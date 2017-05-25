

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British life and health insurer Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV) said that it will commence a share buy-back of Aviva's ordinary shares for up to a maximum consideration of 300 million pounds.



Aviva has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with Morgan Stanley to enable the purchase of Aviva ordinary shares by Morgan Stanley, acting as principal, during the period running from 25 May 2017 and ending no later than 15 December 2017, for an aggregate purchase price of up to 300 million pounds.



Shares acquired by Morgan Stanley under the agreement will be simultaneously on-sold to Aviva. To the extent permitted by law, such ordinary shares purchased will be cancelled.



