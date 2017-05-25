HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 --WWPKG Holdings Company Limited ("WWPKG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (HKSE: 8069), is pleased to announce that the Group, with the team's diligent effort, has been awarded the Quam IR Awards - First Year After Listing Category.

The Quam IR Awards aim to praise models of practice and leadership in Investor Relations (IR) among the listed companies in the Asia Pacific region for their outstanding communications between companies and stakeholders. Winners were devoted in upholding transparent communications between companies and stakeholders in the past year. The Judges are impressed by WWPKG's performance of investor relations work and consider the Company well-deserved to be awarded.

WWPKG places high emphasis on its investor relations. Apart from releasing annual reports and announcement through the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK"), the Group also proactively communicates information to the press through frequent press releases, in order to reach out to individual shareholders and general public. WWPKG regularly hosts press conferences, tours, roadshows and investor presentations to ensure effective and bilateral communications with analysts, investors and media.

Mr. Chun Ning YUEN, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company, said, "WWPKG was successfully listed on the GEM Board of the SEHK in January this year, which is a recognition of the Company's outstanding performance in the travel industry. To consolidate investors' confidence in us and improve corporate transparency, we will continue to review existing investor relations work, as well as to improve our website and online sales platform, so that our investors can understand more and receive up to date information about the Group's business. The Group will continue to diversify its business and maximize shareholders' return."

About WWPKG Holdings Company Limited

WWPKG is founded in June 1979. The Group has become one of the long-established and well-known local travel agents, with 37 years of business in the travel service industry in Hong Kong. Its major business includes the provision of outbound package tours with particular focus on Japan bound tours. The Group also offers other travel products and services to customers including free independent traveller (FIT) products and other ancillary travel related products and services.

Currently, the Group sells products and services through a number of channels including four branches in Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok and Shatin, as well as online sales platform. The Group also sells tailor made tours to customers through MICE tour department, as well as sells travel products to other travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the industry research report, the Group was the second largest travel agent in Hong Kong in terms of number of travellers for package tours bound for Japan in 2015, and ranked eighth in terms of number of travellers for outbound package tours amongst the travel agents in Hong Kong which provided outbound package tours in 2015.

