed from the balance sheet to meet regulatory requirements, thereby further increasing the operating leverage of this strategy. We raised €153m across our other capital market investments strategies, including alternative credit and total credit.



Real Asset Investments Real Asset Investments third party funds under management have remained at €3.3bn, with new AUM of €345m raised in the year for our UK real estate fund, ICG Longbow Fund IV. The additional money raised in the current year has contributed to the fund reaching its maximum size of £1.0bn, including a £50m co-investment by the IC, and making it our second successive UK real estate fund to reach that milestone.



Secondary Investments Secondary Investments third party funds under management have increased 65% to €1.6bn, with new AUM of €571m raised in the period for our Strategic Secondaries strategy. A final close is expected shortly which would take the Fund above its target size of $1bn, including a $200m commitment from the balance sheet.



Fee earning AUM The investment rate for our Senior Debt Partners strategy, Real Estate funds and North American Private Debt Fund has a direct impact on FMC income as fees are charged on an invested capital basis. The total amount of third party capital deployed on behalf of the direct investment funds was £3.1bn in the year compared to £2.4bn in the last financial year. The direct investment funds are investing as follows, based on third party funds raised at 31 March 2017:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % invested % invested Assets in at at fund at Deals Strategic asset 31 March 31 March 31 March completed class Fund 2017 2016 2017 in year ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate ICG Europe Fund 40% 10% 8 5 Investments VI



Corporate North American 64% 46% 12 5 Investments Private Debt Fund



Corporate Senior Debt 64% 31% 23 9 Investments Partners II



Corporate Asia Pacific 44% 27% 4 1 Investments Fund III



Real Asset ICG Longbow 71% 42% 23 6 Investments Real Estate Fund IV



Secondary Strategic 26% 20% 3 1 Investments Secondaries -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The investment pace of our direct investment funds has resulted in fee earning AUM increasing 19% to €18.7bn since 1 April 2016 as detailed below.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total Third Capital Party Fee Third party Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Earning fee earning Investments Investments Investments Investments AUM AUM bridge €m €m €m €m €m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 1 April 4,637 15,757 2016 7,891 2,521 708 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions 2,311 1,635 564 571 5,081 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (1,721) (249) (242) - (2,212) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX and other 35 148 (176) 109 116 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 6,171 18,742 2017 8,516 2,667 1,388 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change % 8% 33% 6% 96% 19% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fee income Third party fee income¹ of £138.6m was 27% higher than the prior year driven by the investment of those funds that charge fees on invested capital, fees from our recently established secondaries strategy and the CLO issuance programme. Details of movements are shown below:



---------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 Change Fee income £m £m % ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Investments 78.2 70.0 12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Market Investments 23.7 17.7 34% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Real Asset Investments 21.9 19.1 15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Secondary Investments 14.8 2.1 n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total third party funds 138.6 108.9 27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------- IC management fee 18.1 18.4 (2%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 156.7 127.3 23% ----------------------------------------------------------------------



Third party fees include £9.8m of performance fees (2016: £14.0m), of which £8.5m (2016: £12.3m) related to Corporate Investments, as the realisation of assets from older vintages helped trigger performance hurdles. Performance fees are an integral recurring part of the fee income profile and profitability stream of the Group.



Third party fees are 78% denominated in Euros or US Dollars. The Group's policy is to hedge non Sterling fee income, to the extent that it is not matched by costs and is predictable. Therefore the impact of the devaluation of Sterling will be partially felt in both the 2017 and 2018 financial years. Total fee income included an £8.1m FX benefit in the year.



The weighted average fee rate¹, excluding performance fees, across our fee earning AUM is 0.91% (2016: 0.88%). This slight increase is due to Fund mix and reflects the impact of raising the higher fee earning Asia Pacific mezzanine and Strategic Secondaries funds during the year.



Dividend income Dividend receipts¹ of £23.2m (2016: £19.3m) are higher than prior year due to the increased number and improved performance of CLOs.



Operating expenses Operating expenses of the FMC were £105.7m (2016: £85.0m), including salaries and incentive scheme costs. The devaluation of Sterling has had a more immediate impact on the cost base where 15% of costs are Euro denominated and 16% US dollar denominated. Costs are £4.7m higher in the year due to FX.



Salaries were £39.0m (2016: £30.4m) as average headcount increased 11% from 215 to 238. This increase is directly related to investing in our capital market investments strategies, the ICG Enterprise Trust team and our operations infrastructure. Incentive scheme costs of £33.8m (2016: £24.5m) are higher as a consequence of strong performance. Other administrative costs have increased to £32.9m (2016: £30.1m) as a result of increased occupancy and IT costs in the current year and the full year impact of ICG Enterprise Trust's administrator costs.



The FMC operating margin¹ was 41.2%, down from 41.9% in the prior year, reflecting the increased operating costs detailed above. Investment Company



Balance sheet investments The balance sheet investment portfolio¹ decreased 5% in the year to £1,711.6m at 31 March 2017, as illustrated in the investment portfolio bridge below:



---------------------------------------------------------



£m --------------------------------------------------------- At 1 April 2016 1,798.0 --------------------------------------------------------- New and follow on investments 366.0 --------------------------------------------------------- Net transfer from current assets 36.8 --------------------------------------------------------- Accrued interest income 94.7 --------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (803.7) --------------------------------------------------------- Impairments (48.0) --------------------------------------------------------- Fair value gains 117.1 --------------------------------------------------------- FX and other 150.7 --------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 2017 1,711.6 ---------------------------------------------------------



Realisations comprise the return of £501.6m of principal, the crystallisation of £85.8m of rolled up interest and £216.3m of realised capital gains.



In the period £276.0m was invested alongside our corporate investments strategies for new and follow on investments. Of the remaining £90.0m, £67.9m was invested in CLOs in accordance with regulatory requirements and £20.6m in our strategic secondaries strategy.



The Sterling value of the portfolio increased by £146.4m due to FX movements. The portfolio is 43% Euro denominated and 32% US dollar denominated. Sterling denominated assets account only for 15% of the portfolio. The Group minimises the FX impact of non-sterling assets through asset/liability management and derivative transactions.



The balance sheet investment portfolio is weighted towards the higher returning asset classes as detailed below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at As at 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Return profile £m % of total £m % of total ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Investments 15-20% 1,120 66% 1,305 72% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Market 5-10% 333 19% 264 15% Investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Real Asset Investments c10% 107 6% 125 7% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Secondary Investments 15-20% 152 9% 104 6% ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total balance sheet 1,798 100% portfolio 1,712 100% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



In addition, £89.7m (2016: £182.6m) of current assets are held on the balance sheet with the intention of being transferred to third party funds once their fundraising is complete. The use of the balance sheet in this way enables our investment teams to continue to source attractive deals whilst a fund is being raised, and in turn facilitates the fundraising as potential investors can see the types of assets they will be investing in. At 31 March 2017, 86% of these assets related to our real estate and alternative credit strategies.



Investment income Investment income¹ of £360.8m represents the total income earned from the balance sheet portfolio in the year, analysed as follows:



----------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 Change Investment income £m £m % ----------------------------------------------------------- Interest income 144.7 126.0 15% ----------------------------------------------------------- Dividend and other income 14.7 21.4 (31%) ----------------------------------------------------------- Capital gains 201.4 128.6 57% ----------------------------------------------------------- 360.8 276.0 31% -----------------------------------------------------------



Interest income¹ was above the prior period due to an increase in interest bearing assets in our corporate investments and capital market investments strategies. Cash interest income has increased to 38% (2016: 30%) of the total as the growing US mezzanine and real estate portfolios are weighted towards cash pay interest.



Dividend income¹ was received from our real estate and senior debt funds. The prior year included a dividend from our secondaries investment in the Diamond Castle Partners 2014 LP fund.



Capital gains¹ were, as expected, particularly strong in the financial year as the income statement benefited from the delayed income statement recognition of £54.4m of capital gains recycled from reserves on realisation of the underlying assets. In addition, the valuation of the portfolio as at 31 March 2017 benefited from the strength in global stock markets and the improved performance across a large number of portfolio assets over the last 12 months.



Net realised capital gains¹ in the period were £235.3m (2016: £75.2m), of which £150.9m (2016: £51.2m) had been recognised previously as unrealised gains in the income statement with the remaining £84.4m (2016: £24.0m) recognised in the current year, including the recycling from reserves. Fair valuing the equity and warrants gave rise to a further £112.5m (2016: £144.4m) of unrealised gains in the current period. Of this, £117.0m (2016: £104.6m) is recognised in the income statement and a £4.5m unrealised loss in reserves (2016: £39.8m unrealised gain).



Interest expense Interest expense¹ of £53.9m was £8.0m higher than the prior period (2016: £45.9m), due to the increase in private placement debt and the FX impact of interest paid on non-Sterling borrowings.



