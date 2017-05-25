Domino Data Lab, the fastest growing data science platform provider by market share, today announced at the Strata Data Conference in London the addition of Ben Harknett, EMEA industry veteran, known for his ability to accelerate the growth of tech companies and build world-class customer service and operations teams.

"Over the next five years, across all industries, companies that make effective use of data science will outcompete their peers," said Harknett. "Domino's product is 18 months ahead of other data science platforms. If you ask any VC in Silicon Valley which companies they're excited about, Domino is always on the short list. I'm excited to join their team and help companies in Europe maximise the impact of their data science investments."

Harknett successfully built Wildfire Interactive's team in Europe and established the firm as the EMEA market leader for social media management the firm was bought by Google for a reported $350m. He also opened offices for Wildfire in France, Germany and Singapore. He joins Domino from RiskIQ where he helped grow their cyber security business.

"We believe the European market offers great opportunities and Ben is singularly positioned to help us realize these," said Nick Elprin, CEO and Co-Founder. "He has spent more than a decade launching and growing firms in Europe and we look forward to his leadership as we build out our London office."

In this newly created role, Harknett will determine Domino's strategy throughout the region and recruit additional professionals to join Domino's office as it expands.

Domino was founded by three veterans of the finance industry to help leading organizations develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, or simply recommend the best song to play next. Its mission is to help data scientists across industries develop and deploy ideas faster with collaborative, reusable, reproducible analysis. The firm works with Fortune 500 customers across financial services, insurance and life sciences, including Allstate, Coatue Management, DBRS, Mashable and Zurich Insurance. In recent months, Domino was positioned by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab is an enterprise software company focused on helping data science teams accelerate research, increase collaboration, and more easily operationalize predictive models. Domino's customers include dozens of sophisticated quantitative research organizations in industries including insurance, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and technology. Founded in 2012, and based in San Francisco, Domino is backed by Bloomberg Beta, Zetta Venture Partners, In-Q-Tel, and Coatue Management.

