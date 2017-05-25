LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTC PINK: MYLI), has launched a monthly fee-based service featuring the best of rock, pop, country and jazz music, with shows featuring Celebrity DJs. The company will also feature live concerts streaming from Los Angeles area venues, The Canyon, The Saban, The Rose and The Libbey.

The Company will charge $5.00 per month for the new commercial free service, while continuing to offer its AM and FM simulcast channel free of charge. More than 1,000 listeners have signed-up for the new service during the first two weeks of the Company's soft launch of the new website. New subscribers will receive the first month free.

Music of Your Life CEO, Marc Angell, said, "Over the coming weeks and months, we will be adding new celebrity DJs for various shows. Along with them, come their social media followers. These followers, or fans, tend to be very loyal, and we anticipate conversion rates as high as 10% in some cases. Sirius Radio with Howard Stern and others, proved that fans will tune-in to follow their favorite celebrity, and are willing to pay for it."

The Company also plans to offer podcasts of their Celebrity Radio shows so the subscriber can listen to the shows whenever they wish. The Company is also developing Celebrity Sports and Celebrity News channels.

About Music of Your Life, Inc.

Music of Your Life, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Over the Counter stock exchange, ticker symbol (OTC PINK: MYLI). Music of Your Life is the longest running syndicated music radio brand in broadcasting history featuring the "Adult Standards" genre.

Please visit their website at: www.musicofyourlife.com.