Operating expenses Operating expenses of the IC¹ amounted to £77.3m (2016: £57.9m), of which incentive scheme costs of £54.2m (2016: £39.7m) were the largest component. The £14.5m increase is due to the cost of balance sheet carry, the Group's IC carry arrangement, increasing and a higher cash bonus accrued as a direct consequence of the high level of realisations in the year. Other staff and administrative costs were £23.1m compared to £18.2m last year, a £4.9m increase. This increase is due to an increase in business development costs, of which the largest component is related to the Australian senior loans strategy, and the amortisation on the ICG Enterprise Trust management contract.



Impairments During the period we took asset specific impairments¹ of £57.6m compared to £42.8m in the last financial year, with write backs of £9.6m (2016: £3.4m) resulting in net impairments of £48.0m (2016: £39.4m). This is broadly in line with our historic average of 2.5% of the opening IC portfolio.



Group cash flow and debt The balance sheet remains strong, with £970.8m of available cash and debt facilities at 31 March 2017. The movement in the Group's unutilised cash and debt facilities during the period is detailed as follows:



-------------------------------------------------------



£m ------------------------------------------------------- Headroom at 31 March 2016 781.3 ------------------------------------------------------- New bank facilities 91.0 ------------------------------------------------------- Bank facilities matured (150.0) ------------------------------------------------------- Reduction in bank facilities (142.9) ------------------------------------------------------- Increase in private placements 296.1 ------------------------------------------------------- Private placements matured (82.2) ------------------------------------------------------- Movement in cash 377.6 ------------------------------------------------------- Movement in drawn debt (253.0) ------------------------------------------------------- Other (including FX) 52.9 ------------------------------------------------------- Headroom at 31 March 2017 970.8 -------------------------------------------------------



Total drawn debt at 31 March 2017 was £1,119m compared to £866m at 31 March 2016, with unencumbered cash of £490m compared to £112m at 31 March 2016.



Cashflow Operating cash inflow¹ for the year was £657.3m (2016: £185.6m), reflecting that our operating model is highly cash generative, as analysed below:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash in from realisations 716.5 394.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash in from dividends 29.9 45.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash in from fees 148.9 86.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash in from cash interest 142.3 124.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash movement in current assets held in warehouse or - for syndication 153.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cash receipts 1,191.3 650.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash interest paid (53.0) (47.0) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash paid to purchase loans and investments (366.0) (247.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash movement in current assets held in warehouse or - (35.8) for syndication ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating expenses paid (115.0) (135.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cash paid (534.0) (465.0) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cash generated from operating activities 657.3 185.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This has been a particularly strong year for cash generation as the FMC has benefited from increased fees and a strong period of realisations from our balance sheet portfolio. Fundraising activities have also enabled current assets held on the balance sheet to be transferred to third party funds.



Capital position Shareholders' funds decreased by 6% to £1,172.6m (2016: £1,241.2m) in the year, principally due to the £200m special dividend paid during the year. Total debt to shareholders' funds (gearing¹) as at 31 March 2017 increased to 0.95x from 0.70x. Adjusted return on equity¹ of 18.2% is up 5.3% points from 31 March 2016.



Principal risks and uncertainties



Effective risk management provides the framework within which we can successfully deliver our strategic priorities.



Risk management is the responsibility of the Board and is integral to the ability of the Group to deliver on its strategic priorities. The Board is responsible for setting the risk culture of the Group and establishing and maintaining appropriate systems and controls to manage risk. A robust risk management framework has been implemented to support this.



The Group's risk management framework is overseen by the Risk Committee under delegation from the Board. The Risk Committee also considers the effectiveness of the internal control environment.



Identifying principal and emerging risks



The Risk Committee determines the principal risks through a consideration of the strategy and operating environment of the Group (top down review) and a detailed analysis of individual processes and procedures (bottom up review). The principal risks to the Group are identified and recommended to the Board by the Risk Committee.



The top down review focuses on identifying those risks that could threaten the business model, future performance, capital or liquidity of the business. In identifying risks, consideration is given to risks identified by other asset managers in the sector and relevant regulatory expectations and external developments. The review also considers emerging risks.



The bottom up assessment encompasses the identification, management and monitoring of risks in each area of the business. The infrastructure and in house distribution teams maintain detailed risk registers which are regularly reviewed, challenged and updated by the CRO and the Operational Risk Group (ORG). This review process ensures risk management responsibilities are embedded in the business' first line operations. In addition, the Group's Investment Committees provide oversight of risks related to the investment and fund management activities of the Group.



Executive responsibility for each principal risk is reviewed and agreed. The Board and the Risk Committee consider their appetite for risk across the business and establish the level of acceptable risk for each of the principal risks. Key risk indicators are set and these are monitored by the Risk Committee. The Risk Committee also considers any risk mitigation plans.



The Directors confirm that they have undertaken a robust assessment of principal risks in line with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code. There were no changes to the list of principal risks of the Group in the year.



Emerging risks are regularly considered to assess any potential impacts on the Group and to determine whether any actions are required. Emerging risks include the risks related to regulatory change and macroeconomic and political change which in the current year have included the UK's decision to leave the European Union.



The Group considers its principal risks across three categories:



1. Strategic and business risks - The risk of failing to deliver on our strategic objectives resulting in a negative impact on investment performance and Group profitability,



2. Market, credit and liquidity risk - The risk of an adverse impact on the Group due to market fluctuations, counterparty failure or having insufficient resources to meet financial obligations,



3. Operational risks - The risk of loss or missed opportunity, resulting from a regulatory or legislative failure or inadequate or failed internal processes, people or systems. Reputational risk is seen as an outcome of the principal risks materialising. Reputation and brand risk is carefully managed as part of the risk management framework.



Monitoring the effectiveness of controls



During the year, the Group further enhanced its processes for monitoring the effectiveness of material controls. Material controls have been defined as those critical to the management of the principal risks of the business. Additional reporting on the effectiveness of material controls is provided to the Board and Risk Committee to support the review of the effectiveness of controls in managing the principal risks.



The Board is provided with a number of risk reports which it uses to review the Group's risk management arrangements and internal controls. The reports enable the Board to make a cumulative assessment of the effectiveness with which internal controls are being managed or mitigated. As part of its review the Board considered whether the processes in place were sufficient to identify all material controls and confirmed that this was the case. The Board confirms that the Group's risk management and internal control systems are operating effectively and material controls operated effectively throughout the year.



+------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ |Principal risk |Impact |Key risk |Key controls |Movement in the |Focus for | | | |indicator |and |year |FY18 | | | | |mitigation | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ |Strategic and business risks | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 1. Loss or missed|Adverse |Deterioration|The Board |No change - |Political | | opportunity as|macroeconomic |of Group |regularly |During the year |uncertainty in | | a result of |conditions could|performance |receives |this risk has |Europe as a | | major external|reduce the |compared to |detailed market|remained |result of the | | change |opportunity to |plan. |reports, |elevated due to |negotiations | | (including |deploy capital |Impairment |reviewing the |ongoing |over the UK's | | macroeconomic,|and impair the |rate as a |latest |political |departure from | | regulatory, |ability of the |percentage of|developments in|uncertainty. |the European | | political |Group to |the opening |the Group's key|To mitigate the |Union | | and/or |effectively |loan book. |markets. |risk associated | | | competitive |manage its | |The Investment |with the UK's | | | impact) |portfolios, | |Committees |decision to | | | |reducing the | |receive ongoing|leave the | | | |value of future | |detailed and |European Union | | | |management fees,| |specific market|the Board | | | |investment | |reviews for |approved the | | | |income and | |each |establishment of| | | |performance | |investment. |a Luxembourg | | | |fees. | |The Board |licensed entity | | | |Adverse | |receives |to ensure the | | | |macroeconomic | |regular updates|Group maintains | | | |conditions could| |on regulatory |access to | | | |also reduce | |developments. |European Union | | | |demand from | | |investors. | | | |investors for | | | | | | |the Group's | | | | | | |funds. | | | | | | |Adverse | | | | | | |regulatory | | | | | | |change could | | | | | | |impact on the | | | | | | |ability of | | | | | | |the Group to | | | | | | |deploy capital | | | | | | |or could reduce | | | | | | |the demand | | | | | | |from investors | | | | | | |for the Group's | | | | | | |funds. | | | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 2. Failure to |Failure to |Performance |The Group has |No change - |Maintaining | | maintain |maintain |of fund |disciplined |There have been |investment | | acceptable |acceptable |portfolio |investment |no material |discipline | | relative |relative |companies. |policies, and |changes in |Managing | | investment |performance in |Performance |all investments|the Group's |conflict of | | performance |the funds may |of certain |are selected |investment |interests | | |result in a |funds |and regularly |markets during |resulting from | | |failure to raise|compared to |monitored by |the year which |funds | | |new funds, |benchmark. |the Group's |would lead the |structured to | | |reducing the |Impairment |Investment |Board to |pay fees on | | |Group's long |rate as a |Committees. |consider that |invested | | |term income and |percentage of|Disciplined |this risk has |capital | | |ability to |the opening |credit |changed. | | | |invest in future|loan book. |procedures are | | | | |growth. | |applied both | | | | |Investors in | |before and | | | | |open ended funds| |during the | | | | |may reduce or | |period of | | | | |cancel their | |investment. The| | | | |commitments, | |Group limits | | | | |reducing AUM and| |the extent of | | | | |fund management | |credit risk by | | | | |fees. | |diversifying | | | | |In the short | |its portfolio | | | | |term, fund | |assets by | | | | |underperformance| |sector, | | | | |may result in | |size and | | | | |lower | |geography. | | | | |performance fees| |Continued focus| | | | |in the FMC. For | |by senior | | | | |the IC this may | |management and | | | | |result in a | |executives | | | | |lower return on | |ensures maximum| | | | |assets as the IC| |recovery is | | | | |is exposed to | |achieved. | | | | |credit risk | | | | | | |through its co- | | | | | | |investments | | | | | | |with, and its | | | | | | |investments in, | | | | | | |funds. | | | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 3. Failure to |A failure to |Forecast fund|The Group has |No change - |Maintaining | | raise new |raise new funds |inflows. |built dedicated|Investor |discipline on | | third party |would reduce the| |fundraising and|sentiment |fees and terms | | funds |Group's long | |scalable |remains |Diversification| | |term income and | |infrastructure |supportive of |of risk by | | |ability to | |teams to grow |the Group's |selectively | | |launch new | |and diversify |strategies but |expanding the | | |strategies. | |its |the fundraising |portfolio of | | | | |institutional |environment is |investment | | | | |client base by |highly |strategies | | | | |geography and |competitive. | | | | | |type. |During the year | | | | | |The Group has |the Group has | | | | | |expanded its |delivered on | | | | | |product |its target for | | | | | |portfolio to |raising third | | | | | |address a range|party funds. | | | | | |of investor | | | | | | |requirements | | | | | | |and continues | | | | | | |to build a | | | | | | |strong product | | | | | | |pipeline. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 4. Failure to |Failure to |The |The rate of |Increased - |Maintaining | | deploy |deploy capital |proportion of|investment is |Competition for |investment | | committed |reduces the |a fund's |kept under |new investment |discipline | | capital in a |value of future |capital |review by the |opportunities is| | | timely manner |management fees,|forecast to |Investment |high and this, | | | |investment |be available |Committees and |together with | | | |income and |for |senior |sustained high | | | |performance |investment in|management to |asset | | | |fees. |the final |ensure |prices, puts the| | | | |year of the |acceptable |deployment of | | | | |investment |levels |funds in | | | | |period. |are maintained |line with | | | | | |in current |expectations at | | | | | |market |risk. | | | | | |conditions. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ |Market, credit and liquidity risks | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 5. Loss as a |Volatility in |Value of net |The Group has a|No change - |Market | | result of |currency and |unhedged |policy which |During the year |volatility as a| | adverse market|interest rates |assets. |seeks to ensure|the Group has |result of | | fluctuations |leads to changes|Percentage of|that any non |applied its |political | | arising |in the value of |loan book |Sterling |hedging policy |uncertainties, | | primarily from|the assets and |unhedged. |income, |consistently. |including the | | exposure to |liabilities of | |expenditure, | |impact of the | | interest rates|the Group and, | |assets and | |negotiations | | and foreign |to the extent | |liabilities are| |over the UK's | | exchange rates|that these are | |appropriately | |departure from | | |unhedged, will | |hedged and that| |the European | | |impact on the | |the residual | |Union | | |financial | |exposure to | | | | |performance of | |market risk is | | | | |the Group. | |managed to | | | | |Volatility in | |minimise short | | | | |currency and | |term volatility| | | | |interest rates | |in the | | | | |may impact on | |financial | | | | |fund performance| |results of the | | | | |which may result| |Group. This is | | | | |in a failure to | |reviewed | | | | |raise new funds,| |annually. | | | | |reducing the | |Currency and | | | | |Group's long | |interest rate | | | | |term income and | |exposures are | | | | |ability to | |reported | | | | |invest in future| |monthly and | | | | |growth. | |reviewed by the| | | | | | |Group's | | | | | | |Treasury | | | | | | |Committee. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 6. Loss as a |The Group uses |Counterparty |The Group has a|No change - |Ongoing | | result of |derivatives to |exposure |policy which |During the year |monitoring of | | exposure to a |hedge market |relative |seeks to ensure|the Group has |counterparty | | failed |risk on its |to trading |that any |applied its |exposures | | counterparty |balance sheet. |limits. |counterparty |policy to manage| | | |By entering into| |exposures are |counterparty | | | |these | |managed within |credit risk | | | |derivatives the | |levels agreed |consistently. | | | |Group is exposed| |with the Board.| | | | |to counterparty | |This is | | | | |credit risk. | |reviewed | | | | |The Group's | |annually. | | | | |counterparties | |Actual | | | | |are national or | |counterparty | | | | |multinational | |exposures are | | | | |banks. | |reported | | | | |Should a | |monthly and | | | | |financial | |reviewed by the| | | | |counterparty of | |Group's | | | | |the Group fail | |Treasury | | | | |the Group | |Committee. | | | | |would be exposed| | | | | | |to loss. | | | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 7. Failure to |An ongoing |Forecast |The Group has a|No change - |Balance sheet | | meet the |failure to |breach of |policy which |During the year |efficiency | | Group's |refinance its |financing |seeks to ensure|the Group issued|Regulatory | | financial |liabilities |principles. |that debt |new debt into |capital | | obligations as|could result in | |funding is |the US private |requirements | | they fall due |the Group | |obtained from |placement | | | |failing to meet | |diversified |market, | | | |its payment | |sources and |extending the | | | |obligations as | |that the |weighted average| | | |they fall due. | |repayment |life of its debt| | | |As a result the | |profile is |facilities. | | | |Group would not | |managed to |Following the | | | |be a going | |minimise |payment of the | | | |concern. | |material |£200m special | | | | | |repayment |dividend the | | | | | |events. The |Group's gearing | | | | | |profile of the |has remained | | | | | |debt facilities|within its | | | | | |available to |target range. | | | | | |the Group is | | | | | | |reviewed | | | | | | |frequently by | | | | | | |the Treasury | | | | | | |Committee. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ |Operational risks | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 8. Loss of a 'key|Breach of any |Loss of a key|The Group |Increased - |Managing the | | person' and |'Key Man' clause|man on a |rewards its |There was no |impact of the | | inability to |could result in |material |investment |significant |UK's departure | | recruit into |the Group having|fund. |professionals |impact in the |from the | | key roles |to stop making | |and other key |year as a result|European Union | | |investments for | |employees in |of the loss of |on our | | |the relevant | |line with |any employee. |workforce | | |fund or may | |market |The decision of |Continued focus| | |impair the | |practice. |the Chief |on succession | | |ability of the | |Senior |Executive to |planning | | |Group to raise | |investment |stand down from | | | |new funds if not| |professionals |his executive | | | |resolved in a | |typically |responsibilities| | | |timely manner. | |receive long |at the AGM will | | | |Loss of a key | |term incentives|not result in | | | |employee from | |and are able to|the breach of a | | | |the Group's fund| |participate in |Key Man clause. | | | |management | |carried |However, the | | | |business or a | |interest. The |risk of a breach| | | |critical | |Group |is temporarily | | | |infrastructure | |periodically |increased until | | | |role could | |engages |additional Key | | | |impair the | |external |Man nominations | | | |Group's ability | |consultants to |are approved by | | | |to deliver its | |benchmark the |investors. | | | |strategic | |rewards offered| | | | |objectives as | |by the Group to| | | | |planned if that | |ensure they | | | | |role is not | |remain | | | | |filled in a | |attractive and | | | | |timely manner. | |competitive. | | | | | | |The Group has | | | | | | |succession | | | | | | |plans in place | | | | | | |for key | | | | | | |employees. | | | | | | |These are | | | | | | |reviewed by the| | | | | | |Board. | | | | | | |The Group has | | | | | | |an appraisal | | | | | | |and development| | | | | | |process for all| | | | | | |its employees | | | | | | |to ensure that | | | | | | |individuals | | | | | | |remain | | | | | | |sufficiently | | | | | | |motivated and | | | | | | |appropriately | | | | | | |competent to | | | | | | |ensure the | | | | | | |ongoing | | | | | | |operation | | | | | | |and development| | | | | | |of the | | | | | | |business. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 9. Negative |The Group's |Any material |The Group has a|No change - |Senior Managers| | financial or |ability to raise|breach of |governance |During the year |and | | reputational |new funds and |regulations. |structure in |the Group has |Certification | | impact arising|operate its fund|Other |place, |continued to |Regime for | | from |management |legislative |supported by a |enhance its |Asset Managers | | regulatory or |business would |failure. |risk framework |processes and |MiFID II | | legislative |be impaired as a| |that allows for|controls in |General Data | | failing |result of a | |the |order to remain |Protection | | |regulatory or | |identification,|compliant with |Regulation | | |legislative | |control and |current and | | | |failing. | |mitigation of |expected | | | | | |material risks |legislation. | | | | | |resulting from |There are no | | | | | |the |regulatory or | | | | | |geographical |business | | | | | |and product |developments | | | | | |diversity of |which have | | | | | |the Group. The |resulted in | | | | | |adequacy of the|an increased | | | | | |systems and |risk to the | | | | | |controls the |Group. | | | | | |Group has in | | | | | | |place to comply| | | | | | |with the | | | | | | |regulations and| | | | | | |to mitigate the| | | | | | |risks that | | | | | | |these represent| | | | | | |is periodically| | | | | | |assessed. This | | | | | | |includes a | | | | | | |tailored | | | | | | |compliance | | | | | | |monitoring | | | | | | |programme that | | | | | | |specifically | | | | | | |addresses | | | | | | |regulatory and | | | | | | |reputational | | | | | | |risks. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 10. Technology/ |The Group's |Any material |Application of |Increased - The |Enhancement of | | information |ability to |breach or |the Group's |ongoing |business | | security |deliver on its |severe |information |evolution of |continuity | | inadequate or|strategic |disruption |security |external threats|planning and | | fails to |objectives |due to |policies is |has resulted in |disaster | | adapt to |relies on |systems |supported by a |an increase in |recovery | | changing |technology and |failure. |governance |risk to the |Continued focus| | business |information |Any material |structure and a|Group. In |on | | requirements |security which |loss or |risk framework |response, the |cybersecurity | | and/or |adapts to |reputational |that allows for|Group has |threats | | external |changing |damage |the |continued to | | | threats |business demands|arising from |identification,|improve its | | | |and external |external |control and |systems and | | | |threats. |threats. |mitigation of |controls to | | | |Failure to | |technology |identify and | | | |deliver an | |risks. The |manage | | | |appropriate | |adequacy of the|technology and | | | |technology | |systems and |information | | | |platform may | |controls the |security risks. | | | |impact the | |Group has in | | | | |Group's | |place to | | | | |reputation, its | |mitigate the | | | | |ability to raise| |technology | | | | |new funds and | |risks is | | | | |operate its fund| |continuously | | | | |management | |monitored | | | | |business. | |and subject to | | | | | | |regular | | | | | | |testing. The | | | | | | |effectiveness | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | |framework | | | | | | |is periodically| | | | | | |assessed. | | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+ | 11. Loss or |The Group's |Any failure |Control |No change - |Oversight of | | missed |ability to raise|of business |procedures are |There were no |third party | | opportunities|new funds and |process |in place to |significant |service | | arising from |operate its fund|resulting in |ensure that key|business |providers | | failure of |management |significant |business |process failures| | | key business |business would |business |processes are |during the year.| | | processes, |be impaired as a|disruption, |identified, | | | | including |result of the |financial or |documented and | | | | third party |failure of key |reputational |monitored. | | | | supplier |business |damage. |Third party | | | | management, |processes. | |suppliers are | | | | valuation | | |subject to | | | | and external | | |robust | | | | reporting | | |selection | | | | | | |process and | | | | | | |performance is | | | | | | |monitored | | | | | | |against agreed | | | | | | |service levels | | | | | | |with exceptions| | | | | | |reported and | | | | | | |escalated as | | | | | | |appropriate. | | | | | | |The | | | | | | |effectiveness | | | | | | |of the control | | | | | | |framework for | | | | | | |key business | | | | | | |processes is | | | | | | |reviewed by the| | | | | | |Risk Committee.| | | +------------------+----------------+-------------+---------------+----------------+---------------+



Responsibility statement



The responsibility statement below has been prepared in connection with the Company's full annual report for the year ending 31 March 2017. Certain parts thereof are not included within this announcement.



We confirm to the best of our knowledge:



* the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and



* the management report, which is incorporated into the directors' report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face. This responsibility statement was approved by the Board of Directors on 24 May 2017 and is signed on its behalf by:



Christophe Evain Philip Keller



CEO CFOO



Consolidated Income Statement



For the year ended 31 March 2017



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance and dividend income 204.2 207.3



Gains on investments 286.8 137.7



Fee and other operating income 134.1 104.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 625.1 449.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs (153.4) (121.9)



Impairments (25.3) (8.9)



Administrative expenses (194.3) (141.9)



Change in deferred consideration estimate - (17.8)



Share of results of joint ventures accounted - for using equity method 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 252.4 158.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax charge (34.2) (20.2) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the year 218.2 138.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity holders of the parent 217.8 138.6



Non controlling interests 0.4 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 218.2 138.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share 74.5p 41.9p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share 74.5p 41.9p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



All activities represent continuing operations.



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the year ended 31 March 2017



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the year 218.2 138.6



Available for sale financial assets:



(Losses)/gains arising in the year which may be (2.6) 42.6 reclassified to profit or loss in future periods



Reclassification adjustment for net gains (18.0) recycled to profit (45.7)



Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 23.0 9.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (25.3) 34.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax on items taken directly to or transferred from equity 6.3 (2.4) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year (19.0) 31.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the year 199.2 170.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



As at 31 March 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current assets



Intangible assets 20.7 23.6



Property, plant and equipment 9.2 8.1



Financial assets: loans, investments and warrants 4,886.7 3,715.9



Derivative financial assets 6.4 3.3



Deferred tax asset 0.3 0.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4,923.3 3,751.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets



Trade and other receivables 208.3 216.4



Financial assets: loans and investments 89.7 182.6



Derivative financial assets 40.3 28.3



Current tax debtor 33.7 15.1



Cash and cash equivalents 780.9 182.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,152.9 624.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 6,076.2 4,376.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity and reserves



Called up share capital 77.1 77.0



Share premium account 179.0 177.6



Capital redemption reserve 5.0 5.0



Own shares reserve (82.2) (77.0)



Other reserves 66.5 95.5



Retained earnings 927.2 963.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,172.6 1,241.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non controlling interest 0.7 0.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 1,173.3 1,242.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current liabilities



Provisions 1.3 2.0



Financial liabilities 4,304.9 2,674.2



Derivative financial liabilities 33.6 31.6



Deferred tax liabilities 77.0 51.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4,416.8 2,758.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities



Provisions 0.7 0.7



Trade and other payables 464.8 233.4



Financial liabilities - 106.6



Current tax creditor 14.0 5.1



Derivative financial liabilities 6.6 29.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 486.1 375.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 4,902.9 3,134.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 6,076.2 4,376.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the year ended 31 March 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities



Interest received 232.4 206.3



Fees received 140.4 77.9



Dividends received 158.5 28.4



Interest paid (149.4) (95.3)



Payments to suppliers and employees (135.9) (141.2)



Net proceeds from/(purchase of) current 153.7 (35.8) financial assets



Purchase of loans and investments (2,344.6) (1,378.3)



Recoveries on previously impaired assets - 1.7



Proceeds from sale of loans and investments - 1,070.0 1,034.1 principal



Proceeds from sale of loans and investments - 797.4 66.6 gains on investments ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in operations (77.5) (235.6)



Taxes paid (7.7) (3.9) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in operating activities (85.2) (239.5) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4.1) (4.2)



Purchase of intangible assets - (18.3)



Loss of control of subsidiary - (9.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (4.1) (31.6) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities



Dividends paid (270.9) (378.2)



Increase in long term borrowings 1,931.1 679.1



Repayment of long term borrowings (807.9) (183.1)



Net cash outflow from derivative contracts (150.2) (40.5)



Purchase of remaining 49% of Longbow Real Estate (41.7) Capital LLP -



Purchase of own shares (23.6) (27.4)



Proceeds on issue of shares 1.5 3.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated from financing activities 638.3 53.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net increase/(decrease) in cash 549.0 (217.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 182.5 391.9



Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 49.4 8.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash and cash equivalents at end of year 780.9 182.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity



For the year ended 31 March 2017



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Capital based Available Non Share Share redemption payments for sale Own Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve shares earnings Total interest equity £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 1 77.0 177.6 5.0 43.6 51.9 (77.0) 963.1 1,241.2 0.9 1,242.1 April 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the - - - - - - 217.8 217.8 0.4 218.2 year



Available for - - - - (48.3) - - (48.3) - (48.3) sale financial assets



Exchange - - - - - - 23.0 23.0 - 23.0 differences on translation of foreign operations



Tax on items - - - (2.8) 9.1 - - 6.3 - 6.3 taken directly to or transferred from equity --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total - - - (2.8) (39.2) - 240.8 198.8 0.4 199.2 comprehensive income for the year --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Movement in - - - - - - 0.6 0.6 (0.6) - control of subsidiary



Own shares - - - - - (23.7) - (23.7) - (23.7) acquired in the year



Options/awards 0.1 1.4 - (12.1) - 18.5 (6.4) 1.5 - 1.5 exercised



Credit for - - - 25.1 - - - 25.1 - 25.1 equity settled share schemes



Dividends paid - - - - - - (270.9) (270.9) - (270.9) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 31 77.1 179.0 5.0 53.8 12.7 (82.2) 927.2 1,172.6 0.7 1,173.3 March 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Capital based Available Non Share Share redemption payments for sale Own Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve shares earnings Total interest equity £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 1 80.6 674.3 1.4 45.8 32.5 (162.0) 783.8 1,456.4 2.2 1,458.6 April 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the - - - - - - 138.6 138.6 - 138.6 year



Available for - - - - 24.6 - - 24.6 - 24.6 sale financial assets



Exchange - - - - - - 9.5 9.5 - 9.5 differences on translation of foreign operations



Tax on items - - - 2.8 (5.2) - - (2.4) - (2.4) taken directly to or transferred from equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total - - - 2.8 19.4 - 148.1 170.3 - 170.3 comprehensive income for the year ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss of - - - - - - (13.4) (13.4) (1.3) (14.7) control of subsidiary



Movement in - - - - - - 10.2 10.2 - 10.2 control of subsidiary



Own shares - - - - - (24.7) - (24.7) - (24.7) acquired in the year



Options/awards - 3.3 - (22.3) - 30.4 (8.1) 3.3 - 3.3 exercised



Credit for - - - 17.3 - - - 17.3 - 17.3 equity settled share schemes



Reduction in - (500.0) - - - - 500.0 - - - share premium



Cancellation (3.6) - 3.6 - - 79.3 (79.3) - - - of shares



Dividends paid - - - - - - (378.2) (378.2) - (378.2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance at 31 77.0 177.6 5.0 43.6 51.9 (77.0) 963.1 1,241.2 0.9 1,242.1 March 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements



For the year ended 31 March 2017



1. Basis of preparation



The financial information set out in the announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the years ended 31 March 2017 or 2016. The financial information for the years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016 is derived from the statutory accounts for those years. The statutory accounts for 2016 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2017 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies following the Company's Annual General Meeting. The auditors reported on those accounts; their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under s498(2) or (3) Companies Act 2006.



While the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRSs. The Company expects to publish full financial statements that comply with IFRSs in June 2017.



2. Business segments



For management purposes, the Group is currently organised into the Fund Management Company (FMC) and the Investment Company (IC). Segment information about these businesses is presented below and is reviewed by the Executive Committee.



The Group reports the profit of the FMC separately from the profits generated by the IC. The FMC is defined as the operating unit and as such incurs the majority of the Group's costs, including the cost of the investment network, i.e. the Investment Executives and the local offices, as well as the cost of most support functions, primarily information technology, human resources and marketing. In the current period external fee income has been shown by strategic asset class and interest income and interest expense have been shown separately whereas previously these were disclosed as net interest income. The prior periods have been restated to reflect these changes.



The IC is charged a management fee of 1% of the carrying value of the average investment portfolio by the FMC and this is shown below as fee income. The costs of finance, treasury and portfolio administration teams, and the costs related to being a listed entity, are allocated to the IC. The remuneration of the Executive Directors is allocated equally to the FMC and the IC.



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



Analysis of income and profit before tax as internally reported



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Total Year ended 31 Investments Investments Investments Investments FMC IC Total March 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External fee 78.2 23.7 21.9 14.8 138.6 - 138.6 income



Inter- 12.7 2.1 1.7 1.6 18.1 (18.1) - segmental fee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund 90.9 25.8 23.6 16.4 156.7 (18.1) 138.6 management fee income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - 8.0 8.0 operating income



Gains on - 201.4 201.4 investments



Interest (0.2) 144.7 144.5 income



Dividend 23.2 6.7 29.9 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 179.7 342.7 522.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest - (53.9) (53.9) expense



Net fair value - (1.3) (1.3) loss on derivatives



Impairment - (48.0) (48.0)



Staff costs (39.0) (14.4) (53.4)



Incentive (33.8) (54.2) (88.0) scheme costs



Other (32.9) (8.7) (41.6) administrative expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 74.0 162.2 236.2 tax --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Total Year ended 31 Investments Investments Investments Investments FMC IC Total March 2016 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External fee 70.0 17.7 19.1 2.1 108.9 - 108.9 income



Inter- 13.5 2.0 1.7 1.2 18.4 (18.4) - segmental fee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund 83.5 19.7 20.8 3.3 127.3 (18.4) 108.9 management fee income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - 5.0 5.0 operating income



Gains on - 128.6 128.6 investments



Interest (0.4) 126.0 125.6 income



Dividend 19.3 16.4 35.7 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 146.2 257.6 403.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest - (45.9) (45.9) expense



Net fair value - (17.3) (17.3) loss on derivatives



Impairment - (39.4) (39.4)



Staff costs (30.4) (8.8) (39.2)



Incentive (24.5) (39.7) (64.2) scheme costs



Other (30.1) (9.4) (39.5) administrative expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 61.2 97.1 158.3 tax --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



Reconciliation of financial statements reported to the Executive Committee to the position reported under IFRS



Included in the table below are statutory adjustments made to the Investment Company for the following:



For internal reporting purposes the interest earned and impairments charged on assets where the Group co-invests in funds (ICG Europe Fund V, ICG Europe Fund VI, ICG Asia Pacific Fund III and ICG North America Private Debt Fund) and where the investment is in a fund where the underlying assets are interest bearing (real estate, liquid credit and senior debt funds) is presented within interest income/impairments whereas under IFRS it is included within the value of the investment/dividends.



The structured entities controlled by the Group are presented as fair value investments for internal reporting purposes, whereas the statutory financial statements present these entities on a fully consolidated basis.



Other adjustments relate to the joint venture investment in Nomura ICG KK which is presented internally on a proportional consolidation basis, whereas it is equity accounted under IFRS and Questus Energy Pty Limited where the costs are included on a line by line basis in the income statement for internal reporting purposes whereas in the IFRS financial statements these are collapsed into a single line, administrative expenses, to reflect its status as a non-controlled entity. In the prior year the one off impacts of the change to the Longbow deferred consideration estimate and EBT settlement were excluded for internal reporting purposes.



Consolidated Income Statement



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of Year interest ended to Consolidated 31 Internally dividends structured Other Total Financial March reported and gains entities adjustments adjustments statements 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund 138.6 - (15.0) (0.9) (15.9) 122.7 management fee income



Other 8.0 - 3.4 - 3.4 11.4 operating income



Gains on 201.4 51.3 34.6 (0.5) 85.4 286.8 investments



Interest 144.5 (77.3) 130.6 - 53.3 197.8 income



Dividend 29.9 3.3 (26.8) - (23.5) 6.4 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 522.4 (22.7) 126.8 (1.4) 102.7 625.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share of - - - 0.3 0.3 0.3 results of joint venture accounted for using equity method



Interest (53.9) - (99.0) - (99.0) (152.9) expense



Net fair value (1.3) - 0.8 - 0.8 (0.5) loss/(gain) on derivatives



Impairment (48.0) 22.7 - - 22.7 (25.3)



Staff costs (53.4) - - 2.1 2.1 (51.3)



Incentive (88.0) - - - - (88.0) scheme costs



Other (41.6) - (12.0) (1.4) (13.4) (55.0) administrative expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 236.2 - 16.6 (0.4) 16.2 252.4 tax --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2016



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year Reclass ended of Consolidated Longbow 31 Internally interest structured deferred EBT Other Total Financial March reported to gains entities consideration settlement adjustments adjustments statements 2016 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund 108.9 - (9.9) - - (0.7) (10.6) 98.3 management fee income



Other 5.0 - 1.0 - - - 1.0 6.0 operating income



Gains on 128.6 (6.0) 15.5 - - (0.4) 9.1 137.7 investments



Interest 125.6 (24.5) 87.8 - - - 63.3 188.9 income



Dividend 35.7 - (17.3) - - - (17.3) 18.4 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 403.8 (30.5) 77.1 - - (1.1) 45.5 449.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest (45.9) - (57.7) - - - (57.7) (103.6) expense



Net fair value (17.3) - (1.0) - - - (1.0) (18.3) loss on derivatives



Impairment (39.4) 30.5 - - - - 30.5 (8.9)



Staff costs (39.2) - - - - 0.4 0.4 (38.8)



Incentive (64.2) - - - - - - (64.2) scheme costs



Other (39.5) - (2.2) - 2.3 0.5 0.6 (38.9) administrative expenses



Change in - - - (17.8) - - (17.8) (17.8) deferred consideration estimate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before 158.3 - 16.2 (17.8) 2.3 (0.2) 0.5 158.8 tax --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Employee Benefit Trust



In the prior year the Group utilised £1.3m of a £3.6m accrual held on the balance sheet as at 31 March 2015 in relation to a claim for taxes in respect of the Employee Benefit Trust (EBT), with the remaining £2.3m released to the income statement.



Longbow Deferred Consideration In the prior year, the Group acquired the remaining 49% of Longbow Real Estate Capital LLP, thereby giving it 100% of the equity of the UK real estate debt specialist. The final deferred consideration amount was calculated at £41.7m following the outstanding success of this business, resulting in a £17.8m increase to the original estimate. This was recognised through the income statement.



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of Consolidated Internally interest structured Other Total Financial 31 March reported to gains entities adjustments adjustments Statements 2017 £m £m £m £m £m £m --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current 1,711.6 1.1 3,172.7 1.3 3,175.1 4,886.7 financial assets



Other non 36.6 - - - - 36.6 current assets



Cash 490.3 - 293.5 (2.9) 290.6 780.9



Current 89.7 - - - - 89.7 financial assets



Other 172.9 (1.1) 111.9 (1.4) 109.4 282.3 current assets --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,501.1 - 3,578.1 (3.0) 3,575.1 6,076.2 assets --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current 1,121.5 - 3,183.4 - 3,183.4 4,304.9 financial liabilities



Other non 106.5 - 5.4 - 5.4 111.9 current liabilities



Other 158.8 - 329.8 (2.5) 327.3 486.1 current liabilities --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,386.8 - 3,518.6 (2.5) 3,516.1 4,902.9 liabilities --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 1,114.3 - 59.5 (0.5) 59.0 1,173.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,501.1 - 3,578.1 (3.0) 3,575.1 6,076.2 equity and liabilities ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of Consolidated Internally interest structured Other Total Financial 31 March reported to gains entities adjustments adjustments Statements 2016 £m £m £m £m £m £m --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current financial 1,798.0 (2.9) 1,919.7 1,917.9 3,715.9 assets 1.1



Other non current 34.1 - 1.3 1.3 35.4 assets -



Cash 112.7 - 72.2 (2.4) 69.8 182.5



Current - financial 182.6 - - - 182.6 assets



Other current 202.8 2.9 55.1 57.0 259.8 assets (1.0) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,330.2 - 2,048.3 2,046.0 4,376.2 assets (2.3) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non current financial 761.2 - 1,913.0 1,913.0 2,674.2 liabilities -



Other non current 84.6 - - - 84.6 liabilities -



Current - financial 106.6 - - - 106.6 liabilities



Other current 161.7 - 93.8 107.0 268.7 liabilities 13.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,114.1 - 2,006.8 2,020.0 3,134.1 liabilities 13.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity 1,216.1 - 41.5 (15.5) 26.0 1,242.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and 2,330.2 - 2,048.3 2,046.0 4,376.2 liabilities (2.3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclass of dividends Consolidated Internally from structured Other Financial reported realisations entities adjustments Statements 31 March 2017 £m £m £m £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest, fees and 321.0 122.4 87.9 - 531.3 dividends received



Interest paid (53.0) - (96.4) - (149.4)



Net proceeds from 153.7 - - - 153.7 current financial assets



Purchase of loans (366.0) - (1,978.6) - (2,344.6) and investments



Cash in from 716.5 (122.4) 1,273.3 - 1,867.4 realisations



Other operating (115.0) - (20.8) (0.1) (135.9) expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated 657.2 - (734.6) (0.1) (77.5) from/(used in) operating activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Taxes paid (7.7) - - - (7.7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated 649.5 - (734.6) (0.1) (85.2) from/(used in) operating activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in - - - investing activities (4.1) (4.1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends paid (270.9) - - - (270.9)



Net increase in - - long-term borrowings 181.4 941.8 1,123.2



Net cash flow from (132.1) - (18.1) - (150.2) derivatives



Purchase of (41.7) - - - (41.7) remaining 49% of Longbow Real Estate Capital LLP



Purchase of own (23.6) - - - (23.6) shares



Proceeds on issue 1.5 - - - 1.5 of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used (285.4) - 923.7 - 638.3 in)/generated from financing activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net 360.0 - 189.1 (0.1) 549.0 increase/(decrease) in cash -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash 112.7 - 72.2 (2.4) 182.5 equivalent at beginning of year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX impact on cash 17.6 - 32.2 (0.4) 49.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash 490.3 - 293.5 (2.9) 780.9 equivalent at end of year --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Internally structured Other Financial reported entities adjustments Statements 31 March 2016 £m £m £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest, fees and 256.3 58.8 (2.5) 312.6 dividends received



Interest paid (47.0) (48.3) - (95.3)



Net purchase of (35.8) - - (35.8) current financial assets



Purchase of loans (247.1) (1,131.2) - (1,378.3) and investments



Cash in from 394.3 708.1 - 1,102.4 realisations



Other operating (140.3) (2.3) 1.4 (141.2) expenses ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated 180.4 (414.9) (1.1) (235.6) from/(used in) operating activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Taxes paid (3.9) - - (3.9) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash generated 176.5 (414.9) (1.1) (239.5) from/(used in) operating activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in (22.5) (9.1) - (31.6) investing activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends paid (378.2) - - (378.2)



Net increase in 131.1 364.9 - 496.0 long-term borrowings



Net cash flow from (52.5) 12.0 - (40.5) derivatives



Purchase of own (27.4) - - (27.4) shares



Proceeds on issue 3.4 - - 3.4 of shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used (323.6) 376.9 - 53.3 in)/generated from financing activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net decrease in (169.6) (47.1) (1.1) (217.8) cash ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash 278.5 115.3 (1.9) 391.9 equivalent at beginning of year ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX impact on cash 3.8 4.0 0.6 8.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash 112.7 72.2 (2.4) 182.5 equivalent at end of year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



3. Dividends The proposed final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017 is 19.5 pence per share (2016: 15.8 pence per share), which will amount to £54.7m (2016: £49.9m).



Of the £70.9m (2016: £78.2m) of ordinary dividends paid during the year, £1.2m were reinvested under the dividend reinvestment plan that was offered to shareholders (2016: £1.1m). In addition, a special dividend of £200m was paid in August 2016, which amounted to 63.4 pence per share (2016: a special dividend of £300m was paid in July 2015, which amounted to 82.6 pence per share).



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



4. Earnings per share



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2017 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share being net profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent 217.8 138.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 292,255,497 330,685,568



Effect of dilutive potential ordinary share options 13,654 42,077 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted earnings per share 292,269,151 330,727,645 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings per share 74.5p 41.9p -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted earnings per share 74.5p 41.9p --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reconciliation of total number of shares allotted, called up and in issue



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of shares Number of shares in own allotted, called up and share reserve in issue ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at 1 April 2016 330,310,239 15,010,728



Purchased - 3,611,309



Options/awards exercised 120,681 (3,587,843) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 330,430,920 15,034,194



Share consolidation (36,714,547) (1,670,466) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 293,716,373 13,363,728



Purchased 187,351 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at 31 March 2017 293,903,724 13,363,728 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



On 1 August 2016, the Company undertook a share consolidation issuing eight new ordinary shares at 26 1/4 pence each for each holding of nine existing ordinary shares of 23 1/3 pence each, reducing shares in issue to 293,716,373.



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



5. Tax expense



-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analysis of tax on ordinary activities Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current tax



Current year 11.6 3.1



Prior year adjustment (9.7) 2.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.9 5.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax



Current year 26.8 16.4



Prior year adjustment 5.5 (2.1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32.3 14.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax charge on profit on ordinary activities 34.2 20.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit on ordinary activities before tax 252.4 158.8



Profit before tax multiplied by the rate of 50.5 31.8 corporation tax in the UK of 20%



Effects of:



Non deductible expenditure 6.7 4.7



Non taxable income (3.3) (3.4)



Overseas withholding tax suffered - 0.6



Different tax rates of overseas subsidiaries (16.5) (13.4)



Current year risk provision charge - current tax 2.9 -



Changes in statutory tax rates (1.9) (0.8)



Prior year adjustment to current tax (9.7) 2.8



Prior year adjustment to deferred tax 5.5 (2.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current tax charge for the year 34.2 20.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Group's effective tax rate is lower than the standard rate of UK corporation tax of 20%. This is principally due to the impact of differences in overseas tax rates where we invest directly into funds which are based offshore. The Group is currently reviewing its transfer pricing policies and documentation in the light of the revised 'Base Erosion Profit Shifting' (BEPS) guidelines issued by the OECD. While the Group has low tax risk status in the UK, and no open enquiries elsewhere, a provision has been recorded until the review is finalised and the application of the BEPS guidelines by the tax authorities is known. The adjustments in respect of prior years relate to the carry back of UK tax losses into a prior period.



Notes to the Financial Statements continued



For the year ended 31 March 2017



6. Gains and losses arising on investments



(a) Gains and losses arising on AFS financial assets recognised in other comprehensive income



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised gains on ordinary shares recycled to profit (54.4) (19.8)



Impairments of AFS financial assets recycled to profit 8.7 1.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification adjustment for net gains recycled to profit (45.7) (18.0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gains and losses arising on AFS financial assets



- Fair value movement on equity instruments (3.4) 38.4



- Fair value movement on other assets (1.1) 1.4



Foreign exchange 1.9 2.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Losses)/gains arising in the AFS reserve in the year (2.6) 42.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net movement in the AFS reserve in the year (48.3) 24.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(b) Gains and losses on investments recognised in the income statement



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 £m £m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised gains on warrants - 0.3



Realised gains/(losses) on assets designated as FVTPL 13.2 (1.0)



Realised gains in structured entities controlled by the Group 7.7 5.7



Realised gains on AFS financial assets recycled from AFS reserves 54.4 19.8



Realised gains on other assets 16.8 2.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92.1 26.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealised gains/(losses) on assets designated as FVTPL



- On equity instruments excluding those held within structured entities controlled by the Group 169.2 95.9



- On warrants 0.7 17.1



- In structured entities controlled by the Group 109.8 (81.8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 279.7 31.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealised (losses)/gains on liabilities designated as FVTPL



- In structured entities controlled by the Group (95.7) 70.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised gains on liabilities designated as FVTPL



- In structured entities controlled by the Group 10.7 8.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fair value movements on FVTPL financial assets 286.8 137.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realised losses on amortised cost assets - (0.1) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gains on investments 286.8 137.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reporting by strategic asset class



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Year ended Year ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AUM (€m) Fees (£m) AUM (€m) Fees (£m) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Investments



Management Fee Income - Mezzanine 6,137 56.2 6,008 48.1



Performance Fee Income - Mezzanine - 7.3 - 9.7



Management Fee Income - Senior Debt Partners 4,385 13.5 4,423 9.6



Performance Fee Income - Senior Debt Partners - 1.2 - 2.6



Management Fee Income - Australian Senior Loans 283 - - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10,805 78.2 10,431 70.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment - Mezzanine 1,275 11.8 1,611 12.7



IC co-investment - Senior Debt Partners 38 0.3 41 0.3



IC co-investment - Australian Senior Loans - 0.6 81 0.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 12,118 90.9 12,164 83.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Capital Market Investments



CLOs 5,383 20.4 4,015 15.4



Managed Accounts and Pooled Funds 788 2.9 622 2.2



Performance Fee Income - 0.4 - 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,171 23.7 4,637 17.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment 390 2.1 249 2.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 6,561 25.8 4,886 19.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Real Asset Investments



Management Fee Income 3,290 20.9 3,305 17.4



Performance Fee Income - 1.0 - 1.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,290 21.9 3,305 19.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment 126 1.7 157 1.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 3,416 23.6 3,462 20.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Secondary Investments



Management Fee Income 1,551 14.5 939 2.1



Performance Fee Income - 0.3 - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,551 14.8 939 2.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IC co-investment 179 1.6 131 1.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,730 16.4 1,070 3.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Total External 21,817 138.6 19,312 108.9



Total IC co-investment 2,008 18.1 2,270 18.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 23,825 156.7 21,582 127.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Glossary



Items denoted with a ¹ throughout this document have been identified as non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures. These are defined below:



+------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Term |Short form |Definition | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Adjusted earnings per share |Adjusted EPS|Adjusted profit after tax | | | |(annualised when reporting a six | | | |month period's results) divided by| | | |the weighted average number of | | | |ordinary shares as detailed in | | | |note 4. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Adjusted Group profit before | |Group profit before tax adjusted | |tax | |for the impact of the consolidated| | | |structured entities, the | | | |presentation of Nomura ICG KK and | | | |Questus Energy Pty Limited (other | | | |adjustments) and the fair value | | | |movements on derivatives. In the | | | |prior year profit was also | | | |adjusted for changes to the | | | |estimate of Longbow deferred | | | |consideration and the impact of | | | |the settlement of the employee | | | |benefit trust. | | | | | | | |As at 31 March 2017, this is | | | |calculated as follows: | | | |Profit before tax £252.4m | | | |Plus other adjustments £0.4m | | | |Plus fair value movement of | | | |derivatives £1.3m | | | |Less consolidated structured | | | |entities (£16.6m) | | | |Adjusted group profit before tax | | | |£237.5m | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Adjusted Investment Company | |Investment Company profit adjusted| |profit before tax | |for the impact of the consolidated| | | |structured entities, the | | | |presentation of Nomura ICG KK and | | | |Questus Energy Pty Limited (other | | | |adjustments) and the fair value | | | |movements on derivatives. In the | | | |prior year profit was also | | | |adjusted for changes to the | | | |estimate of Longbow deferred | | | |consideration and the impact of | | | |the settlement of the employee | | | |benefit trust. | | | | | | | |As at 31 March 2017, this is | | | |calculated as follows: | | | |Investment Company profit before | | | |tax £178.4m | | | |Plus other adjustments £0.4m | | | |Plus fair value movement of | | | |derivatives £1.3m | | | |Less consolidated structured | | | |entities (£16.6m) | | | |Adjusted Investment Company profit| | | |before tax £163.5m | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Adjusted return on equity | |Adjusted profit after tax divided | | | |by average shareholders' funds for| | | |the period. As at 31 March 2017, | | | |this is calculated as follows: | | | | | | | |Adjusted profit after tax £202.6m| | | |Average shareholders' funds | | | |£1,115.8m | | | |Adjusted return on equity 18.2% | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Balance sheet investment | |The balance sheet investment | |portfolio | |portfolio represents non-current | | | |financial assets from the | | | |Statement of Financial Position, | | | |adjusted for the impact of the | | | |consolidated structured entities | | | |and the presentation of Nomura ICG| | | |KK (other adjustments). See note | | | |2 for a full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Capital gains | |Capital gains represent the | | | |increase in value of equity | | | |investments. Capital gains | | | |reported on an internal basis | | | |excludes the impact of the | | | |consolidated structured entities | | | |and excludes capital gains where | | | |the Group's investment is through | | | |a fund structure, but the | | | |underlying assets are interest | | | |bearing. See note 2 for a full | | | |reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Dividend income | |Dividend income represents | | | |distributions received from equity| | | |investments. Dividend income | | | |reported on an internal basis | | | |excludes the impact of the | | | |consolidated structured entities | | | |and includes dividends on assets | | | |where the Group's co-investment is| | | |through a fund structure. See note| | | |2 for a full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Earnings per share | |Profit after tax (annualised when | | | |reporting a six month period's | | | |results) divided by the weighted | | | |average number of ordinary shares | | | |as detailed in note 4. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Gearing | |Gross borrowings, excluding the | | | |consolidated structured entities, | | | |divided by closing shareholders' | | | |funds. Gross borrowings represent | | | |the cash amount repayable to debt | | | |providers. As at 31 March 2017, | | | |this is calculated as follows: | | | | | | | |Gross borrowings £1,119m | | | |Shareholders' funds £1,173m | | | |Gearing 0.95x | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Impairments | |Impairments are recognised on debt| | | |instruments to the extent that the| | | |debt is deemed irrecoverable. | | | |Impairments are reported on an | | | |internal basis and includes | | | |impairments on assets where the | | | |Group's co-investment is through a| | | |fund structure, but the underlying| | | |assets are interest bearing. See | | | |note 2 for a full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Interest expense | |Interest expense excludes the cost| | | |of financing associated with the | | | |consolidated structured entities. | | | |See note 2 for a full | | | |reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Interest income | |Interest income is contractual | | | |income earned on debt investments.| | | |Interest income reported on an | | | |internal basis excludes the impact| | | |of the consolidated structured | | | |entities and includes interest | | | |income on assets where the Group's| | | |co-investment is through a fund | | | |structure, but the underlying | | | |assets are interest bearing. See | | | |note 2 for a full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Investment income | |Investment income is the total of | | | |interest income, capital gains and| | | |dividend and other income. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Net asset value per share | |Total equity from the Statement of| | | |Financial Position divided by the | | | |closing number of ordinary shares.| | | |As at 31 March 2017, this is | | | |calculated as follows: | | | | | | | |Total equity £1,173m | | | |Closing number of ordinary shares | | | |280,539,996 | | | |Net asset value per share 418p | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Net current assets | |The total of cash, plus current | | | |financial assets, plus other | | | |current assets, less current | | | |liabilities as internally | | | |reported. This excludes the | | | |consolidated structured entities | | | |and the presentation of Nomura ICG| | | |KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited | | | |(other adjustments). As at 31 | | | |March 2017, this is calculated as | | | |follows: | | | | | | | |Cash £490.3m | | | |Current financial assets £89.7m | | | |Other current assets £172.9m | | | |Current liabilities (£158.8m) | | | |Net current assets £594.1m | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Net debt | |Total drawn debt less unencumbered| | | |cash of the Group, excluding the | | | |consolidated structured entities | | | |and the presentation of Nomura ICG| | | |KK and Questus Energy Pty Limited | | | |(other adjustments). As at 31 | | | |March 2017, this is calculated as | | | |follows: | | | | | | | |Total drawn debt £1,119.0m | | | |Less unencumbered cash (£489.9m) | | | |Net debt £629.1m | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Operating cashflow | |Operating cashflow represents the | | | |cash generated from operating | | | |activities from the Statement of | | | |Cash Flows, adjusted for the | | | |impact of the consolidated | | | |structured entities, the | | | |presentation of Nomura ICG KK | | | |(other adjustments). See note 2 | | | |for a full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Operating expenses of the | |Investment Company operating | |Investment Company | |expenses are adjusted for the | | | |impact of the consolidated | | | |structured entities, the | | | |presentation of Nomura ICG KK and | | | |Questus Energy Pty Limited (other | | | |adjustments). See note 2 for a | | | |full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Operating profit margin | |Fund Management Company profit | | | |divided by Fund Management Company| | | |total revenue. As at 31 March | | | |2017 this is calculated as | | | |follows: | | | | | | | |Fund Management Company Profit | | | |£74.0m | | | |Fund Management Company Total | | | |Revenue £179.7m | | | |Operating profit margin 41.2% | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Return on assets |ROA |Returns divided by the average | | | |balance sheet investment | | | |portfolio. Returns comprise | | | |interest and dividend income, plus| | | |net capital gains, less | | | |impairments (as defined in this | | | |glossary) on the balance sheet | | | |investment portfolio, i.e. | | | |excluding assets held for sale. As| | | |at 31 March 2017 this is | | | |calculated as follows: | | | | | | | |Interest income £127.2m | | | |Dividend and other income £37.9m | | | |Capital gains £184.6m | | | |Net impairments (£48.0m) | | | |Total returns £301.7m | | | | | | | |Average balance sheet £1,755m | | | | | | | |Return on assets 17.2% | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Return on equity |ROE |Profit after tax (annualised when | | | |reporting a six month period's | | | |results) divided by average | | | |shareholders' funds for the | | | |period. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Third party fee income | |Fees generated on fund management | | | |activities as reported in the Fund| | | |Management Company including fees | | | |generated on consolidated | | | |structured entities which are | | | |excluded from the IFRS | | | |consolidation position. See note | | | |2 for a full reconciliation. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+ |Weighted average fee rate | |An average fee rate across all | | | |strategies based on fee earning | | | |AUM in which the fees earned are | | | |weighted based on the relative | | | |AUM. | +------------------------------+------------+----------------------------------+



Other definitions which have not been identified as non IFRS GAAP alternative performance measures are as follows:



+---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Term |Short form|Definition | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |AIFMD | |The EU Alternative Investment | | | |Fund Managers Directive. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Assets under management |AUM |Value of all funds and assets | | | |managed by the FMC. During the | | | |investment period third party | | | |(external) AUM is measured on the| | | |basis of committed capital. Once | | | |outside the investment period | | | |third party AUM is measured on | | | |the basis of cost of investment. | | | |AUM is presented in Euros, with | | | |non Euro denominated at the | | | |period end closing rate. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Catch up fees | |Fees charged to investors who | | | |commit to a fund after its first | | | |close. This has the impact of | | | |backdating their commitment | | | |thereby aligning all investors in| | | |the fund. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Closed end fund | |A fund where investor's | | | |commitments are fixed for the | | | |duration of the fund and the fund| | | |has a defined investment period. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Co-investment |Co-invest |A direct investment made | | | |alongside or in a fund taking a | | | |pro-rata share of all | | | |instruments. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Collateralised Debt Obligation |CDO |Investment grade security backed | | | |by a pool of non mortgage based | | | |bonds, loans and other assets. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Collateralised Loan Obligation |CLO |CLO is a type of CDO, which is | | | |backed by a portfolio of loans. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Close | |A stage in fundraising whereby a | | | |fund is able to release or draw | | | |down the capital contractually | | | |committed at that date. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Direct investment funds | |Funds which invest in self- | | | |originated transactions for which| | | |there is a low volume, inactive | | | |secondary market. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |EBITDA | |Earnings before interest, tax, | | | |depreciation and amortisation. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Employee Benefit Trust |EBT |Special purpose vehicle used to | | | |purchase ICG plc shares which are| | | |used to satisfy share options and| | | |awards granted under the Group's | | | |employee share schemes. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Financial Conduct Authority |FCA |Regulates conduct by both retail | | | |and wholesale financial service | | | |firms in provision of services to| | | |consumers. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Financial Reporting Council |FRC |UK's independent regulator | | | |responsible for promoting high | | | |quality corporate governance and | | | |reporting. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Fund Management Company |FMC |The Group's fund management | | | |business, which sources and | | | |manages investments on behalf of | | | |the IC and third party funds. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |HMRC | |HM Revenue & Customs, the UK tax | | | |authority. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |IAS | |International Accounting | | | |Standards. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |IFRS | |International Financial Reporting| | | |Standards as adopted by the | | | |European Union. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Illiquid assets | |Asset classes which are not | | | |actively traded. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Internal Capital Adequacy |ICAAP |The ICAAP allows companies to | |Assessment Process | |assess the level of capital that | | | |adequately supports all relevant | | | |current and future risks in their| | | |business. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Investment Company |IC |The Investment Company invests | | | |the Group's capital in support of| | | |third party fundraising and funds| | | |the development of new | | | |strategies. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Internal Rate of Return |IRR |The annualised return received by| | | |an investor in a fund. It is | | | |calculated from cash drawn from | | | |and returned to the investor | | | |together with the residual value | | | |of the asset. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Key Man | |Certain funds have designated Key| | | |Men. The departure of a Key Man | | | |without adequate replacement | | | |triggers a contractual right for | | | |investors to cancel their | | | |commitments. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Key performance indicator |KPI |A business metric used to | | | |evaluate factors that are crucial| | | |to the success of an | | | |organisation. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Key risk indicator |KRI |A measure used to indicate how | | | |risky an activity is. It is an | | | |indicator of the possibility of | | | |future adverse impact. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Liquid assets | |Asset classes with an active, | | | |established market in which | | | |assets may be readily bought and | | | |sold. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Open ended fund | |A fund which remains open to new | | | |commitments and where an | | | |investor's commitment may be | | | |redeemed with appropriate notice.| +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Payment in kind |PIK |Also known as rolled up interest.| | | |PIK is the interest accruing on a| | | |loan until maturity or | | | |refinancing, without any cash | | | |flows until that time. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Performance fees |Carry |Share of profits that the fund | | | |manager is due once it has | | | |returned the cost of investment | | | |and agreed preferred return to | | | |investors. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Realisation | |The return of invested capital in| | | |the form of principal, rolled up | | | |interest and/or capital gain. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Securitisation | |A form of financial structuring | | | |whereby a pool of assets is used | | | |as security (collateral) for the | | | |issue of new financial | | | |instruments. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Senior debt | |Senior debt ranks above mezzanine| | | |and equity. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Total AUM | |The aggregate of the third party | | | |external AUM and the Investment | | | |Company's balance sheet. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |UK Corporate Governance Code |The Code |Sets out standards of good | | | |practice in relation to board | | | |leadership and effectiveness, | | | |remuneration, accountability and | | | |relations with shareholders. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |UNPRI | |UN Principles for Responsible | | | |Investing. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+ |Weighted average | |An average in which each quantity| | | |to be averaged is assigned a | | | |weight. These weightings | | | |determine the relative importance| | | |of each quantity on the average. | +---------------------------------+----------+---------------------------------+



